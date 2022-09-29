Read full article on original website
2news.com
BLM lifts fire restrictions on public lands in NE Calif., NW Nevada
With the return of cool, fall weather, the Bureau of Land Management has rescinded fire restrictions on public lands managed by the Applegate and Eagle Lake field offices in Lassen, Modoc, and Plumas counties, eastern parts of Shasta and Siskiyou counties in northeast California, and in parts of Washoe and Humboldt counties in northwest Nevada.
Northern California county warns of 'very aggressive' people impersonating elections officials
"People who contacted us said, 'My house is the only one on the street they went to.'"
Paradise Post
Shasta County officials warn of people impersonating election officials, voter intimidation
Shasta County officials are warning residents about a group of people impersonating election officials who are questioning voters about their registration. Members of the group wear reflective vests and claim to be part of a “voter task force,” said County Clerk and Registrar of Voters Cathy Darling Allen. She said her office has not authorized any house calls and that she considers these kinds of aggressive tactics to be a form of voter intimidation.
Plumas County News
Some restrictions eased on BLM lands in Plumas County
Mount Shasta Herald
Siskiyou County endures one of its worst summers in California's 'fire year'
With nine months of the year in the rearview mirror, 2022 has been unusual for wildland fires in Shasta County, which stands in stark contrast to Siskiyou County to the north, which endured a deadly summer of fires. As of Tuesday, Sept. 27, 555 acres had burned in Shasta County...
shastascout.org
Federal Project Managers Halt Redding-Area Construction Threatening Ancestral Village Site
As the Cultural Resources Manager for the Wintu Tribe of Northern California, Art Garcia is tasked with coordinating protection when development projects occur in Wintu people’s ancestral lands, including those in the City of Redding. Garcia is one of several cultural monitors who observe construction near culturally sensitive areas in order to limit damage to the remains of ancestors, cultural items and Wintu people’s current cultural practices.
actionnewsnow.com
Homeless encampment frustration in Redding
For businesses that were dealing with the direct affects, it's a night and day difference and they no longer have the same issues. But just down the road there's about a 100 yard long transient encampment. The homeless who chose not to take free housing services have spilled out into businesses off of Bechelli Lane and Hartnell Avenue creating a massive encampment.
Shasta Lake level causing far-reaching ripple effects
SHASTA LAKE (KTXL) — California’s largest reservoir, Shasta Lake, is located 175 miles north of Sacramento. But what happens there impacts farming throughout the entire Central Valley. Shasta Lake is capable of holding 4,552,100 acre-feet of water, which is almost five times the capacity of Folsom Lake. When full, Shasta boasts 365 miles of scenic […]
insideedition.com
New Footage Captures Sherri Papini Talking to Police With Bandage on Her Nose
A new video of the notorious California super mom who faked her kidnapping was released. It shows Sherri Papini with a bandage across her nose as she clutches her knees to her chest, and tells police officers about her "kidnapping" back in 2016 at her Redding, California, home. Papini inflicted the injuries on herself, including breaking her nose with a hockey stick, to bolster her lies. She was later sentenced to 18 months in prison for faking her own kidnapping.
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect in embezzlement case was convicted of grand theft in 2017
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The woman arrested for embezzling $100,000 last week was convicted in 2017 in a different embezzlement case, the Tehama County District Attorney said. Jessica McCoy was arrested on Friday after investigators in Shasta County said she used an employer’s credit card to make personal purchases, including $72,000 on Amazon.
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters contain less than 1 acre fire west of Red Bluff Saturday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit says firefighters have contained a vegetation fire west of Red Bluff on Reeds Creek Road on Saturday. The fire burned one-quarter of an acre. Officials have named the fire the Reeds Fire.
actionnewsnow.com
Parolee arrested for carrying loaded gun in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - Redding police arrested a parolee who they said had a gun on him early Friday morning. Police pulled over Tyrae Clayborne at 2:15 a.m. Friday. Officers stopped his car on Highway 44 near the southbound Interstate 5 on-ramp. They discovered that he was on parole. Then police...
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies: Bookkeeper arrested for embezzling $100,000 from former employer
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A bookkeeper for local businesses was arrested Friday in Tehama County following a months-long embezzlement investigation, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they began investigating Jessica McCoy, 48, in May and found she was using an employer’s credit cards to make personal...
actionnewsnow.com
Felon parolee arrested with loaded firearm in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - A Shasta Lake man on parole for felony charges was arrested early Friday morning in possession of a loaded firearm in Redding. On September 30, 2022, at about 2:15 a.m., a Redding Police Officer stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on Highway 44 near the southbound Interstate-5 onramp. According to police, 43-year-old Tyrae Christopher Clayborne, of the City of Shasta Lake, was the driver.
krcrtv.com
Mill Fire victim laid to rest in Weed on Thursday afternoon
SISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — One of the two women killed in the Mill Fire in Weed was laid to rest this afternoon. After a service earlier in the day, family members and friends gathered at the Northern California Veterans Cemetery where Gloria Glover was buried. She was one of...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding narcotics investigation leads to large seizures of fentanyl and firearms
REDDING, Calif. - A downtown narcotics investigation leads to large fentanyl and firearm seizures and one arrest, says the Redding Police Department. On Sept. 28, Redding Police Bike Team officers conducted a search warrant service with the assistance of the Neighborhood Police Department of a white Nissan Altima suspected of delivering fentanyl to various Redding locations.
krcrtv.com
Redding local cited after burning during burn suspension period
REDDING, Calif. — A local was cited for burning lumber and debris during a burn suspension period on Wednesday night. CAL FIRE officials said their firefighters were dispatched to a reported house fire on Frazier Road in east Redding just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday night. Locals reported seeing a black column of smoke coming from the property.
krcrtv.com
Large fentanyl and firearms bust in Redding after investigation
REDDING, Calif. — Michael Myers was arrested in Redding on Wednesday night. No, not that Michael Myers. However, you'll be glad this Myers is off the streets all the same. The Redding man was arrested with large amounts of fentanyl, numerous firearms and "an inordinate amount of brass knuckles," following an investigation into narcotic sales throughout the city.
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect arrested in shooting near Cottonwood school
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - On Thursday, Sept. 29, at 2:54 p.m., Shascom received calls regarding a male suspect firing three shots at a moving vehicle on First Street near West Cottonwood Junior High, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said. A lockdown was put in place at the school and surrounding...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman arrested after search of home near Enterprise High reveals ounce of fentanyl
REDDING, Calif. - A woman was arrested after officers found a large number of drugs during an investigation into drug trafficking, according to the Redding Police Department. On Thursday, officers served a search warrant on a Toyota Corolla that was suspected of transporting drugs to multiple locations in Redding. Police...
Comments / 3