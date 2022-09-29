ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Scranton Man

Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate a Scranton man. Casey Christian Didas, 41, of 434 Detter Ave, Scranton, Pennsylvania, is wanted after failing to appear at the Schuylkill County Courthouse on October 12, 2021 for jury selection for his trial.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

State police at Lehighton

State police at Lehighton reported on the following incidents:. • On Sept. 22 at 4:54 p.m. troopers responded to Route 903 in Penn Forest Township, for a fight between three people. As a result two women, ages 29 and 20, and a man, 43, all of Jim Thorpe, were cited for harassment - physical contact. Troopers declined to identify the suspects.
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Police cite Danielsville woman

State police at Bethlehem reported a Northampton County woman has been cited. Troopers said on Sept. 14 they were dispatched to the 3200 block of Kreidersville Road, in Allen Township, Northampton County, for a report of harassment. Troopers were told that a neighbor constantly shouts obscenities from a vehicle while driving. As a result Karen Talotta, 63, of Danielsville, was cited for harassment and disorderly conduct.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Lehighton man pleads to drug dealing charge

A Lehighton man entered a guilty plea on Monday in Carbon County court to a drug dealing charge. Eugene W. Moyer, 46, pleaded to one count of criminal use of a communication facility, a felony 3. He was arrested on June 3, 2021, by Lehighton police. According to court papers...
LEHIGHTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Carbon County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Lansford, PA
County
Carbon County, PA
Lehighton, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Lehighton, PA
Times News

State police at Schuylkill Haven

State police at Schuylkill Haven reported on the incidents:. • On Sept. 14 at 7:46 a.m. a traffic stop was conducted of a 2006 Dodge Durango at Market Street and Fahltown Lane, in West Brunswick Township, for a traffic violation. As a result the driver, Edwin Martinez Lopez, 26, of Pottsville, was found in possession of drug paraphernalia and metal knuckles, which were seized by troopers. Charges are pending.
CRESSONA, PA
Times News

Carbon County courts - guilty pleas

Several people pleaded guilty before Judge Steven R. Serfass in Carbon County court on Monday. Courtney Bonetsky, 21, of Kunkletown, and formerly of Lehighton, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. She was charged on July 8, 2021, by Weissport police...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Northampton County gun buyback puts unwanted firearms, ammo out of reach (PHOTOS)

Halfway into a buyback of unwanted firearms Saturday, dozens of long guns in boxes were leaning up against a firehouse refrigerator in Bethlehem. By the time organizers were wrapping up at 2 p.m., 112 firearms had been collected at the Bethlehem Fire Department’s Lincoln Fire Station on Easton Avenue and another 199 were secured at the Hecktown Fire Co. on Nazareth Pike in Lower Nazareth Township.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Times News

Police report catalytic converter theft

State police at Frackville are investigating an attempted theft incident in Schuylkill County. On Sept. 22 at 7:30 a.m. troopers responded to North Kennedy Drive in McAdoo, for a criminal mischief/attempted theft. A 52-year-old man from Buckley, Washington, told troopers he saw a man attempting to remove the catalytic converter on his 1992 Chevrolet with a battery powered saw. The car owner confronted the suspect, who fled the scene in what is believed to be a black 2000s model Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by another man. The vehicle had a gray bumper on the front.
MCADOO, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Spencer
Times News

50 pounds of copper wire stolen

State police at Hazleton are investigating the theft of 50 pounds of white copper wire from a Carbon County property. On Sept. 25 at 6:33 p.m. troopers responded to Quakake Road in Packer Township, for a report of a theft incident. On scene troopers were told of the theft of copper wire by the victim, a 25-year-old male from Weatherly. The total value of the missing wire is $75.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Drunk man assaults officer inside hospital in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police arrested a man today for "palm striking" a police officer in the eye while attempting to go through a WellSpan hospital's check-in process, according to Ephrata Police. 40-year-old Eric Oberly was reported to have been checking into the WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital when...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

PA Inmate Threatens To Blow Up Allentown Parole Building: Report

A 65-year-old man jailed on arson offenses will be facing a new charge for threatening to blow up a parole building in Lehigh County, Fox56 reports. Timothy Koebert, an inmate at SCI Dallas in Luzerne County, threatened to bomb the Allentown parole office and put people in body bags in a series of letters, the outlet says citing Pennsylvania State Police. He also allegedly threatened to light an Allentown Walmart store on fire.
ALLENTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Violent Crime#Megan S Law#Serfass
wkok.com

Third Arrest Made Following Sunbury Shooting This Week

SUNBURY – A third person has been arrested following last Sunday morning’s fatal shooting outside a bar in Sunbury. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare says arrested was 23-year-old Manuel Santos of Sunbury. Officers say he faces charges for not giving information to police following the shooting. He summoned to appear in district court on that charge at a later date. Hare says Santos is also in violation of parole.
SUNBURY, PA
Times News

Carbon man pleads guilty in five cases

A former Carbon County resident entered guilty pleas on Monday in county court in five pending criminal cases. Daniel Stephen Hunadi, 34, formerly of Nesquehoning and now of Harrisburg, pleaded to manufacture of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, driving under the influence, simple assault and retail theft.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

State police at Hazleton - crashes

State police at Hazleton reported on two crashes investigated by troopers in Hazle Township:. • A two-vehicle crash was reported at 7:17 p.m. on Sept. 22 along Route 924 at the intersection with the on-ramp to Interstate 81 northbound. Troopers said Walter Aikens, 46, of Freeland, was driving a 2018...
HAZLETON, PA
Times News

Police report four-vehicle crash in Rush Township

State police reported a four-vehicle crash at 6 p.m. on Sept. 22 along Route 309 (Claremont Avenue) at the intersection with Mahanoy Avenue, in Rush Township, Schuylkill County. Troopers said Roberto Borrero Suarez, 23, of Tamaqua, was southbound driving a Honda CRV while Pamela E. Kalyan, 71, of Coaldale, driving...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
skooknews.com

Pottsville Police, Schuylkill County Drug Task Force, and FBI Arrest Man on Firearm and Drug Charges

A Pottsville man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison on firearm and drug charges. According to Pottsville Police Chief Richard Wojciechowsky, on Thursday, September 29, 2022 around 6:00am, members of the Pottsville Bureau Police, Schuylkill County Drug Task Force and the FBI arrested William “Pete” Quintana, 49, outside his place of employment in Hegins. Shortly thereafter, a search warrant was executed at Quintana’s home at 516 W. Race St. in Pottsville.
POTTSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Life sentence for Monroe County murderer

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A man convicted of the deadly stabbing of two family members in Monroe County will spend the rest of his life in prison. Lancelot Fortune of Stroudsburg was sentenced Thursday morning. In July, Fortune was found guilty of first-degree murder in the stabbing to death his...
MONROE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy