Students take CCSD to court after alleged violation of 1st amendment rights
Students are taking the Clark County School District and East Career and Technical Academy to court as they claim their First Amendment rights have been violated.
WPMI
Alabama Supreme Court deals blow to electronic bingo
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama Supreme Court on Friday issued an order to permanently close Southern Star Entertainment in Hayneville, Al, and to temporarily close Victoryland Casino in Shorter, Al. The order directs the Lowndes County Circuit to issue an order within 30 days temporarily enjoining the operators...
Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed Sunday to unleash a massive amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people stranded by the storm. Days after Ian tore through central Florida, carving a deadly path of destruction into the Carolinas, water levels continued rising in some flooded areas, inundating homes and streets that were passable just a day or two earlier. With branches strewn across the grounds of St. Hillary’s Episcopal Church in Ft. Myers, the Rev. Charles Cannon recognized the immense loss during his Sunday sermon but also gave thanks for what remained. That included the church’s stained-glass windows and steeple. “People think they have lost everything, but you haven’t lost everything if you haven’t lost yourself,” he said.
