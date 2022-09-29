Read full article on original website
Related
What Is the Best Thing to Say to Someone for Yom Kippur? The Main Purpose of Yom Kippur and Why It's Important
Yom Kippur is one of the holiest days of the Jewish year, but those who don't participate in the Jewish faith know pretty little about it: It isn't as bright and festive as Hanukkah, nor is it as publicized as Passover. What is the main purpose of Yom Kippur, why is it important and what is the best thing to say to someone for Yom Kippur, or what are the proper Yom Kippur greetings? Learn the ins and outs of the Day of Atonement here and never have an awkward "Happy Yom Kippur!" moment again.
The Jewish Press
Yom Kippur As Purification
Though we generally associate Yom Kippur with atonement, the Torah defines tahara (purification) as the day’s goal. “For on this day, He will effect atonement to purify you. From all your sins, before Hashem, you shall be purified (Vayikra 16:3).” On Yom Kippur, Hashem atones for our sins in order to purify us.
The Jewish Press
Word Prompt – SHUL – Simcha Eichenstein
At this time of year, when shuls are the spiritual center of our lives, let’s take a moment to pay tribute to them and let’s recognize the integral role they play in our world. Our shuls, otherwise known as houses of worship, are where we connect to our...
The Jewish Press
The Kittel: When And Why?
The kittel is the white robe worn by Ashkenazi married men on certain occasions, particularly on the High Holidays. It is worn during this time of year as a reminder that one must pray not only for one’s own needs but for one’s family’s needs as well. Women, and most Sefardim,1 don’t wear a kittel on the High Holidays. Nevertheless, it is customary for even those who don’t wear a kittel to wear white garments on Yom Kippur.2.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yom Kippur is coming soon – what does Judaism actually say about forgiveness?
The Jewish High Holidays are fast approaching: Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur. While the first really commemorates the creation of the world, Jews view both holidays as a chance to reflect on our shortcomings, make amends and seek forgiveness, both from other people and from the Almighty. Jews pray and fast on Yom Kippur to demonstrate their remorse and to focus on reconciliation. According to Jewish tradition, it is at the end of this solemn period that God seals his decision about each person’s fate for the coming year. Congregations recite a prayer called the “Unetanah Tokef,” which recalls God’s...
IFLScience
Why Did 98 Percent Of Women In Nazi Concentration Camps Stop Menstruating?
The sudden halting of menstrual periods (amenorrhea) experienced by prisoners at Nazi concentration camps has historically been attributed to the effects of trauma and malnutrition, although new research paints a considerably darker picture. Drawing upon written historical records and interviews with Holocaust survivors, the study authors find evidence that synthetic steroids were added to the food given to female Jewish prisoners in order to hinder their fertility.
Who Was Lucifer Before He Became a Fallen Angel?
The Fallen Angel (1847) by Alexandre Cabanel, picturing Lucifer in a Christian viewWikimedia Commons/Public Domain. The story of Lucifer, the fallen angel is quite interesting, but many Christians do not exactly understand who Lucifer was and who he became. Most people think that Lucifer was turned into Satan, but it is important to remember that Satan is not a name, but a title in Hebrew that translates to "resister" or "adversary". We do not know exactly who Lucifer became after he had fallen from Heave, but scholars of the bible have a rough idea of who he was.
The only book in the Bible that has been called "The Fifth Gospel"
There is an extra book in the Bible that has been called the Fifth Gospel by some biblical scholars. Unlike the four Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John, the Fifth Gospel is a book in the Old Testament.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jesus was not a white Christian American | Letters
I am one of many Christians who are deeply troubled by the kind of Christianity being used by more and more politicians and religious leaders, including the governor of Florida. In the name of “religious freedom” and fighting for Christ, these people are urging us to deepen the dividing lines of “good versus evil,” feeding mistrust, fear and hatred. White Christian nationalism misses the heart of the life and teachings of Jesus: Love God, love neighbor as self and love enemies. In following Jesus, the law of love is to be our guide, including in public discourse and decision-making (like voting). Finally, to other white Christians, let us remember that Jesus was not a white Christian American. Jesus was a brown Jew, living under the oppression of the empire of his time, and his chosen weapon was nonviolent inclusive love.
What did Jesus look like?
What did Jesus look like? What do scholars say about what Jesus looks like?
11 Bible verses for nonbelievers and atheist friends
Want to talk to others about the Bible? Here are 11 verses that your friends or family, whether religious, secular or spiritual, will find interesting
Theory Claiming Jesus Died Aged 106 and Was Buried in Japan
Theory Claiming Jesus Christ Died Aged 106 in JapanHistory of Yesterday. All the scholars and experts on Christianity of any branch agree that Jesus existed and that his life had a major impact on the way society evolved during biblical times. What is still very much debated is the death or better said the last years of his life. There are so many different accounts presented with various views on how Jesus died, but there is one that is always overlooked simply because of how weird it is. That is the theory stating Jesus died and was buried in Japan.
A woman tells what life lesson Jesus taught her when she was dead for some time.
A woman named Betty Eadie shared her experience about how she met Jesus Christ and what life lessons Jesus taught her. Betty Eadie had a near-death experience in 1973 during her partial hysterectomy surgery when she was 31.
How Did the 12 Apostles Die?
The twelve men that Jesus called to be his apostles were about as motley a band as ever assembled. A few were so unremarkable that the Bible doesn't even bother to mention their profession, including those who were fishermen and one who was a despised tax collector. During the three years they followed Jesus during his earthly ministry, they continually exhibited an inability to understand even the simplest of parables, fought among themselves over who was the greatest in the group, and ultimately abandoned him at his arrest and crucifixion. By all logic, their actions should have spelled the end of Christianity before it even began.
Who Wrote the Bible?
The more we search historical records, the more questions are raisedIgor Link/Pixabay. One if not the biggest question in all religions that follow the bible is, who exactly wrote it? Many theories have risen over centuries by scholars who tried to answer this question, but only more questions have been brought up. This issue focuses specifically on the Hebrew Bible, or as Christians know it the Old Testament.
Comments / 1