My life in Colorado began on a cold December day in 1990 when I drove from my native Oklahoma to Basalt in my worn and rusted Datsun B-210 hatchback. While my career began shortly after that trip, it was the end of my beloved little car. Fortunately, I no longer needed it in the Roaring Fork Valley, because the Roaring Fork Transit Authority was already in place and able to conveniently take me to my job in Aspen, or to the slopes in Snowmass Village. As a resident and a full-time worker, RFTA buses were an invaluable way to get across an often difficult and congested Highway 82.
