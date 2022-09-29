ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bee County, TX

Bee County deputies respond to a bailout

By Naidy Escobar
KRIS 6 News
 3 days ago
According to a Facebook post on Bee County Sheriff's Office page, deputies are assisting with a bailout at the intersection of HWY 59 West and FM 796.

The post states that Live Oak County Deputies were pursuing a stolen vehicle when the individual driving the vehicle was stopped by a barrier while attempting to drive through a fence.

13 illegal immigrants escaped into the brushes and, according to the post, officials believe they are still in the area.

Bee County Deputies ask if you see suspicious people in this area, please call the Bee County Sheriff’s Office at 361-362-3223.

