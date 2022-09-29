Read full article on original website
holycitysinner.com
CCPL Branches, Offices Resuming Normal Operations
Following closures due to Hurricane Ian, all Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) branches and offices EXCEPT the West Ashley Library (45 Windermere Blvd), will resume normal operations on Monday, October 3rd. The West Ashley Library will reopen on Tuesday, October 4th. As a reminder, CCPL postponed the reopening for the...
The Post and Courier
Hicks: The beach shuttle isn't too popular, but could be with 1 tweak
You'd think a free bus to the beach is just a party waiting to happen. But this summer, CARTA’s Beach Reach shuttle to the Isle of Palms departed Mount Pleasant every hour with an average of less than two people onboard. Which means most days it could’ve saved gas...
holycitysinner.com
Dorchester County Announces Updates on Convenience Sites
All Dorchester County Convenience Sites with the exception of the Oakbrook Convenience Site (235 Old Fort Drive) will open today, October 1, 2022, from 9 am to 5 pm. The Oakbrook Convenience Site (235 Old Fort Drive) will remain closed until flooding subsides. Public Works crews will continue to monitor the site and will open it as soon as possible.
counton2.com
Angel Oak proves “resilience once again” during Hurricane Ian
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston says the historic Angel Oak Tree has survived another hurricane. Hurricane Ian brought strong winds to the Charleston coast Thursday and Friday. Speeds of 92 miles per hour were reported at Shutes Folly, with nearly 70 miles per hour reported in Charleston.
The Post and Courier
Ian cleanup efforts continue in Charleston area. Here's what you should know.
Charleston area officials said it could take weeks before all Ian-related damage assessments are complete. And although crews are traveling through neighborhoods, knocking on doors and searching for badly hit areas, they are counting on residents to take the initiative and report damage to their respective municipalities. Some municipalities, including...
Charleston deputies to hold Halloween event on James Island
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston deputies will celebrate Halloween with a trick-or-treat event on James Island. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies will host ‘Trunk or Treat’ on October 10 at James Island Town Hall. Deputies will bring decorated vehicles and give out Halloween candy. The event will run from 6 p.m. […]
South Carolina couple recovering after Hurricane Ian floods home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Recovering from Hurricane Ian is going to take much longer in certain parts of the Charleston metro area than in others. Christina and Mike Miller have lived along Shoreham Road on James Island for years, and while they knew this storm was coming, they didn’t think it would bring this kind […]
Downtown Charleston caught in the path of Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Cleanup efforts are underway in the city of Charleston after Hurricane Ian swept through. “Given the big rain we had and the high tide, there was flooding in the city we closed a number of streets,” said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg. What are normally busy roadways were empty as they flooded […]
Convenience, parks sites to open in Dorchester County Saturday
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County will reopen some convenience and park sites Saturday. Dorchester County will have the following convenience sites open on October 1, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sandy Pines Yard Debris Convenience Site: 374 Sandy Pines Lane Givhans Convenience Site: 1548 Givhans Road Ridgeville Convenience Site: 258 Cambell Thicket […]
abcnews4.com
'Cops on the Coop': Have a meal at Chick-fil-A Friday to support Special Olympics of SC
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — This Friday, tri-county law enforcement agencies are hosting a fundraiser for Special Olympics South Carolina. The "Cops on the Coop" is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at participating Chick-fil-A's this Friday, Oct. 7. Participating restaurants include:. Summerville - 1312 N. Main Street. Goose...
The Post and Courier
Three-story building proposed on Charleston peninsula where church once operated
A three-story commercial and residential building is planned for a corner property in downtown Charleston where a house of worship once operated. Developer CKC Properties plans to build a three-story building at Cannon and St. Philip streets. It will first have to demolish a rundown, one-story structure, formerly Miracle Church of Christ.
holycitysinner.com
City of Charleston Experiencing Impacts of Hurricane Ian, Residents Urged to Stay Home
The following is the city of Charleston’s “September 30th Hurricane Ian AM Update”:. City of Charleston Experiencing Impacts of Hurricane Ian, Residents Urged to Stay Home. The city of Charleston is now experiencing the early impacts of Hurricane Ian, with some roads already closed. Emergency Management officials...
holycitysinner.com
City of Charleston Continues Recovery Efforts
As recovery efforts remain fully underway, the city of Charleston moved to OPCON-3 at noon today, returning the city to normal operations. Damage reports: As of 11:30 a.m., 209 damage reports have been submitted through the city’s damage reporting link. To report damage go to https://gis.charleston-sc.gov/report-damage/. Drainage: Pump stations...
LIST: Roads closed due to Hurricane Ian flooding and downed trees
UPDATE: Roads previously reported as closures in Summerville are back open. — CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Multiple roads are closed in the Charleston area as Hurricane Ian bears down on the South Carolina coast. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Friday afternoon. See below for a full list of […]
holycitysinner.com
City of Charleston Begins Recovery Efforts, Residents Urged to Exercise Caution
The following is the city of Charleston’s “September 30th Hurricane Ian PM Update”:. The city of Charleston moved to OPCON-2 at 8 p.m. this evening, as city crews continue recovery efforts that began this afternoon. “While the city was fortunate to avoid a direct hit from Hurricane...
live5news.com
MUSC confirms death of employee in Charleston facility
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A care team member of The Medical University of South Carolina died within one of the hospital facilities in Charleston Friday. Heather Woolwine, Director of Public Affairs and Media Relations at MUSC, confirmed the information Sunday morning. “Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event,...
North Charleston officials asking citizens for help in assessing storm damage
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston officials have begun assessing damages caused by Hurricane Ian, but they are asking for help from residents to report any damages. City officials are asking citizens to report any degree of damage or water intrusions at northcharleston.org/damage. After those damages are reported, city inspectors will document and follow […]
abcnews4.com
SCDOT crews responded to 500 plus downed trees calls
In just one day the SCDOT has responded to over 500 calls for downed trees. The SCDOT crew from Laurens County is working om the Charleston area to clear the roadways after Hurricane Ian.
Traffic signal out near Bacons Bridge in Summerville Saturday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews in Summerville are working to repair traffic lights along Old Trolley Road Saturday morning. According to Summerville Police Department, crews where dispatched to disabled traffic lights Saturday morning in the area of Bacons Bridge and Old Trolley Road. Officials say the “Signal Shop” is working to fix the lights.
The Post and Courier
Court upholds Dorchester County's controversial tax-sale treatment of heirs' property
SUMMERVILLE — The property Wendy Reed’s great-grandmother inherited in 1957 near downtown Summerville was sold in 2012 to pay a $112 delinquent property tax bill, and after years of fighting Dorchester County in court over it, Reed has conceded defeat. A lawsuit that framed the sale as a...
