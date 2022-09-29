Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Marching bands from across Nebraska compete in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Bands took over Grand Island Senior High’s Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The Harvest of Harmony field competition saw nearly 30 marching bands take the field. The bands came from several stages of education including high school and even some colleges. The event acts as...
KSNB Local4
Harvest of Harmony returns for its 80th year
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Harvest of Harmony Parade returned for its 80th year with communities coming together, lining up along the parade route to celebrate the occasion. Most participating groups were high school band from all across Nebraska, along with University of Nebraska-Omaha and University of Nebraska-Kearney bands.
KSNB Local4
Highland Park Farmers’ Market enters final month of sales for the season
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Harvest season usually means a trip to the Farmers’ Market and those days are numbered. The Farmers’ Market has entered its final weeks of sales. Local vendors have been setting up camp in Highland Park every Saturday morning since June and will close up shop by the end of the month.
Kearney Hub
Kearney retiree creates priceless jewelry from turquoise, other stones
KEARNEY — Jim Armagost loves to get stoned. Stoned, that is, with turquoise, lapis lazuli, moonstone and obsidian. Armagost creates pendants and rings from silver and precious stones. A retired certified financial planner, Armagost spends hours at his basement workbench or in his workshop in his garage, which is...
lbmjournal.com
ABC Supply opens Gibbon, Nebraska location
BELOIT, Wis. — ABC Supply has opened a new location in Gibbon, Nebraska. Kalvin Lonowski will manage the branch. Lonowski joined ABC Supply at the Lincoln, Nebraska, location, where he worked as a driver, backup delivery services manager, inside sales associate and outside sales representative. This October, Lonowski will also complete the company’s Branch Management Training Program.
KSNB Local4
5th Quarter Game of the Week: Grand Island football hands Kearney first loss
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - It was a Class A showdown between undefeated Kearney and one-loss Grand Island Friday night. The Bearcats are now a part of the one-loss club, as the Islanders get the rivalry win 28-21. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Central Catholic to add elementary classes in 2024
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - For the first time in almost 50 years Grand Island will be home to a Catholic elementary school. Grand Island Central Catholic will be opening its elementary school in Fall 2024. It will be constructed as a add-on to the school’s current location on the northwest side of the school. A ground breaking is anticipated early next year and will take a little over a year to complete. GICC will be the first school in Grand Island with Pre-K through 12th grade in the same building.
KSNB Local4
Hastings brothers donate birthday money to Salvation Army
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Three Longfellow elementary students are giving back to those in need. The three brothers received $100 between the three of them for their birthdays that they share in September. But they didn’t buy toys with it; instead, they wanted to donate it to the Salvation Army in Hastings.
KSNB Local4
Viaero Center installing new ice system, Storm home-opener postponed again
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - After years of ice maintenance issues at the Viaero Center in Kearney, the building is revamping its ice system, according to a joint statement from the facility and the Tri-City Storm. The Storm compete in the United States Hockey League and use the Viaero Center as...
KSNB Local4
One more day of warm temperatures, then it’s hello fall weather
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Today was a repeat of yesterday as we had warm and breezy conditions with most places reaching the low to mid 80s except for spots west of highway 83 where clouds dampened temperatures keeping highs in the 70s. As we head into the overnight, skies will start off clear but becoming partly cloudy after midnight as a frontal boundary begins to push eastward. Lows tonight will mainly be in the low to mid 50s much cooler out west in the panhandle with lows in 40s.
KSNB Local4
Warm and breezy through the weekend with big changes arriving early next week
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It was another warm and breezy day today as we saw most places reaching the low to mid 80s except for spots well west and east as clouds dampened temperatures keeping highs in the 70s. As we head into the overnight, skies will start off clear in central spots but could see a few mid level clouds push through in the early morning hours. Lows tonight will mainly be in the low to mid 50s with a few spots possibly seeing upper 40s, especially out west in the panhandle.
KSNB Local4
Aurora football maintains perfect record with win over Minden
MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - Minden football welcomed in Aurora for Week 6 of play. In the end, the Huskies keep their clean record to improve to 6-0 with a 54-14 win. See embedded video for highlights.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska's most famous storyteller, Roger Welsch dead at 85
Roger Welsch, Nebraska’s most famous humorist and storyteller and a prominent Native activist, died Friday at his home near Dannebrog. He was 85. Known as “Captain Nebraska” and “Bull Buffalo Chief” in the Omaha Tribe, “White Wolf/White Pawnee” in the Pawnee Tribe and “His Medicine is Contrary” in the Oglala Sioux Tribe, Welsch told his stories about Nebraska in close to 40 books, on television and in newspaper and magazine columns.
KSNB Local4
Adams Central football rolls to 6-0 with win over St. Paul
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Adams Central welcomed in St. Paul for Week 6 of play. The Patriots keep their perfect record alive with 34-3 win over the Wildcats. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Axtell football shuts out Blue Hill 30-0
AXTELL, Neb. (KSNB) -Axtell football welcomed in Blue Hill for Week 6 of play. The Wildcats shut out the Bobcats 30-0. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Hastings College volleyball suffers losses to Jamestown and Ottawa
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings College volleyball welcomed in Jamestown and Ottawa Saturday. Jamestown swept the Broncos 3-0, as the Broncos and Ottawa went to a fifth set, Ottawa took the dub, 3-2 the final. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
GIPD arrests three in afternoon standoff incident
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Three people were arrested after a high-risk warrant was served in Grand Island on the north end of town. It all started when Grand Island Police officers responded to 1215 N. Locust Street in reference to white smoke coming from the back of the residence.
Kearney Hub
Kearney woman to educate others about a hidden risk for pregnant women
KEARNEY — In the spring of 2020, as the world battled COVID-19, Tricia Ridder was expecting her first child. She felt good. She had no morning sickness. An ultrasound taken 30 weeks into that pregnancy showed that her baby’s growth had slowed, but her doctor wasn’t worried. “I was told not to be concerned,” Ridder said.
