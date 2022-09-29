Read full article on original website
WSVA Allergy report
1967 Medical Avenue*Harrisonburg, VA 22801*(540) 442-1000. Pollen/Mold Spore Count for the Shenandoah Valley Area (Harrisonburg, Rockingham County and Surrounding Area) Date: September 30, 2022 is the date of pollen and mold spore collection. The collection represents the 24 hour period ending the morning of collection. The Date of newspaper publication is one day later.
Accidental Fire Damages Home in Staunton
STAUNTON, Va – A space heater was responsible for a fire Friday that damaged a home in the Staunton area. According to a post on the Staunton Fire and Rescue Department’s Facebook page, officials received the call shortly before noon and when crews arrived at the home on Churchville Avenue, they found a small fire in an enclosed porch area.
Staunton Man Gets 13 Years in Jail For a Shooting in Waynesboro
WAYNESBORO, Va – It is 13 years in prison for a Staunton man charged in connection with a shooting last fall in Waynesboro. Online records showed that trial for Justin William Brooks got underway Friday morning in Waynesboro Circuit Court. However, by the afternoon, Brooks pleaded guilty to four...
Dukes roll past Texas State, 40-13, to stay unbeaten
HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison powered through wet conditions and used scoring in all three phases to run past Texas State, 40-13, for its first Sun Belt Conference home victory on Saturday afternoon at Bridgeforth Stadium. The Dukes improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in Sun Belt play, while...
JMU Volleyball upsets Texas State in five sets
SAN MARCOS, TEXAS – Miëtte Veldman set a new career high of 26 kills in James Madison volleyball’s 3-2 (26-24, 19-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-11) victory over Texas State on Friday evening at Strahan Arena. The Dukes improved to 9-3 (3-0) while the Bobcats fell to 10-5 (2-1).
Bridgewater Football wins ODAC opener over Hampden-Sydney
BRIDGEWATER, Va. — On a rainy, dreary day in the Shenandoah Valley, the Bridgewater College football team battled to a 27-17 victory against Hampden-Sydney at the Jopson Athletic Complex to open ODAC play. The Eagles improve to 4-0 for the first time since the 2019 season and pick up...
