Family owned coffeehouse makes plans for former bank building in Mokena

By Alexandra Kukulka, Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago
Nick Clancy shows some of the equipment for Clancy Brothers Coffee Roasters in Mokena, which hs plans to open this November with his brother Chris. Alexandra Kukulka/Chicago Tribune/TNS

A family-owned coffeehouse plans to open in a former bank building on Wolf Road in Mokena, serving home brewed coffee, tea, breakfast sandwiches, pastries and grab-and-go items.

Nick Clancy, managing partner of the business, said he’s excited to open Clancy Brothers Coffee Roasters at 19931 S. Wolf Road. He’s opening the business with his brother, Chris, which is where they got the name.

In 2015, Clancy said he had his first cup of specialty coffee, a higher quality bean, and he was hooked.

“I had this eye-opening moment like, ‘Wow, coffee is more than caffeine,’” Clancy said.

Clancy, of Plainfield, said he learned all things coffee, from roasting to processing, while working for a small batch coffee company in Gilbert, Arizona. Clancy said he jokingly refers to his brother Chris as his first convert after teaching him about coffee.

At the end of 2021, they decided to open their own coffeehouse, Clancy said. He said they looked throughout the Chicago area and found the perfect location in Mokena.

At the corner of Wolf and West LaPorte roads, it’s not far from the train tracks and in the downtown area. While remodeling the business, Clancy said people have started stopping by to ask questions.

“There’s so much potential here,” Clancy said. “Our instincts were correct.”

The Mokena Village Board signaled support Monday for the business. Matt Ziska, community and economic development director, said the coffeehouse would operate from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, with one full-time roaster and manager along with six to eight part-time employees.

The building will be white washed and the lighting on the building will be updated to gooseneck style lights, Ziska said. The section of the building that was once a drive-through for bank services will be reconfigured for outdoor seating, he said.

Clancy said that about 50 people will be able to sit inside, and there will be a semiprivate room to give people a quiet space to read or work. His hope, Clancy said, is for community members to rent the space for events or meetings.

But Clancy said he’s most excited about the coffeehouse’s community table, which will be a hand built, 4-by-12 feet table. It’ll be bar height, and the hope is for people to come together there, he said.

There is about 25 feet of public right of way between curbing from Wolf Road to the property owner’s boundaries, Ziska said.

The property is in a tax increment financing district, where property taxes to various governing bodies are frozen at a specific level and any increase in taxes — the increment — can be use by the village to make improvements that will increase property value.

Ziska said TIF funds could be used to restore the right of way along Wolf Road.

Trustees Debbie Engler and Melissa Fedora said they support such use of TIF funds. Engler suggested building a curb along Wolf Road so people don’t think the existing driveway is a place to pull in and turn around. Fedora said changing the right of way will also help change the appearance of the building.

“This is going to be one of the things that makes it, in our brains, stop looking like a bank and more like a coffeehouse,” Fedora said.

Clancy said the business plans to open in the first week of November. With the weather starting to get cooler, Clancy asked the board if the business could get contractors to start lime-washing the building next week.

The board will vote on the proposed business plan Oct. 10, but said Clancy could start lime washing with the stipulation that he’d have to undo the work if the plan isn’t approved.

Once open, Clancy said the business will serve a Clancy Brothers Coffee Roasters batch brew as well as six different coffees, each with a different origin and roast level.

“We’re going to try to have a balance,” Clancy said. “We just want to give people an access to another variety of coffee.”

