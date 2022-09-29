ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 4 matchup

By Richard Morin, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Can Jalen Hurts and the 3-0 Philadelphia Eagles keep it going at home when they welcome Trevor Lawrence's Jacksonville Jaguars?

The Jaguars are riding high after a decisive victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3, but can Lawrence and Co. stay on their game against perhaps their toughest opponent on the 2022 NFL regular season? It might be the highest-stakes game yet for Lawrence in the NFL. The game kicks off Sunday at 1 p.m. from Lincoln Financial Field.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Jaguars vs. Eagles Week 4 game:

Jaguars at Eagles odds, moneyline and over/under

Lorenzo Reyes: Eagles 30, Jaguars 26

For a young team, confidence can work wonders. And while that works for both teams in this matchup, the Jaguars appear to be hitting a stride behind the improvement of Trevor Lawrence. I still like the Eagles on the moneyline, but with Jacksonville leading the league in turnover margin (+7), I think it has a good shot to cover.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) and quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrating their touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) The Associated Press

Safid Deen: Eagles 28, Jaguars 24

This could be a sneaky good and entertaining matchup between two young NFL quarterbacks. Jalen Hurts has command of the Eagles offense. an has Philly off to a 3-0 start this season, while the Jaguars surprised many with their 2-1 start and blowout win on the road against the Chargers last week. I’m just not ready to give the Jaguars the edge or benefit of the doubt yet. I like the Eagles to improve to 4-0 at home this week.

Lance Pugmire: Jaguars 27, Eagles 24

If the Colts’ shutout/blowout of Chargers wasn’t enough, this becomes their coming-out party. A lively defense, thunderous ground game and vastly improved Trevor Lawrence are for real.

Jarrett Bell: Eagles 27, Jaguars 24

Nate Davis: Eagles 23, Jaguars 20

Tyler Dragon: Eagles 30, Jaguars 20

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 4 matchup

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 Jaguars players to watch vs. Eagles in Week 4

The Jacksonville Jaguars are on a roll after back-to-back blowout wins, but now they have their toughest test of the season so far against the NFL’s only undefeated team. The Philadelphia Eagles won a Week 1 shootout against the Detroit Lions and then steamrolled over the Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders in Weeks 2 and 3. Both the Jaguars and the Eagles are top 10 in scoring offense, scoring defense, total offense, and total defense.
NFL Odds: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chiefs-Buccaneers prediction and pick. Tom Brady versus Patrick Mahomes. It doesn’t get much better than that from a quarterback standpoint. It will be exciting to watch these two go back and forth in what could be a potential Super Bowl preview and rematch.
Kenny Pickett takes over at quarterback for Steelers in Week 4

The Pittsburgh Steelers have replaced starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with Kenny Pickett in the second half of their Week 4 game against the New York Jets. Pickett will take over from Trubisky with the Steelers down 10-6 against the Jets. Trubisky was unable to sustain any drives against the Jets' struggling defense, so the Steelers will see what their 2022 first round pick has to offer.
Eagles 29, Jaguars 21: Jacksonville loses sloppy game in the rain

The Jacksonville Jaguars fell to 2-2 with a 29-21 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. After jumping out to an early 14-0 lead with a pick six followed by an 80-yard touchdown drive, the Jaguars offense struggled to deal with rainy, windy conditions for the rest of the day. The team fumbled often, dropped plenty of passes, and didn’t score in the second or third quarters.
