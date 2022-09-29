Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Kentucky fans prepare for Big Blue Madness Campout
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The campout for Big Blue Madness tickets begins early Saturday morning. Some Kentucky fans couldn’t wait to get ready to spend the weekend outside Memorial Coliseum. Friday night members of Big Blue Nation say they were prepared to wait for tickets. It’s been three years...
WKYT 27
Big Blue Madness tickets sell out within hours
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Big Blue Madness Campout is one of Big Blue Nation’s favorite traditions. “Family, Kentucky, atmosphere, just the whole experience of everything. The campout, it’s good family fun,” said UK fan, Terry Burton. UK basketball fans camp out on Avenue of Champions for free...
WKYT 27
Bethel hands Georgetown first loss of season
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Bethel Univ. held Georgetown College to 194 total yards on Saturday and handed the Tigers their first loss of the season, 24-14. Darius Neal scored twice for Georgetown (4-1) but it wasn’t enough to pick up the win. Joaquin Collazo threw for 250 yards and...
Marty Conner band brings years of experience to Point/Arc’s Boots ‘n Brews October 8
He was just a kid – and he knew. Marty Connor knew music would be his life. “After riding bikes and climbing trees,” he said, “my buddies formed a ‘band’ with sticks and our mom’s scrub buckets and jammed to songs like Jeremiah Was a Bullfrog.”
A Full On Frat Boy Brawl Broke Out During The Kentucky-Ole Miss Game Today
Ole Miss squared off against Kentucky today in a top 15 matchup that came down to the wire, with Ole Miss ultimately winning 22-19. It was a defensive slugfest for the majority of the game, but the play on the field wasn’t the only slugfest going on in Oxford, Mississippi…
consistentlycurious.com
The Top Ten Spots To Go Apple Picking In and Near Cincinnati
We share our top spots to go apple picking in Cincinnati, along with helpful tips for visiting the apple orchard. The intermittent crisp fall evenings paired with scorching summer days can only mean apple picking season is upon us. A timeless fall tradition for many families is making the yearly pilgrimage to their favorite apple orchard to bring home freshly picked apples.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky coaching staff criticized for bone-headed decision declining a penalty
Kentucky finds itself trailing Ole Miss on the road in the first half of Saturday’s SEC showdown between 2 top-15 teams. Midway through the 2nd quarter, Wildcats coach Mark Stoops made a curious decision. On a 3rd-down play, Stoops declined a holding penalty that would have pushed the Rebels...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Massive fight breaks out in stands at Ole Miss game vs. Kentucky
Ole Miss students were not as concerned with Lane Kiffin’s fourth-down play calling, or whether the Rebels could hold off a late push from Will Levis and Kentucky in an undefeated showdown in Oxford. No, a brawl in the student section held their focus as several sportcoat-wearing students with...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky reveals uniform combo for Saturday's game at Ole Miss
No. 7 Kentucky has a big game on Saturday, facing No. 14 Ole Miss in Oxford. While the Rebels are breaking out a special helmet to go with their powder blue jerseys and white pants, the Wildcats are keeping it simple. Mark Stoops’ squad will sport white-on-white-on-white for the top-15 road clash.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Struggling Ole Miss fan goes viral ahead of game vs. Kentucky
Ole Miss is hosting fellow unbeaten SEC squad Kentucky in an early game on ESPN on Saturday in Oxford. That means some Ole Miss students had to get up early to start tailgating, probably after a long night of partying on Friday night. That led to one struggling Ole Miss...
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Cincinnati, Ohio
Seen everything on your Cincinnati bucket list but still have some time to spare? Launch into the best day trips from Cincinnati, Ohio, to discover vibrant cities, lush parks, historic museums, and stunning wildlife. Get a taste of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail in Louisville, visit the site of the Kentucky...
WKYT 27
UK loses in heart-breaking fashion at Ole Miss 22-19
OXFORD, Ms. (WKYT) - Mistakes, missed opportunities, pivotal turnovers prevented UK from getting its first win on the road against an SEC West opponent since 2009. Ole Miss outlasted Kentucky 22-19 thanks to special-teams gaffes in the kicking game and a struggle for the offensive line. It started ugly and...
Kentucky No. 4 in CBS Sports Top 25 And 1
As practice gets underway this week, Kentucky is in the top five of Version 18.0 of the CBS Sports Top And 1. Gary Parrish has the Wildcats at No. 4 behind only Gonzaga, North Carolina, and Houston. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE...
WKYT 27
Lexington native experiences Hurricane Ian in South Carolina
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mike Davis is a Lexington native. He recently moved to Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, a short drive from Isle of Palms. “We’ve almost completed a year and it’s been an experience but it’s beautiful and we love it. I guess we’re living the dream, fled to the beach,” said Davis.
WKYT 27
WKYT High School Game Time - Week 7
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Results for week 7 of WKYT High School Game Time. Here are the highlights from Brian and Lee K. Week 7: High School Game Time Part 1 : Great Crossing vs. Scott Co. - GRC at Lafayette - Bryan Station at Henry Clay - Dunbar at Tates Creek - Grant Co. at Douglass.
Is This the Scariest Road in Kentucky? Are You Willing to Find Out?
I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
Ohio & Kentucky Gettin’ Lit-Huge Light Festival Taking Up 30 City Blocks & It’s Totally FREE
One Ohio city is bringing the arts and light displays spanning over 30 city blocks and it is totally free to everyone who wants to enjoy the fun. Blink is the Nation's Largest light, art, and projection show and it is back for a third year in Cincinnati. BLINK® will...
WKYT 27
Ky. native part of hurricane hunter team that flew into Ian
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “Hurricane hunters” fly into the hurricanes to get crucial and important readings to let people know how strong the storms are. One of those hurricane hunters, Lt. Col Steven Burton, is from Lincoln County, Kentucky. He and his wife now both fly hurricane hunter...
WKYT 27
Block party held in honor of Lexington activist Anita Franklin
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Anita Franklin communitywide block party is being held Friday night on Lexington’s east end. It’s being put on in honor of Franklin’s 60th birthday to bring the community together at a time when the very issues she fought against continue to trouble the city.
earnthenecklace.com
Julie O’Neill Leaving WCPO-TV: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?
The residents of Cincinnati have relied on Julie O’Neill as their go-to source for the past 27 years. O’Neill quickly established herself as a regular in people’s homes and morning routine. However, folks were concerned about her missing from the news desk for several days. Now, the news is out that Julie O’Neill is leaving WCPO-TV. Find out what happened and her future career plans here.
