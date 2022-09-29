ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

holycitysinner.com

CCPL Branches, Offices Resuming Normal Operations

Following closures due to Hurricane Ian, all Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) branches and offices EXCEPT the West Ashley Library (45 Windermere Blvd), will resume normal operations on Monday, October 3rd. The West Ashley Library will reopen on Tuesday, October 4th. As a reminder, CCPL postponed the reopening for the...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
holycitysinner.com

Dorchester County Announces Updates on Convenience Sites

All Dorchester County Convenience Sites with the exception of the Oakbrook Convenience Site (235 Old Fort Drive) will open today, October 1, 2022, from 9 am to 5 pm. The Oakbrook Convenience Site (235 Old Fort Drive) will remain closed until flooding subsides. Public Works crews will continue to monitor the site and will open it as soon as possible.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Angel Oak proves “resilience once again” during Hurricane Ian

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston says the historic Angel Oak Tree has survived another hurricane. Hurricane Ian brought strong winds to the Charleston coast Thursday and Friday. Speeds of 92 miles per hour were reported at Shutes Folly, with nearly 70 miles per hour reported in Charleston.
CHARLESTON, SC
City
North Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Government
The Post and Courier

Ian cleanup efforts continue in Charleston area. Here's what you should know.

Charleston area officials said it could take weeks before all Ian-related damage assessments are complete. And although crews are traveling through neighborhoods, knocking on doors and searching for badly hit areas, they are counting on residents to take the initiative and report damage to their respective municipalities. Some municipalities, including...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston deputies to hold Halloween event on James Island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston deputies will celebrate Halloween with a trick-or-treat event on James Island.  According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies will host ‘Trunk or Treat’ on October 10 at James Island Town Hall.  Deputies will bring decorated vehicles and give out Halloween candy. The event will run from 6 p.m. […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina couple recovering after Hurricane Ian floods home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Recovering from Hurricane Ian is going to take much longer in certain parts of the Charleston metro area than in others.  Christina and Mike Miller have lived along Shoreham Road on James Island for years, and while they knew this storm was coming, they didn’t think it would bring this kind […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Downtown Charleston caught in the path of Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Cleanup efforts are underway in the city of Charleston after Hurricane Ian swept through. “Given the big rain we had and the high tide, there was flooding in the city we closed a number of streets,” said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg. What are normally busy roadways were empty as they flooded […]
CHARLESTON, SC
#Sandbags#Residents Offices#Tropical Storm Ian
WCBD Count on 2

Convenience, parks sites to open in Dorchester County Saturday

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County will reopen some convenience and park sites Saturday. Dorchester County will have the following convenience sites open on October 1, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sandy Pines Yard Debris Convenience Site: 374 Sandy Pines Lane  Givhans Convenience Site: 1548 Givhans Road Ridgeville Convenience Site: 258 Cambell Thicket […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Three-story building proposed on Charleston peninsula where church once operated

A three-story commercial and residential building is planned for a corner property in downtown Charleston where a house of worship once operated. Developer CKC Properties plans to build a three-story building at Cannon and St. Philip streets. It will first have to demolish a rundown, one-story structure, formerly Miracle Church of Christ.
CHARLESTON, SC
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
Recycling
holycitysinner.com

City of Charleston Continues Recovery Efforts

As recovery efforts remain fully underway, the city of Charleston moved to OPCON-3 at noon today, returning the city to normal operations. Damage reports: As of 11:30 a.m., 209 damage reports have been submitted through the city’s damage reporting link. To report damage go to https://gis.charleston-sc.gov/report-damage/. Drainage: Pump stations...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

MUSC confirms death of employee in Charleston facility

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A care team member of The Medical University of South Carolina died within one of the hospital facilities in Charleston Friday. Heather Woolwine, Director of Public Affairs and Media Relations at MUSC, confirmed the information Sunday morning. “Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event,...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston officials asking citizens for help in assessing storm damage

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston officials have begun assessing damages caused by Hurricane Ian, but they are asking for help from residents to report any damages. City officials are asking citizens to report any degree of damage or water intrusions at northcharleston.org/damage. After those damages are reported, city inspectors will document and follow […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Traffic signal out near Bacons Bridge in Summerville Saturday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews in Summerville are working to repair traffic lights along Old Trolley Road Saturday morning. According to Summerville Police Department, crews where dispatched to disabled traffic lights Saturday morning in the area of Bacons Bridge and Old Trolley Road. Officials say the “Signal Shop” is working to fix the lights.
SUMMERVILLE, SC

