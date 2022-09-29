Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 4 matchup

Fresh off an unexpected road loss to the Miami Dolphins, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills stay on the road when they travel to Baltimore for a matchup against Lamar Jackson's Ravens.

In a bout between two of the league's top quarterbacks in Allen and Jackson, both the Bills and Ravens are looking for their third win of the 2022 NFL regular season. Will the Ravens keep the momentum going from their Week 3 win over the New England Patriots, or will the Bills get back on track? The game kicks off Sunday at 1 p.m. from M&T Bank Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Bills vs. Ravens Week 4 game:

Bills at Ravens odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Bills (-3.5)

Moneyline: Bills (-165); Ravens (+140)

Over/under: 50.5

More odds, injury info for Bills vs. Ravens

Lorenzo Reyes: Bills 28, Ravens 27

I think this is a bounce-back spot for Buffalo, but no one is playing football better right now than Lamar Jackson. Since the Bills have several injuries coming out of that Dolphins game, I think Baltimore keeps this one close, but I don’t see the Bills dropping two in a row.

Ravens QB #8 Lamar Jackson runs for yardage in the 3rd quarter. Bob Breidenbach, The Providence Journal

Safid Deen: Bills 34, Ravens 30

Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, two of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL and early MVP favorites, will take center stage in this one. Jackson got back on track with a win on the road against the patriots, while Allen and the Bills suffered their first loss last week against the Dolphins. It’s going to be a shootout, but I like Allen to overcompensate for the holes in Buffalo’s secondary in this one.

Lance Pugmire: Ravens 30, Bills 27

Those bookmakers who set the Bills’ win total so high are salivating over this one, another tough road assignment for Josh Allen that could easily drop last week’s Super Bowl favorite to 2-2.

Jarrett Bell: Ravens 33, Bills 30

Nate Davis: Bills 37, Ravens 27

Tyler Dragon: Bills 33, Ravens 30

