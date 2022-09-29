ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

Watch Will Brennan crush his first big league home run to extend Guardians’ lead vs. KC (Video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Will Brennan already had a good day going when he tripled to lead off the first inning and scored Cleveland’s first run against Kansas City on an Amed Rosario sacrifice fly. His day got even better when he stepped to the plate in the second and crushed his first career home run, a three-run blast to center off Royals righty Max Castillo that gave the Guardians a 4-0 lead.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

If I had to predict right now…

The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 4 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. The Buckeyes also have a great start to their 2024 class with a commitment from quarterback Dylan Raiola, the country’s No. 1 overall 2024 prospect. And the...
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Cheating alleged at Lake Erie Walleye Trail championship event

CLEVELAND — An Ohio fisherman and his Pennsylvania teammate could be in hot water after being accused of cheating during a lucrative tournament on Lake Erie on Friday. Jacob Runyan, of Cleveland, and Chase Cominsky, of Hermitage, Pa., were caught cheating at the season-ending event in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail series, according to a report in the Toledo Blade.
HERMITAGE, PA
CBS Sports

Akron vs. Bowling Green Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game

The Akron Zips are home on Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 9.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. Akron and the Bowling Green Falcons will face off in a Mid-American battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio high school football scores for Week 7, 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Check out Week 6 Northeast Ohio high school football scores. Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference, Grey Division. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas at Ravenna Southeast (cancelled) Warren JFK 33, Rootstown 0. Principals Athletic Conference. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 22, Canal Fulton Northwest 20. Wooster Triway 31, Manchester 8.
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandbrowns.com

Kirtland vs. Perry square off in High School Game of the Week

WHO: Kirtland (6-0), Riverside (5-1) WHERE: Rogers Field. COACHES: Tiger LaVerde (Kirtland) and Bob Gecewich (Perry) Follow us on Twitter @BrownsYouthFB for live updates and scores. Make sure to check ClevelandBrowns.com after the game for photos, MVPs of the game and more.
KIRTLAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio Master Pizza chef out to prove Cleveland-style pizza better than Detroit and Chicago in Hulu’s new ‘Best in Dough’ show

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Michael LaMarca, owner of 13 Master Pizza locations in Northeast Ohio, is an expert in Cleveland-style pizza and he’s showing others why it’s the best. LaMarca’s pizza chops will be judged Monday, Oct. 3, on Hulu’s new pizza competition series “Best in Dough.” The show drops at 3 a.m. Monday and is available for streaming after that.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Seafood Boils in Ohio

Are you looking for a great seafood boil in the state of Ohio?. Then you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this locally-owned restaurant. As the name of the restaurant would suggest, Kai's crab is fresh and delicious; customers frequently order their snow crab legs and king crab legs. They also have shrimp, Dungeness crab, mussels, lobster, crawfish, and clams. Flavor options for Kai's seafood boils include garlic butter, lemon pepper, and Kai's Kajun, which is their own special blend of seasonings with a garlic butter base. They have 5 spice levels ranging from No Heat to OMG.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Guitar prodigy rocks the FOX 8 studio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Max Stakolich says he wants to be the best guitarist in the world and based on his performances at the FOX 8 studio on Friday morning, we’d say he’s well on his way. The 12-year-old Rocky River boy first picked up a guitar...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Ramen in Ohio

Then you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. If you're a fan of spicy noodles, you can't go wrong with this local chain in central Ohio. Their Red Dragon ramen has a delicious chicken broth, is topped with ground chili pork and braised pork belly, and comes in 3 spice levels. Go for level 3 if you're looking for some real heat. They also have excellent non-spicy ramen. Their most popular option is the signature tonkotsu, which comes with a flavorful pork bone broth and is topped with braised pork belly, house-made bamboo shoots, and wood ear mushrooms.
COLUMBUS, OH
cleveland19.com

This Parma restaurant sells hundreds of empanadas each day: Cleveland Cooks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland 19 News is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month for two more weeks through mid-October. To honor the culture and the flavors of Cleveland’s Hispanic community, Cleveland Cooks teamed up with Empanadas Latin Street Food. We’re making empanadas! It’s a meat pie, filled with a variety...
cleveland19.com

Youngstown man fatally shot in Cleveland; Kent man arrested

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police records show investigators have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a 33-year-old Youngstown man. According to police, the incident took place around 5:40 p.m. Thursday in the city’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim, identified...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. This local chain offers great soul food, including delectable fried chicken. If you like your fried chicken a little sweet, check out the honey-glazed fried chicken. If you're looking for a little heat, check out the jerk wings, which are deep-fried and marinated in a jerk sauce. You also can't go wrong with the chicken and waffles, which includes two pieces of crispy fried chicken, Belgian waffles, and buttered grits.
CLEVELAND, OH

