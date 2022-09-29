State police at Frackville are investigating an attempted theft incident in Schuylkill County. On Sept. 22 at 7:30 a.m. troopers responded to North Kennedy Drive in McAdoo, for a criminal mischief/attempted theft. A 52-year-old man from Buckley, Washington, told troopers he saw a man attempting to remove the catalytic converter on his 1992 Chevrolet with a battery powered saw. The car owner confronted the suspect, who fled the scene in what is believed to be a black 2000s model Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by another man. The vehicle had a gray bumper on the front.

