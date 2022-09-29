ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 4 matchup

By Richard Morin, USA TODAY
Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts find themselves favored at home over Derrick Henry's Tennessee Titans, who — like the Colts — are coming off a Week 3 victory.

In a pivotal Week 4 AFC South matchup, the Colts (1-1-1) look to gain important positioning against the Titans (1-2). Will the Mike Vrabel-coached Titans pick up a win on the road? Or will Jonathan Taylor and the Colts run away with a home victory? The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. from Lucas Oil Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Titans vs. Colts Week 4 game:

Titans at Colts odds, moneyline and over/under

VETERAN QBs ON NEW TEAMS: How seven have performed entering Week 4

WHAT TO WATCH: Super Bowl 55 rematch Sunday; Rams clash with 49ers Monday night

OPENINGS & BARRIERS: The NFL coaches project

NFL Week 4 odds, predictions and picks

Dolphins vs. Bengals | Vikings vs. Saints | Browns vs. Falcons | Seahawks vs. Lions | Jaguars vs. Eagles | Commanders vs. Cowboys | Titans vs. Colts | Jets vs. Steelers | Bills vs. Ravens | Chargers vs. Texans | Bears vs. Giants | Cardinals vs. Panthers | Patriots vs. Packers | Broncos vs. Raiders | Chiefs vs. Buccaneers | Rams vs. 49ers

Lorenzo Reyes: Titans 18, Colts 14

While both these offenses have looked disjointed to start the season and both recorded their first victories in Week 3, the Colts benefitted significantly from Kansas City's missed opportunities. And if Tennessee can replicate its third-down defense from last week, I think they’ll at least cover the spread in this matchup between division rivals.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry high-steps his way to a first down against the Raiders. George Walker IV, USA TODAY Sports

Safid Deen: Colts 24, Titans 20

The Indianapolis Colts did what felt like the impossible after their 0-2 start, slowing down Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at home last week for their first win of the season. The Colts are the AFC South favorites, and new quarterback Matt Ryan delivered the go-ahead touchdown with 24 seconds left for his best moment in Indianapolis. Slowing Titans star running back Derrick Henry will be a challenge, but luckily the Colts have their own star in Jonathan Taylor, who could have a big game this week. Give me the Colts.

Lance Pugmire: Titans 21, Colts 17

While fantasy owners are fuming over their No. 1 pick of Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry makes the difference here following last week’s triumph over the Raiders.

Jarrett Bell: Titans 26, Colts 22

Nate Davis: Titans 24, Colts 23

Tyler Dragon: Colts 27, Titans 20

WEEK 4 POWER RANKINGS: Who takes over No. 1 spot after losses by Bills, Chiefs?

32 THINGS WE LEARNED FROM WEEK 3: Super Bowl, MVP favorites emerging?

NEW GUYS: Rookies help keep Colts' season on track with late big plays

NFL salaries: These are the highest-paid NFL players

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 4 matchup

