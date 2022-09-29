Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 4 matchup

Marcus Mariota and the Atlanta Falcons look to win their second consecutive game when they play host to Jacoby Brissett's Cleveland Browns.

Mariota's offensive weapons — Cordarrelle Patterson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts — were enough for the Falcons to down the Seattle Seahawks in their Week 3 matchup, but how will Atlanta match up with the Browns' defense? Defensive end Myles Garrett was considered day-to-day after suffering injuries in a car crash. The game kicks off Sunday at 1 p.m. from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Browns vs. Falcons Week 4 game:

Browns at Falcons odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Browns (-1.5)

Moneyline: Browns (-120); Falcons (-102)

Over/under: 47.5

More odds, injury info for Browns vs. Falcons

WHAT TO WATCH: Super Bowl 55 rematch Sunday; Rams clash with 49ers Monday night

NFL WEEK 4 POWER RANKINGS: Who takes over No. 1 spot after losses by Bills, Chiefs?

OPENINGS & BARRIERS: The NFL coaches project

NFL Week 4 odds, predictions and picks

Dolphins vs. Bengals | Vikings vs. Saints | Browns vs. Falcons | Seahawks vs. Lions | Jaguars vs. Eagles | Commanders vs. Cowboys | Titans vs. Colts | Jets vs. Steelers | Bills vs. Ravens | Chargers vs. Texans | Bears vs. Giants | Cardinals vs. Panthers | Patriots vs. Packers | Broncos vs. Raiders | Chiefs vs. Buccaneers | Rams vs. 49ers

Lorenzo Reyes: Browns 22, Falcons 19

The Falcons are 3-0 against the spread this season, and Myles Garrett’s status certainly makes Cleveland’s position in this matchup a little more tenuous, but the Browns have the NFL’s top rushing offense and the Falcons are in the middle of the pack.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) celebrates a first down on a quarterback sneak during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Cleveland, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) The Associated Press

Safid Deen: Browns 28, Falcons 27

The Falcons return home after a two-game road trip where they almost beat the Rams and got their first win over the Seahawks. They’ve played relatively well despite their 1-2 record, and don’t have the talent to match up with the Browns this week, but they’ll make it interesting. Browns defender Myles Garrett likely won’t play, but I expect the Browns to start Jacoby Brissett to continue feeding Nick Chubb and Amari Cooper plenty in this one. Cleveland, without Deshaun Watson, improves to 3-1.

Lance Pugmire: Browns 30, Falcons 17

A friendly schedule continues for Cleveland, who hope to ride the energy of a 10-day break and a victory over longtime bully Pittsburgh to a 3-1 start.

Jarrett Bell: Falcons 24, Browns 21

Nate Davis: Browns 23, Falcons 20

Tyler Dragon: Browns 24, Falcons 20

32 THINGS WE LEARNED FROM WEEK 3: Super Bowl, MVP favorites emerging?

UNBELIEVABLE: Outsiders underestimated Cleveland Browns' Jacoby Brissett | Opinion

VETERAN QBs ON NEW TEAMS: How seven have performed entering Week 4

NFL salaries: These are the highest-paid NFL players

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 4 matchup