Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Scranton Man
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate a Scranton man. Casey Christian Didas, 41, of 434 Detter Ave, Scranton, Pennsylvania, is wanted after failing to appear at the Schuylkill County Courthouse on October 12, 2021 for jury selection for his trial.
State police at Lehighton
State police at Lehighton reported on the following incidents:. • On Sept. 22 at 4:54 p.m. troopers responded to Route 903 in Penn Forest Township, for a fight between three people. As a result two women, ages 29 and 20, and a man, 43, all of Jim Thorpe, were cited for harassment - physical contact. Troopers declined to identify the suspects.
Police cite Danielsville woman
State police at Bethlehem reported a Northampton County woman has been cited. Troopers said on Sept. 14 they were dispatched to the 3200 block of Kreidersville Road, in Allen Township, Northampton County, for a report of harassment. Troopers were told that a neighbor constantly shouts obscenities from a vehicle while driving. As a result Karen Talotta, 63, of Danielsville, was cited for harassment and disorderly conduct.
Lehighton man pleads to drug dealing charge
A Lehighton man entered a guilty plea on Monday in Carbon County court to a drug dealing charge. Eugene W. Moyer, 46, pleaded to one count of criminal use of a communication facility, a felony 3. He was arrested on June 3, 2021, by Lehighton police. According to court papers...
State police at Schuylkill Haven
State police at Schuylkill Haven reported on the incidents:. • On Sept. 14 at 7:46 a.m. a traffic stop was conducted of a 2006 Dodge Durango at Market Street and Fahltown Lane, in West Brunswick Township, for a traffic violation. As a result the driver, Edwin Martinez Lopez, 26, of Pottsville, was found in possession of drug paraphernalia and metal knuckles, which were seized by troopers. Charges are pending.
Police report catalytic converter theft
State police at Frackville are investigating an attempted theft incident in Schuylkill County. On Sept. 22 at 7:30 a.m. troopers responded to North Kennedy Drive in McAdoo, for a criminal mischief/attempted theft. A 52-year-old man from Buckley, Washington, told troopers he saw a man attempting to remove the catalytic converter on his 1992 Chevrolet with a battery powered saw. The car owner confronted the suspect, who fled the scene in what is believed to be a black 2000s model Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by another man. The vehicle had a gray bumper on the front.
Carbon man gets state prison sentence
A Carbon County man was sentenced to a state prison term on Monday after admitting he violated the conditions of Megan’s Law as a sexual offender. Jahmir Joseph Spencer, 23, of Lehighton, and formerly of Lansford, pleaded guilty before Judge Steven R. Serfass to one count of failure to verify address/be photographed, a felony.
50 pounds of copper wire stolen
State police at Hazleton are investigating the theft of 50 pounds of white copper wire from a Carbon County property. On Sept. 25 at 6:33 p.m. troopers responded to Quakake Road in Packer Township, for a report of a theft incident. On scene troopers were told of the theft of copper wire by the victim, a 25-year-old male from Weatherly. The total value of the missing wire is $75.
Northampton County gun buyback puts unwanted firearms, ammo out of reach (PHOTOS)
Halfway into a buyback of unwanted firearms Saturday, dozens of long guns in boxes were leaning up against a firehouse refrigerator in Bethlehem. By the time organizers were wrapping up at 2 p.m., 112 firearms had been collected at the Bethlehem Fire Department’s Lincoln Fire Station on Easton Avenue and another 199 were secured at the Hecktown Fire Co. on Nazareth Pike in Lower Nazareth Township.
Police report four-vehicle crash in Rush Township
State police reported a four-vehicle crash at 6 p.m. on Sept. 22 along Route 309 (Claremont Avenue) at the intersection with Mahanoy Avenue, in Rush Township, Schuylkill County. Troopers said Roberto Borrero Suarez, 23, of Tamaqua, was southbound driving a Honda CRV while Pamela E. Kalyan, 71, of Coaldale, driving...
Carbon man pleads guilty in five cases
A former Carbon County resident entered guilty pleas on Monday in county court in five pending criminal cases. Daniel Stephen Hunadi, 34, formerly of Nesquehoning and now of Harrisburg, pleaded to manufacture of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, driving under the influence, simple assault and retail theft.
State police at Hazleton - crashes
State police at Hazleton reported on two crashes investigated by troopers in Hazle Township:. • A two-vehicle crash was reported at 7:17 p.m. on Sept. 22 along Route 924 at the intersection with the on-ramp to Interstate 81 northbound. Troopers said Walter Aikens, 46, of Freeland, was driving a 2018...
Third Arrest Made Following Sunbury Shooting This Week
SUNBURY – A third person has been arrested following last Sunday morning’s fatal shooting outside a bar in Sunbury. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare says arrested was 23-year-old Manuel Santos of Sunbury. Officers say he faces charges for not giving information to police following the shooting. He summoned to appear in district court on that charge at a later date. Hare says Santos is also in violation of parole.
Man facing attempted homicide charges in Northumberland County
MILTON, Pa. — A man is behind bars in Northumberland County after a late-night shooting. According to police, Benjamin Anspach opened fire at the Milton Village apartment complex along Mahoning Street just before 11 p.m. Thursday night. Officers say one person was shot through the door to one of...
Berks County church victim of fraud
KEMPTON, Pa. -- An unknown person stole a check written by Kempton New Church. The check, valued at $11,631, was cashed without the consent of the church. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call PSP Hamburg at 610-562-6885.
Pa. plane crash victim identified
The person killed in Wednesday afternoon’s plane crash in Lehigh County has been identified as an Easton man. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio on Friday said Keith Kozel, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-engine plane crash in Salisbury Township. Kozel died of multiple injuries due...
PA Inmate Threatens To Blow Up Allentown Parole Building: Report
A 65-year-old man jailed on arson offenses will be facing a new charge for threatening to blow up a parole building in Lehigh County, Fox56 reports. Timothy Koebert, an inmate at SCI Dallas in Luzerne County, threatened to bomb the Allentown parole office and put people in body bags in a series of letters, the outlet says citing Pennsylvania State Police. He also allegedly threatened to light an Allentown Walmart store on fire.
Lehigh Valley crashes
State police at Fogelsville reported on the following crashes:. • A Slatington driver was involved in a one-vehicle crash at 6:19 p.m. on Sept. 22 along Route 309 at Interstate 78 in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County. State police at Fogelsville said a 17-year-old girl was driving a 2009 Honda...
Man dies in police shooting at Ole Tyme Charley’s in Plains Twp.
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is dead after being shot by state troopers after they say he tried to hit them with his truck while they responded to a disturbance call at Ole Tyme Charley’s in Plains Township early Friday morning. There was a heavy presence of state and local police on […]
Juveniles accused of breaking into church, PSP investigates
PORTER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a church break-in that they say was caused by juveniles in Schuylkill County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 17, around 3:40 p.m., troopers responded to a reported break-in at Muir Grace United Methodist Church in Porter Township. PSP states through further investigation it was […]
