Myrtle Beach, SC

thecomeback.com

Coastal Carolina RB has insane hurdle on game-winning TD

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers held off the Georgia Southern Eagles 34-30 on Saturday night in Conway, SC to stay undefeated at 5-0. And the go-ahead Coastal Carolina touchdown featured an incredible play. Trailing 30-28 with 45 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Coastal Carolina running back CJ Beasley took a...
CONWAY, SC
FOX8 News

Images from Hurricane Ian’s landfall in South Carolina

GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Hurricane Ian was a Category 1 story again when it curved around and slammed into the area between here and Charleston early Friday afternoon. Ian had left billions of dollars in damages, at least 21 dead and millions without power as it crossed Florida then returned to the Atlantic and bent around […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
columbuscountynews.com

County Prepares as Ian Heads Into South Carolina

Schools, government offices and many businesses are closed as Columbus County nervously eyes Hurricane Ian. Ian is expected to come ashore between Georgetown and Myrtle Beach, S.C. around 3 p.m. today as a Category One storm. As it moves over land, Ian will begin to degrade, but Columbus County will likely see heavy rains, high winds and potentially a few tornadoes before it moves on out Saturday.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Outsider.com

PHOTOS: Woman’s ‘Hurricane Prep’ in Myrtle Beach Includes Massive Alcohol Stash

Hurricane Ian seemed to be winding down after it pummeled the state of Florida and left behind a wake of destruction across the state. But after making its way inland and being downgraded to a tropical storm, it turned back towards the Atlantic Ocean and regained strength. It’s now been reclassified to a hurricane once again, and Ian now has its sights set on the coast of South Carolina.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Gov. Henry McMaster visits Georgetown to discuss Ian impacts

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster visited Georgetown Saturday to hold a news conference with state and local officials. McMaster discussed the impacts of Hurricane Ian and then made a stop at the Pawleys Island pier to assess the damage. McMaster was joined at the Beck Recreation Center on West Church Street […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
Person
James Madison
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina

If you love seafood and you live in South Carolina, keep on reading to find out about three amazing seafood places in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit. What do you think about these amazing restaurants in South Carolina? Have you ever been to any of these seafood places in South Carolina? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate the overall experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend these restaurants to other people living in South Carolina? If you want, share your opinion in the comment section and don't forget to name your favorite seafood restaurants in South Carolina too so more people can visit them next time they are in the area and are looking for new restaurants to try.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
FOX Carolina

WATCH: Pier collapse caught on camera in Myrtle Beach

FOX Carolina is tracking the latest conditions across South Carolina as Hurricane Ian moves through the state. Strong waves and wind at North Myrtle Beach from FOX Carolina's sister station WMBF. Flooding Near The Medical University of South Carolina In Charleston As Hurricane Ian Hits. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

AT&T waiving overage charges for Myrtle Beach, Florence area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — AT&T is waiving all talk, text, and data overage charges for postpaid and pre-paid customers in Myrtle Beach, Florence and other areas of South Carolina due to Hurricane Ian. Data overage charges will be waived from Sept. 29 through Oct. 8, according to a company spokesperson. Other carriers’ customers can […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Ocean Lakes Family Campground not allowing camping guests until further notice

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Ocean Lakes Family Campground will not allow camping guests until further notice. The campground said the decision was based on safety concerns and damage from Hurricane Ian. The campground said it is addressing water, power, and electrical issues. Halloweekends activities for this weekend have been canceled. “We apologize, we know […]
myrtlebeachsc.com

Beached Boat has legendary history

The Shayna Michelle beached in the City of Myrtle Beach yesterday. The fishing boat is currently owned by Holden Beach Seafood out of Holden Beach, N.C. The boat, which is used to catch shrimp, experienced engine issues, and the boat’s crew became stranded Thursday about two miles off the coast of Myrtle Beach. Coast Guard members used a helicopter to rescue the crew, but the boat was left behind. All crew members were safely rescued.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

