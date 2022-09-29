ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 4 matchup

By Richard Morin, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QVkxs_0iFVxR6x00

Fresh off an unexpected road loss to the Miami Dolphins, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills stay on the road when they travel to Baltimore for a matchup against Lamar Jackson's Ravens.

In a bout between two of the league's top quarterbacks in Allen and Jackson, both the Bills and Ravens are looking for their third win of the 2022 NFL regular season. Will the Ravens keep the momentum going from their Week 3 win over the New England Patriots, or will the Bills get back on track? The game kicks off Sunday at 1 p.m. from M&T Bank Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Bills vs. Ravens Week 4 game:

Bills at Ravens odds, moneyline and over/under

VETERAN QBs ON NEW TEAMS: How seven have performed entering Week 4

WHAT TO WATCH: Super Bowl 55 rematch Sunday; Rams clash with 49ers Monday night

OPENINGS AND BARRIERS: The NFL coaches project

NFL Week 4 odds, predictions and picks

Dolphins vs. Bengals | Vikings vs. Saints | Browns vs. Falcons | Seahawks vs. Lions | Jaguars vs. Eagles | Commanders vs. Cowboys | Titans vs. Colts | Jets vs. Steelers | Bills vs. Ravens | Chargers vs. Texans | Bears vs. Giants | Cardinals vs. Panthers | Patriots vs. Packers | Broncos vs. Raiders | Chiefs vs. Buccaneers | Rams vs. 49ers

Lorenzo Reyes: Bills 28, Ravens 27

I think this is a bounce-back spot for Buffalo, but no one is playing football better right now than Lamar Jackson. Since the Bills have several injuries coming out of that Dolphins game, I think Baltimore keeps this one close, but I don’t see the Bills dropping two in a row.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VJL6N_0iFVxR6x00
Ravens QB #8 Lamar Jackson runs for yardage in the 3rd quarter. Bob Breidenbach, The Providence Journal

Safid Deen: Bills 34, Ravens 30

Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, two of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL and early MVP favorites, will take center stage in this one. Jackson got back on track with a win on the road against the patriots, while Allen and the Bills suffered their first loss last week against the Dolphins. It’s going to be a shootout, but I like Allen to overcompensate for the holes in Buffalo’s secondary in this one.

Lance Pugmire: Ravens 30, Bills 27

Those bookmakers who set the Bills’ win total so high are salivating over this one, another tough road assignment for Josh Allen that could easily drop last week’s Super Bowl favorite to 2-2.

Jarrett Bell: Ravens 33, Bills 30

Nate Davis: Bills 37, Ravens 27

Tyler Dragon: Bills 33, Ravens 30

WEEK 4 POWER RANKINGS: Who takes over No. 1 spot after losses by Bills, Chiefs?

32 THINGS WE LEARNED FROM WEEK 3: Super Bowl, MVP favorites emerging?

PASSIONATE GAME: Bills coordinator Ken Dorsey explains viral meltdown from Dolphins game

NFL salaries: These are the highest-paid NFL players

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 4 matchup

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL Makes Punishment Decision On Hit On Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa is the story of the weekend. The Dolphins quarterback was involved in a scary hit that left him severely injured during Thursday night's NFL game. The good news is Tagovailoa is reportedly doing well. He's moving all his extremities and is in good spirits. The NFL, meanwhile, has...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Peyton Manning Job Rumors

Will we see Peyton Manning in a majority NFL ownership role moving forward?. Front Office Sports believes it's a possibility. Manning, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, could eventually parlay his success with Omaha Productions into an ownership position. "All those jobs could be preparing the 46-year-old football...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Wife Unhappy News

A controversial letter to the editor in the Kansas City Star went viral on Friday. The letter, which crushes Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, garnered a lot of reaction on social media this week. "He’s a great quarterback, sure. But he only cares about how he looks, not his team," the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Local
Maryland Football
The Spun

NFL World Is Saddened By The Antonio Brown News

The NFL world continues to be saddened by what's transpired with Antonio Brown. Brown, one of the best wide receivers the NFL has seen, has fallen off in truly troubling fashion in recent years. Saturday, a disturbing video of Brown exposing himself and potentially assaulting a woman in a Dubai...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To New Gisele Bundchen Photo

Fair or unfair, the NFL world continues to obsess over the Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen relationship news. Over the past several weeks, reports have surfaced, suggesting things aren't all well for Brady and Bundchen. The legendary NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife have reportedly been going through some marital problems.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets critical injury update that’s a huge sigh of relief

Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorenzo Reyes
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Joe Buck News

Longtime NFL announcer Joe Buck was trending for unfortunate reasons earlier this week. Buck, who's now calling "Monday Night Football" for ESPN, made a regrettable comment during the Cowboys' win over the Giants this past Monday night. The longtime NFL announcer referred to a Cowboys rookie as having an incredible...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#Nfl Week 4 Matchup#The Miami Dolphins#The Buffalo Bills#The New England Patriots#M T Bank Stadium#Rams#Bengals Vikings#Cowboys Titans#Colts Jets#Texans#Panthers Patriots
ClutchPoints

NFL chief doctor drops truth bomb on lead-up to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury in Week 4

A lot of attention has been placed on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the scary head injury he sustained in their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night — and rightfully so. The young quarterback looked like he had a seizure on the field, and both the Dolphins and the NFL have received a lot of backlash over their decision to let Tua suit up for the TNF matchup in the first place.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Coach Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders' name is getting hotter and hotter on the college football head coaching carousel. Saturday morning, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported that two major programs could make a run at the Jackson State head coach. Georgia Tech and Auburn could both have interest in Coach Prime. "With Georgia...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Tom Brady, Gisele Reportedly Have Surprising Issue

Many have assumed that the issue between Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, is football-related. After all, Brady, 45, announced his retirement earlier this year, only to come out of retirement after about a month. The legendary NFL quarterback then left training camp for more than a week, as Brady dealt with personal stuff.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
The Spun

Look: Dolphins Cheerleader Went Viral This Week

The Miami Dolphins finally suffered their first loss of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. Despite the loss, the Dolphins are still positioned to make a run at the playoffs in the AFC. With Miami in the national conversation, a Dolphins cheerleader went viral on social media following the team's 3-0 start to the year.
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Could Reportedly Be Seeking Another Big Job

Former NFL quarterback turned media personality Peyton Manning could reportedly be seeking another big job. Manning, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, hasn't landed any official football gigs since stepping away from his playing days. However, Front Office Sports believes that Manning could be looking into ownership... "Now,...
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

623K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy