NEWBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — Three people were wounded by gunfire following a Friday night high school football game, police said. The victims, a 43-year-old woman, 19-year-old woman and 21-year-old man, are expected to survive after being shot in a parking lot on the Newburgh Free Academy campus. At least five shots were fired when a dispute broke out about 9:35 p.m., 10 minutes after the end of the game, Newburgh Police Chief Anthony Geraci said at a news conference.

NEWBURGH, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO