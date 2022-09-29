HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It was another warm and breezy day today as we saw most places reaching the low to mid 80s except for spots well west and east as clouds dampened temperatures keeping highs in the 70s. As we head into the overnight, skies will start off clear in central spots but could see a few mid level clouds push through in the early morning hours. Lows tonight will mainly be in the low to mid 50s with a few spots possibly seeing upper 40s, especially out west in the panhandle.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO