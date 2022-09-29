Sling TV is taking 50% off your first month. Time to give it a try!

Sling, for those unaware, is a nifty streaming service that features tons of live television and sports at a very affordable price tag. Now they've made it even more affordable, with a limited time offer that takes 50% off the first month's bill .

One of the best streaming services for live sports, Sling offers an excellent selection of live television channels and packages to fit any budget. The basic Orange package, which features 31 channels including ESPN, TNT, TBS, and more, is the most affordable at just $35/month normally.

Thanks to the 50% off deal, you get this package for just under $18 the first month. Not a bad price tag for an alternative to cable and dish TV. The real benefit, however, is the complete packages they offer.

On top of a premium pass that includes SHOWTIME, STARX, and EPIX, Sling also has football packages that including NFL and NCAA games. So if you're big on college football, Sling is the streaming service you'll want to go with.

For sports fans, its' one of the best streaming service deals available right now and offers an entry price that's much more affordable. Sling, while a great streaming service, is priced on the higher side and can cost upwards of $50/month if you go with a premium package. At 50% off for the first month, this at least gives users a chance to try it out at a more budget-friendly price tag.

