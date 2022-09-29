Read full article on original website
Rusk County crews respond to multiple fires
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County fire departments have responded to several fires throughout the county today according to an Office of Emergency Management post on social media. Church Hill VFD is currently on scene off CR 262 at an approximate five acre quick-moving fire through timber cut off.
Agencies respond to early morning crash in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Several agencies responded early Sunday morning to a multi-vehicle wreck along Highway 110 North and County Road 428 in Smith County. Officials shut down both lanes of the highway around 4:30 AM. One car was totaled and in a ditch on the side of the northbound lane, while a second vehicle was badly damaged still in the roadway.
1,500 tires burned in East Texas, cause large fire
HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – 1,500 tires burned and created a large fire in East Texas on Thursday, said officials. The Hawkins Fire Department got called to the blaze around 9 p.m. in the 2200 block of FM 2659, said John McQueen, the Wood County Precinct 3 Constable. First responders called for more assistance because of […]
LIST: East Texas counties that have issued burn bans
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several burn bans have been issued across East Texas as drought-like conditions remain in the area. The following counties have burn bans: Cherokee County Houston County Polk County Fire officials said people should avoid outdoor burning and activities that can create sparks or flames. Residents should also alert firefighters of any […]
Cherokee County issues burn ban
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County Commissioners Court has enacted a burn ban, they announced. According to their order restricting outdoor burning, the Texas Forest Service determined that drought conditions exist within the county and public safety hazards would be “exacerbated by outdoor burning.” The order is active for 90 days unless lifted earlier […]
WebXtra: Call for Action East Texas holds voter awareness event
Namesake of CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital, current chaplain share common connection to Poland. The namesake of Tyler’s CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital and a current chaplain serving there share an interesting connection. Tyler Sister Cities delegation incorporates barbecue, dancing into citizen diplomacy in Poland. Updated: 17 hours ago.
East Texas Longhorn Association members face challenging drought conditions
A recent arrival to East Texas, and Marine Corps veteran, is on a mission to help raise money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital in a very unique way. Trane to bring new furnace production line to Tyler. Updated: 6 hours ago. Trane Plant Manager Robert Rivers tells us the...
inforney.com
City of Kilgore says red water 'harmless'
Iron is lunch for bacteria in water systems. “Unfortunately, there’s a lot of iron in our well water and we have old iron pipes throughout our system,” said Clay Evers, Kilgore director of Public Works. “These specific bacteria live in most water systems, but when they get out of control we add free chlorine to reduce the bacteria and their food source, which is iron.”
18-wheeler carrying 22K pounds of chocolate rolls over on I-20 exit ramp in Smith County
Tyler police say the woman was Teri Furgerson, 48, of Pampa. The case is now a homicide investigation. KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara spoke with World of Khaos Haunted House owner Charles Cox. Cox talks about how the current economic climate has affected his entertainment business this Halloween season. East...
Major crash in Rusk County on US 84 causing traffic delays
RUKSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Office of Emergency Management released a traffic alert Friday night for a major crash on US 84 near the FM 1971 intersection. Officials say the crash has caused traffic problems and motorists should expect long delays for cleanup.
Burning trash leads to grass fire in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Burning trash lead to a grass fire in Smith County Friday. The fire happened off FM 1252, east of FM 757. The homeowner said they were attempting to burn trash when it got out of control. Three brush trucks and two engines from the Jackson...
messenger-news.com
Former Houston County Sheriff’s Dispatcher Arrested on Suspicion of Injury to a Child
HOUSTON COUNTY – Former Houston County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher Kathryn Jade Cook was arrested in Cherokee County Sept. 28, 2022 on a Houston County warrant for injury to a child and impeding a child’s breath. The sheriff’s office was called after a Grapeland Independent School District nurse...
WebXtra: Overturned trailer blocks traffic in Kilgore
TxDOT Lufkin takes on biggest project ever with Corrigan Relief Route. “To finally see that project funded, our commission sign off on it, and pre-construction meeting held last week in Lufkin, and to see that equipment start moving in out there, it’s very exciting,” TxDOT's Rhonda Oaks said.
Gregg County Sheriff seeking information on stolen ATV
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Gregg County Sheriff’s office is seeking information regarding the alleged theft of a black and camo Can-Am. According to officials, the camo Can-Am was stolen Sept. 29 from northern Gregg County. If anyone has any information regarding the case or location of the ATV, contact Investigator Jonathan Prior at […]
Overturned chicken truck causing traffic delays in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert Saturday afternoon for a crash involving an overturned chicken truck on SH 21. According to a press release, DPS is clearing the scene of a crash on SH 21 East outside of Nacogdoches. Motorist should choose alternate routes until the scene is […]
DPS Identifies woman killed in fatal crash in Milam County
MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - Texas DPS Troopers say Brittany Knighton, 28, from Tyler, died in a two vehicle crash Friday afternoon on US 79 between Milano and Guase in Milam County. Troopers say Knighton was driving westbound when she lost control of the 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt she was driving and...
Accused Smith County constable wants suspension lifted
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County constable accused of theft has filed a motion demanding his temporary suspension be lifted. In the filing, Curtis Traylor-Harris, who was arrested in 2021 after being accused of stealing from a residence while conducting official business as a constable, claims that his suspension from duties was based on bad-faith actions by the state. Specifically, Traylor-Harris claims that he was intentionally given a high bond amount (which was overturned last week after an appeals court ruling) so that the state could have enough time to search for a private citizen willing to file a petition to remove him from elected office as Pct. 1 constable. Traylor-Harris, filed the motion without the aid of legal counsel, goes so far as to claim that the filing plaintiff did not initiate the filing of the removal petition of his own volition and signed a petition that was written and then filed by an unknown third party. His evidence for this is based on a comment the plaintiff’s sister (who Traylor-Harris says is an attorney) made in response to a post by the Tyler Morning Telegraph. Traylor-Harris states that this action “skirts the line of legality and potential fraud,” calling into question whether the petition was properly filed and whether the plaintiff “was competent enough to understand what he was signing.”
Wood County Massive Tire Fire
The Diboll Police Department has received its first K9 in over 20 years. Tyler police say the woman was Teri Furgerson, 48, of Pampa. The case is now a homicide investigation. KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara spoke with World of Khaos Haunted House owner Charles Cox. Cox talks about how the current economic climate has affected his entertainment business this Halloween season.
Woman found beaten unconscious in Tyler dies
Gregg County commissioners approve fee increases at East Texas Regional Airport. “It was very clear that we were on the bottom of costs of landing at Gregg County airport, and that’s good in a way, but it costs a great deal of money to operate that airport. Some things you just can’t keep low forever, some of the fees we raised today,” the judge says.
WebXtra: Longview animal adoption center offers paintings by dogs
Namesake of CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital, current chaplain share common connection to Poland. The namesake of Tyler’s CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital and a current chaplain serving there share an interesting connection. Tyler Sister Cities delegation incorporates barbecue, dancing into citizen diplomacy in Poland. Updated: 11 hours ago.
