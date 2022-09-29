ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

Santa Cruz gang-related shooting sends one to trauma center: police

By Ricardo Tovar
 3 days ago
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said they found a 17-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds in the Beach Flats area Wednesday night.

Officers arrived at 7:49 p.m. after callers said they heard several gunshots in the Beach Flats area. The juvenile victim was found wounded inside the doorway of a good samaritan's home, said police.

The victim was airlifted to a Bay Area trauma center. His injuries are said to be not life-threatening, and he is recovering in the hospital, according to police.

Police believe this incident is gang-related. There is no description of the suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Santa Cruz Police at (831) 420-5820.

