How you can watch the 2022 Miss USA pageant from home

The 2022 Miss USA pageant will be held on October 3 in Reno, Nevada.

You can watch the pageant on the FYI network or Hulu Live TV at 8 p.m. ET.

Women from all 50 states and the District of Columbia are competing for the coveted crown.

It's time to crown the next Miss USA .

The 71st annual Miss USA pageant will take place on October 3 at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno, Nevada . It will air live on the FYI cable channel and Hulu Live TV at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Women from all 50 states and the District of Columbia are competing for the coveted crown . The competition will be hosted once again by "Access Hollywood" correspondent Zuri Hall.

The two-hour event will include the swimsuit and evening-gown competitions as well as a private interview and onstage question.

Fashion designer Aaron Potts, Tony Award-winning producer Ashlee Clark, model Nicole Williams-English, and South Korean table tennis champion Soo Yeon Lee are among the judges.

Miss USA 2021 Elle Smith. Felipe Espinal/Miss USA

The winner will be crowned by Miss USA 2021 Elle Smith , who was the first biracial woman to represent Kentucky.

Smith, who was a full-time journalist when she won the crown, had only competed in her first pageant six months before winning Miss USA.

The new Miss USA will represent the United States in the Miss Universe pageant. According to the organization's website , the winner will also receive a six-figure salary and will have a guest role on a Tyler Perry TV series. She'll receive a $25,000 crown, which she can keep for life, and will live in a luxury condo in Los Angeles during her reign.

Miss USA will air live on the FYI network. Felipe Espinal/Miss USA

In a statement sent to Insider, Crystal Stewart — Miss USA 2008 and the current president of the Miss USA franchise — hopes to bring the pageant "to the forefront of pop culture."

"The Miss USA Organization seeks to continually elevate the narrative of inclusivity and diversity of young females nationwide," she said. "To amplify the success of these new trailblazing influencers, the organization focuses on leveraging their platforms for social good while inspiring the need for strong female leadership. My goal is to provide them with a unique experience that prepares them for success that translates beyond the pageant stage, so these young women can have the confidence to feel beautiful, powerful, and know what they can attain is limitless."

