ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Comments / 0

Related
KSNB Local4

Marching bands from across Nebraska compete in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Bands took over Grand Island Senior High’s Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The Harvest of Harmony field competition saw nearly 30 marching bands take the field. The bands came from several stages of education including high school and even some colleges. The event acts as...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Harvest of Harmony returns for its 80th year

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Harvest of Harmony Parade returned for its 80th year with communities coming together, lining up along the parade route to celebrate the occasion. Most participating groups were high school band from all across Nebraska, along with University of Nebraska-Omaha and University of Nebraska-Kearney bands.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Highland Park Farmers’ Market enters final month of sales for the season

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Harvest season usually means a trip to the Farmers’ Market and those days are numbered. The Farmers’ Market has entered its final weeks of sales. Local vendors have been setting up camp in Highland Park every Saturday morning since June and will close up shop by the end of the month.
HASTINGS, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney retiree creates priceless jewelry from turquoise, other stones

KEARNEY — Jim Armagost loves to get stoned. Stoned, that is, with turquoise, lapis lazuli, moonstone and obsidian. Armagost creates pendants and rings from silver and precious stones. A retired certified financial planner, Armagost spends hours at his basement workbench or in his workshop in his garage, which is...
KEARNEY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Island, NE
Nebraska State
Nebraska Food & Drinks
Grand Island, NE
Lifestyle
Nebraska State
Nebraska Restaurants
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
lbmjournal.com

ABC Supply opens Gibbon, Nebraska location

BELOIT, Wis. — ABC Supply has opened a new location in Gibbon, Nebraska. Kalvin Lonowski will manage the branch. Lonowski joined ABC Supply at the Lincoln, Nebraska, location, where he worked as a driver, backup delivery services manager, inside sales associate and outside sales representative. This October, Lonowski will also complete the company’s Branch Management Training Program.
GIBBON, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island Central Catholic to add elementary classes in 2024

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - For the first time in almost 50 years Grand Island will be home to a Catholic elementary school. Grand Island Central Catholic will be opening its elementary school in Fall 2024. It will be constructed as a add-on to the school’s current location on the northwest side of the school. A ground breaking is anticipated early next year and will take a little over a year to complete. GICC will be the first school in Grand Island with Pre-K through 12th grade in the same building.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Coffee Info#Food Drink Info#Coffee Shops#Cup Of Coffee#Downtown Grand#National Coffee Day#Food Drink#Daily Dose Coffee
KSNB Local4

Hastings brothers donate birthday money to Salvation Army

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Three Longfellow elementary students are giving back to those in need. The three brothers received $100 between the three of them for their birthdays that they share in September. But they didn’t buy toys with it; instead, they wanted to donate it to the Salvation Army in Hastings.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

One more day of warm temperatures, then it’s hello fall weather

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Today was a repeat of yesterday as we had warm and breezy conditions with most places reaching the low to mid 80s except for spots west of highway 83 where clouds dampened temperatures keeping highs in the 70s. As we head into the overnight, skies will start off clear but becoming partly cloudy after midnight as a frontal boundary begins to push eastward. Lows tonight will mainly be in the low to mid 50s much cooler out west in the panhandle with lows in 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
KSNB Local4

Warm and breezy through the weekend with big changes arriving early next week

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It was another warm and breezy day today as we saw most places reaching the low to mid 80s except for spots well west and east as clouds dampened temperatures keeping highs in the 70s. As we head into the overnight, skies will start off clear in central spots but could see a few mid level clouds push through in the early morning hours. Lows tonight will mainly be in the low to mid 50s with a few spots possibly seeing upper 40s, especially out west in the panhandle.
HASTINGS, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Kearney Hub

Nebraska's most famous storyteller, Roger Welsch dead at 85

Roger Welsch, Nebraska’s most famous humorist and storyteller and a prominent Native activist, died Friday at his home near Dannebrog. He was 85. Known as “Captain Nebraska” and “Bull Buffalo Chief” in the Omaha Tribe, “White Wolf/White Pawnee” in the Pawnee Tribe and “His Medicine is Contrary” in the Oglala Sioux Tribe, Welsch told his stories about Nebraska in close to 40 books, on television and in newspaper and magazine columns.
NEBRASKA STATE
High School Football PRO

Kearney, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Grand Island High School football team will have a game with Kearney High School on September 30, 2022, 16:45:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

GIPD arrests three in afternoon standoff incident

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Three people were arrested after a high-risk warrant was served in Grand Island on the north end of town. It all started when Grand Island Police officers responded to 1215 N. Locust Street in reference to white smoke coming from the back of the residence.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney woman to educate others about a hidden risk for pregnant women

KEARNEY — In the spring of 2020, as the world battled COVID-19, Tricia Ridder was expecting her first child. She felt good. She had no morning sickness. An ultrasound taken 30 weeks into that pregnancy showed that her baby’s growth had slowed, but her doctor wasn’t worried. “I was told not to be concerned,” Ridder said.
KEARNEY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy