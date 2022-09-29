Report: Michigan State football to host 2023 4-star DL on official visit

Michigan State still has several spots to fill in their 2023 recruiting class, which will make for a busy October and November with official visits to round out the class.

The first domino has fallen according to Justin Thind of The Athletic and 247Sports, as he has reported that 4-star Texas defensive lineman Ashton Porter will be taking an official visit to Michigan State from October 7th to the 9th for the Ohio State game. Porter is currently committed to Northwestern.

Porter should translate to an interior defensive lineman for Michigan State. Porter is from Cypress, Texas, and attends Cy Ranch High School. He is currently ranked as the No. 308 overall recruit in the class.

