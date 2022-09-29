Read full article on original website
Scam Alert: Northeast Ohio Facing Uptick in Fraudulent Activity Related to Fake Cashiers ChecksMatt RevnewMentor, OH
This Place at Great Northern Mall Serves Surprisingly Good Hibachi Chicken and SushiIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
4 Places To Get Caribbean Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights City School Administrators, Will They Violate Section 149.43 of the ORC and the Ohio Sunshine Laws?Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
No longer banging drum, John Adams’ heart for Cleveland Guardians beats strong – Terry Pluto’s Faith & you
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio – “It’s all because one day I decided to bring a drum to a game.”. That’s how John Adams began his story. A baseball story. A fan’s story. And now, a story of courage and faith. As the Cleveland Guardians were marching...
Something fishy: Anglers caught cheating during Cleveland tournament
CLEVELAND — Controversy erupted at a fishing tournament on Lake Erie in Cleveland on Friday after two anglers were caught cheating by adding lead weights and fish fillets to increase the weight of the fish. The season-ending LEWT Championship walleye shootout was held at Gordon Park in Cleveland Harbor...
Watch Will Brennan crush his first big league home run to extend Guardians’ lead vs. KC (Video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Will Brennan already had a good day going when he tripled to lead off the first inning and scored Cleveland’s first run against Kansas City on an Amed Rosario sacrifice fly. His day got even better when he stepped to the plate in the second and crushed his first career home run, a three-run blast to center off Royals righty Max Castillo that gave the Guardians a 4-0 lead.
247Sports
If I had to predict right now…
The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 4 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. The Buckeyes also have a great start to their 2024 class with a commitment from quarterback Dylan Raiola, the country’s No. 1 overall 2024 prospect. And the...
spectrumnews1.com
Cheating alleged at Lake Erie Walleye Trail championship event
CLEVELAND — An Ohio fisherman and his Pennsylvania teammate could be in hot water after being accused of cheating during a lucrative tournament on Lake Erie on Friday. Jacob Runyan, of Cleveland, and Chase Cominsky, of Hermitage, Pa., were caught cheating at the season-ending event in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail series, according to a report in the Toledo Blade.
CBS Sports
Akron vs. Bowling Green Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Akron Zips are home on Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 9.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. Akron and the Bowling Green Falcons will face off in a Mid-American battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
Walleye Slam, Fall Brawl ready to go: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The annual quest for big Lake Erie walleye is already attracting thousands of anglers to sign up early for the Lake Erie Walleye Slam and the Lake Erie Fall Brawl. Both Lake Erie walleye fishing derbies will be held from Saturday, Oct. 15 through Sunday, Nov. 27.
How the Top 25 in cleveland.com’s 2022 high school football rankings fared in Week 7
Perry Pirates at Kirtland Hornets, September 30, 2022 — CLEVELAND, Ohio - Check out how teams in the cleveland.com Top 25 high school football poll fared in Week 7. No. 1 Archbishop Hoban 42, Athol Spring St. Francis (N.Y.) 15. If you purchase a product or register for an...
Week 7 high school football live scores, updates and highlights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Week 7 of the high school football season is here, and cleveland.com has you covered with live updates from around the area. Check below for updates, including scores and some video highlights. Most games kick off at 7 p.m. If the widget below is not updating,...
Northeast Ohio high school football scores for Week 7, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Check out Week 6 Northeast Ohio high school football scores. Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference, Grey Division. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas at Ravenna Southeast (cancelled) Warren JFK 33, Rootstown 0. Principals Athletic Conference. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 22, Canal Fulton Northwest 20. Wooster Triway 31, Manchester 8.
Cleveland gets new haunted house for 2022 Halloween season: What to expect at Nightmare Cleveland
CLEVELAND — There’s a new haunted house ready to unleash screams in Northeast Ohio this Halloween season as Nightmare Cleveland makes its opening night debut on Friday, Oct. 7. While the region has plenty of Halloween attractions, this becomes one of the closest to downtown Cleveland (anybody remember...
clevelandbrowns.com
Kirtland vs. Perry square off in High School Game of the Week
WHO: Kirtland (6-0), Riverside (5-1) WHERE: Rogers Field. COACHES: Tiger LaVerde (Kirtland) and Bob Gecewich (Perry) Follow us on Twitter @BrownsYouthFB for live updates and scores. Make sure to check ClevelandBrowns.com after the game for photos, MVPs of the game and more.
Northeast Ohio Master Pizza chef out to prove Cleveland-style pizza better than Detroit and Chicago in Hulu’s new ‘Best in Dough’ show
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Michael LaMarca, owner of 13 Master Pizza locations in Northeast Ohio, is an expert in Cleveland-style pizza and he’s showing others why it’s the best. LaMarca’s pizza chops will be judged Monday, Oct. 3, on Hulu’s new pizza competition series “Best in Dough.” The show drops at 3 a.m. Monday and is available for streaming after that.
4 Places To Get Seafood Boils in Ohio
Are you looking for a great seafood boil in the state of Ohio?. Then you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this locally-owned restaurant. As the name of the restaurant would suggest, Kai's crab is fresh and delicious; customers frequently order their snow crab legs and king crab legs. They also have shrimp, Dungeness crab, mussels, lobster, crawfish, and clams. Flavor options for Kai's seafood boils include garlic butter, lemon pepper, and Kai's Kajun, which is their own special blend of seasonings with a garlic butter base. They have 5 spice levels ranging from No Heat to OMG.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Guitar prodigy rocks the FOX 8 studio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Max Stakolich says he wants to be the best guitarist in the world and based on his performances at the FOX 8 studio on Friday morning, we’d say he’s well on his way. The 12-year-old Rocky River boy first picked up a guitar...
4 Places To Get Ramen in Ohio
Then you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. If you're a fan of spicy noodles, you can't go wrong with this local chain in central Ohio. Their Red Dragon ramen has a delicious chicken broth, is topped with ground chili pork and braised pork belly, and comes in 3 spice levels. Go for level 3 if you're looking for some real heat. They also have excellent non-spicy ramen. Their most popular option is the signature tonkotsu, which comes with a flavorful pork bone broth and is topped with braised pork belly, house-made bamboo shoots, and wood ear mushrooms.
cleveland19.com
This Parma restaurant sells hundreds of empanadas each day: Cleveland Cooks
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland 19 News is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month for two more weeks through mid-October. To honor the culture and the flavors of Cleveland’s Hispanic community, Cleveland Cooks teamed up with Empanadas Latin Street Food. We’re making empanadas! It’s a meat pie, filled with a variety...
cleveland19.com
Youngstown man fatally shot in Cleveland; Kent man arrested
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police records show investigators have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a 33-year-old Youngstown man. According to police, the incident took place around 5:40 p.m. Thursday in the city’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim, identified...
This Is Ohio's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. This local chain offers great soul food, including delectable fried chicken. If you like your fried chicken a little sweet, check out the honey-glazed fried chicken. If you're looking for a little heat, check out the jerk wings, which are deep-fried and marinated in a jerk sauce. You also can't go wrong with the chicken and waffles, which includes two pieces of crispy fried chicken, Belgian waffles, and buttered grits.
