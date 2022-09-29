ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKYT 27

Kentucky fans prepare for Big Blue Madness Campout

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The campout for Big Blue Madness tickets begins early Saturday morning. Some Kentucky fans couldn’t wait to get ready to spend the weekend outside Memorial Coliseum. Friday night members of Big Blue Nation say they were prepared to wait for tickets. It’s been three years...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Big Blue Madness tickets sell out within hours

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Big Blue Madness Campout is one of Big Blue Nation’s favorite traditions. “Family, Kentucky, atmosphere, just the whole experience of everything. The campout, it’s good family fun,” said UK fan, Terry Burton. UK basketball fans camp out on Avenue of Champions for free...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Bethel hands Georgetown first loss of season

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Bethel Univ. held Georgetown College to 194 total yards on Saturday and handed the Tigers their first loss of the season, 24-14. Darius Neal scored twice for Georgetown (4-1) but it wasn’t enough to pick up the win. Joaquin Collazo threw for 250 yards and...
GEORGETOWN, KY
consistentlycurious.com

The Top Ten Spots To Go Apple Picking In and Near Cincinnati

We share our top spots to go apple picking in Cincinnati, along with helpful tips for visiting the apple orchard. The intermittent crisp fall evenings paired with scorching summer days can only mean apple picking season is upon us. A timeless fall tradition for many families is making the yearly pilgrimage to their favorite apple orchard to bring home freshly picked apples.
CINCINNATI, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com

Massive fight breaks out in stands at Ole Miss game vs. Kentucky

Ole Miss students were not as concerned with Lane Kiffin’s fourth-down play calling, or whether the Rebels could hold off a late push from Will Levis and Kentucky in an undefeated showdown in Oxford. No, a brawl in the student section held their focus as several sportcoat-wearing students with...
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky reveals uniform combo for Saturday's game at Ole Miss

No. 7 Kentucky has a big game on Saturday, facing No. 14 Ole Miss in Oxford. While the Rebels are breaking out a special helmet to go with their powder blue jerseys and white pants, the Wildcats are keeping it simple. Mark Stoops’ squad will sport white-on-white-on-white for the top-15 road clash.
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Struggling Ole Miss fan goes viral ahead of game vs. Kentucky

Ole Miss is hosting fellow unbeaten SEC squad Kentucky in an early game on ESPN on Saturday in Oxford. That means some Ole Miss students had to get up early to start tailgating, probably after a long night of partying on Friday night. That led to one struggling Ole Miss...
OXFORD, MS
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Cincinnati, Ohio

Seen everything on your Cincinnati bucket list but still have some time to spare? Launch into the best day trips from Cincinnati, Ohio, to discover vibrant cities, lush parks, historic museums, and stunning wildlife. Get a taste of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail in Louisville, visit the site of the Kentucky...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKYT 27

UK loses in heart-breaking fashion at Ole Miss 22-19

OXFORD, Ms. (WKYT) - Mistakes, missed opportunities, pivotal turnovers prevented UK from getting its first win on the road against an SEC West opponent since 2009. Ole Miss outlasted Kentucky 22-19 thanks to special-teams gaffes in the kicking game and a struggle for the offensive line. It started ugly and...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Kentucky No. 4 in CBS Sports Top 25 And 1

As practice gets underway this week, Kentucky is in the top five of Version 18.0 of the CBS Sports Top And 1. Gary Parrish has the Wildcats at No. 4 behind only Gonzaga, North Carolina, and Houston. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington native experiences Hurricane Ian in South Carolina

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mike Davis is a Lexington native. He recently moved to Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, a short drive from Isle of Palms. “We’ve almost completed a year and it’s been an experience but it’s beautiful and we love it. I guess we’re living the dream, fled to the beach,” said Davis.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

WKYT High School Game Time - Week 7

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Results for week 7 of WKYT High School Game Time. Here are the highlights from Brian and Lee K. Week 7: High School Game Time Part 1 : Great Crossing vs. Scott Co. - GRC at Lafayette - Bryan Station at Henry Clay - Dunbar at Tates Creek - Grant Co. at Douglass.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Ky. native part of hurricane hunter team that flew into Ian

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “Hurricane hunters” fly into the hurricanes to get crucial and important readings to let people know how strong the storms are. One of those hurricane hunters, Lt. Col Steven Burton, is from Lincoln County, Kentucky. He and his wife now both fly hurricane hunter...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Block party held in honor of Lexington activist Anita Franklin

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Anita Franklin communitywide block party is being held Friday night on Lexington’s east end. It’s being put on in honor of Franklin’s 60th birthday to bring the community together at a time when the very issues she fought against continue to trouble the city.
LEXINGTON, KY
earnthenecklace.com

Julie O’Neill Leaving WCPO-TV: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?

The residents of Cincinnati have relied on Julie O’Neill as their go-to source for the past 27 years. O’Neill quickly established herself as a regular in people’s homes and morning routine. However, folks were concerned about her missing from the news desk for several days. Now, the news is out that Julie O’Neill is leaving WCPO-TV. Find out what happened and her future career plans here.
CINCINNATI, OH

