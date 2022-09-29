ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 4 matchup

By Richard Morin, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Marcus Mariota and the Atlanta Falcons look to win their second consecutive game when they play host to Jacoby Brissett's Cleveland Browns.

Mariota's offensive weapons — Cordarrelle Patterson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts — were enough for the Falcons to down the Seattle Seahawks in their Week 3 matchup, but how will Atlanta match up with the Browns' defense? Defensive end Myles Garrett was considered day-to-day after suffering injuries in a car crash. The game kicks off Sunday at 1 p.m. from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Browns vs. Falcons Week 4 game:

Browns at Falcons odds, moneyline and over/under

Lorenzo Reyes: Browns 22, Falcons 19

The Falcons are 3-0 against the spread this season, and Myles Garrett’s status certainly makes Cleveland’s position in this matchup a little more tenuous, but the Browns have the NFL’s top rushing offense and the Falcons are in the middle of the pack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fQ0GA_0iFVxQEE00
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) celebrates a first down on a quarterback sneak during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Cleveland, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) The Associated Press

Safid Deen: Browns 28, Falcons 27

The Falcons return home after a two-game road trip where they almost beat the Rams and got their first win over the Seahawks. They’ve played relatively well despite their 1-2 record, and don’t have the talent to match up with the Browns this week, but they’ll make it interesting. Browns defender Myles Garrett likely won’t play, but I expect the Browns to start Jacoby Brissett to continue feeding Nick Chubb and Amari Cooper plenty in this one. Cleveland, without Deshaun Watson, improves to 3-1.

Lance Pugmire: Browns 30, Falcons 17

A friendly schedule continues for Cleveland, who hope to ride the energy of a 10-day break and a victory over longtime bully Pittsburgh to a 3-1 start.

Jarrett Bell: Falcons 24, Browns 21

Nate Davis: Browns 23, Falcons 20

Tyler Dragon: Browns 24, Falcons 20

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 4 matchup

The Spun

Steelers Release Offensive Lineman Before Jets Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers made two changes to their practice squad this Friday morning. For starters, the Steelers signed defensive back Mark Gilbert to their practice squad. He spent the 2021 season with the Detroit Lions, recording two tackles, one pass breakup and a forced fumble. The Steelers actually signed Gilbert...
WKYC

3 'Keys to Victory' for the Cleveland Browns against the Atlanta Falcons

CLEVELAND — It's been a rollercoaster week and a half for the Cleveland Browns coming off of their Thursday night victory last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. From the lowest of low feelings losing in one of the most improbable fashions against the Jets, to getting back on track with a decisive victory against the Steelers on national television, to the frightening car crash this week Myles Garrett was involved with that will keep him out of today's game in Atlanta.
ClutchPoints

Dalvin Cook injury update will have Vikings fans drinking tea in London vs. Saints

Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook will play Sunday, per Vikings reporter Chris Tomasson. Cook was originally on the injury report due to a shoulder ailment. He returned to practice on Thursday which led many to upgrade him from questionable to probable. And with this recent news, the Vikings will indeed have their RB1 for their Week 4 matchup against the New Orleans Saints in London.
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Predicting Significant Week 4 Upset

Colin Cowherd is predicting a major upset in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. The Fox Sports analyst believes the New England Patriots will take down the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field - if Mac Jones is able to play. If backup QB Brian Hoyer is forced to take the reins, Cowherd still believes the Pats will cover the +9.5-point spread.
Yardbarker

Browns vs. Falcons Notebook: Atlanta's Furious Finish Fueled by Unlikely Sources

After Sunday's opening 14 minutes, the Atlanta Falcons held a 10-0 lead over the Cleveland Browns. Then, the Falcons offense fell silent, putting up three consecutive three-and-out's (the same number the team had through the season's first three games). The series in which Atlanta finally moved the sticks ended shortly thereafter, as quarterback Marcus Mariota was intercepted by Denzel Ward.
ATLANTA, GA
