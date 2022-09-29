ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

M&T Bank reports 325 layoffs in CT, plans to cut 333 more jobs

BRIDGEPORT — M&T Bank has laid off 325 employees in Connecticut related to its acquisition of People’s United Bank, while it is planning to eliminate another 333 positions and hiring for about 350 other jobs, the highly scrutinized company disclosed in a letter this week to state Attorney General William Tong.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Business briefs, Oct. 2, 2022

DANBURY — The Union Savings Bank Foundation recently awarded $350,500 in funding to 38 local organizations in Connecticut as part of the 156-year-old, community bank’s ongoing effort to give back to those it serves, according to a statement. Of the total amount, $254,500 was awarded to 22 non-profit...
TORRINGTON, CT
Gunfire erupts after high school football game; 3 wounded

NEWBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — Three people were wounded by gunfire following a Friday night high school football game, police said. The victims, a 43-year-old woman, 19-year-old woman and 21-year-old man, are expected to survive after being shot in a parking lot on the Newburgh Free Academy campus. At least five shots were fired when a dispute broke out about 9:35 p.m., 10 minutes after the end of the game, Newburgh Police Chief Anthony Geraci said at a news conference.
NEWBURGH, NY

