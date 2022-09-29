Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Must-Try Ice Cream Stops at Myrtle BeachDeanLandMyrtle Beach, SC
You Don’t Want To Miss This Seafood Event in Little River in OctoberKennardo G. JamesLittle River, SC
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
All You Need and More at Inlet Provision CompanyJ.M. LesinskiMurrells Inlet, SC
Related
thecomeback.com
Coastal Carolina RB has insane hurdle on game-winning TD
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers held off the Georgia Southern Eagles 34-30 on Saturday night in Conway, SC to stay undefeated at 5-0. And the go-ahead Coastal Carolina touchdown featured an incredible play. Trailing 30-28 with 45 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Coastal Carolina running back CJ Beasley took a...
CBS Sports
How to watch Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Current Records: Georgia Southern 3-1; Coastal Carolina 4-0 The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Georgia Southern Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt clash at 4 p.m. ET Oct. 1 at Brooks Stadium. The defensive coordinators will surely put in extra hours ahead of this matchup since these teams' offenses combined for 1,014 yards last week.
Images from Hurricane Ian’s landfall in South Carolina
GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Hurricane Ian was a Category 1 story again when it curved around and slammed into the area between here and Charleston early Friday afternoon. Ian had left billions of dollars in damages, at least 21 dead and millions without power as it crossed Florida then returned to the Atlantic and bent around […]
1450wlaf.com
LUB Crew helps with Hurricane Ian restoration at North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WLAF) – An eight man crew left out before daybreak on Friday headed for the beach, and they weren’t headed for fun in the sun. It’s all business as they drove out at 6am on their way to restore power to one of the many communities in the southeast that was ravaged by Hurricane Ian.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
columbuscountynews.com
County Prepares as Ian Heads Into South Carolina
Schools, government offices and many businesses are closed as Columbus County nervously eyes Hurricane Ian. Ian is expected to come ashore between Georgetown and Myrtle Beach, S.C. around 3 p.m. today as a Category One storm. As it moves over land, Ian will begin to degrade, but Columbus County will likely see heavy rains, high winds and potentially a few tornadoes before it moves on out Saturday.
PHOTOS: Woman’s ‘Hurricane Prep’ in Myrtle Beach Includes Massive Alcohol Stash
Hurricane Ian seemed to be winding down after it pummeled the state of Florida and left behind a wake of destruction across the state. But after making its way inland and being downgraded to a tropical storm, it turned back towards the Atlantic Ocean and regained strength. It’s now been reclassified to a hurricane once again, and Ian now has its sights set on the coast of South Carolina.
First Coast News
Hurricane Ian landfall expected soon Myrtle Beach, S.C. | Friday, Sept. 30
Hurricane Ian remained a Cat. 1 storm Friday afternoon with an estimated landfall time in South Carolina | Friday, Sept. 30.
Gov. Henry McMaster visits Georgetown to discuss Ian impacts
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster visited Georgetown Saturday to hold a news conference with state and local officials. McMaster discussed the impacts of Hurricane Ian and then made a stop at the Pawleys Island pier to assess the damage. McMaster was joined at the Beck Recreation Center on West Church Street […]
RELATED PEOPLE
3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you love seafood and you live in South Carolina, keep on reading to find out about three amazing seafood places in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit. What do you think about these amazing restaurants in South Carolina? Have you ever been to any of these seafood places in South Carolina? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate the overall experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend these restaurants to other people living in South Carolina? If you want, share your opinion in the comment section and don't forget to name your favorite seafood restaurants in South Carolina too so more people can visit them next time they are in the area and are looking for new restaurants to try.
FOX Carolina
WATCH: Pier collapse caught on camera in Myrtle Beach
FOX Carolina is tracking the latest conditions across South Carolina as Hurricane Ian moves through the state. Strong waves and wind at North Myrtle Beach from FOX Carolina's sister station WMBF. Flooding Near The Medical University of South Carolina In Charleston As Hurricane Ian Hits. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
Ian eases closer to SC landfall; hurricane warning in effect for Grand Strand
A hurricane warning has been issued for the Grand Strand ahead of Ian, according to the National Hurricane Center. Conditions are going to worsen on Friday both in terms of wind and rain.
Ian’s rainfall sets new daily rainfall record in North Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Hurricane Ian made landfall around 2 p.m. on Friday near Georgetown as a Category 1 hurricane with winds sustained at 85 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. With any landfalling tropical system, the main impacts are storm surges, tornados, wind, and rainfall. Storm surges and wind were the greatest […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fishing boat blown 8 miles down the coast thanks to Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A commercial fishing boat anchored in the ocean near Myrtle Beach broke free and washed ashore on Friday, but no one was aboard, according to city police spokesman Master Cpl. Tom Vest. The incident happened as Hurricane Ian was coming ashore in South Carolina. The...
AT&T waiving overage charges for Myrtle Beach, Florence area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — AT&T is waiving all talk, text, and data overage charges for postpaid and pre-paid customers in Myrtle Beach, Florence and other areas of South Carolina due to Hurricane Ian. Data overage charges will be waived from Sept. 29 through Oct. 8, according to a company spokesperson. Other carriers’ customers can […]
Ocean Lakes Family Campground not allowing camping guests until further notice
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Ocean Lakes Family Campground will not allow camping guests until further notice. The campground said the decision was based on safety concerns and damage from Hurricane Ian. The campground said it is addressing water, power, and electrical issues. Halloweekends activities for this weekend have been canceled. “We apologize, we know […]
Storm surge in Myrtle Beach, Ocean Isle Beach creates heavy flooding
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. — As the Triangle deals with downed trees and power outages on Saturday, coastal communities are dealing with the aftermath of flooding from storm surge. The bridge to Ocean Isle Beach closed Friday due to flooding from storm surge. At one point, roads resembled rivers,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myrtlebeachsc.com
Beached Boat has legendary history
The Shayna Michelle beached in the City of Myrtle Beach yesterday. The fishing boat is currently owned by Holden Beach Seafood out of Holden Beach, N.C. The boat, which is used to catch shrimp, experienced engine issues, and the boat’s crew became stranded Thursday about two miles off the coast of Myrtle Beach. Coast Guard members used a helicopter to rescue the crew, but the boat was left behind. All crew members were safely rescued.
WMBF
Goats will not return this season after Goat Island suffers damage, erosion from Ian
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – The famous inhabitants of Goat Island at the Marshwalk in Murrells Inlet will not be returning for the season. The goats were moved on Thursday ahead of Hurricane Ian and brought to a farm so that they would be safe from the storm. But...
Fishing trawler beached during Ian remains on Myrtle Beach shore
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A fishing trawler that washed ashore Friday in Myrtle Beach as Hurricane Ian brought storm surge to the Grand Strand remained on the beach on Sunday. Myrtle Beach police said efforts have begun to remove the boat but it’s unclear when that will take place. Police said people should stay […]
New 2-year residential parking decals available starting Monday in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach residents will now be issued two-year parking decals, according to the city. Starting on Monday, the decals will be available to people living inside city limits who have paid property taxes on their personal vehicles and/or motorcycles. The city said it counts property taxes paid on vehicles as […]
Comments / 0