NBA Fans React To Los Angeles Lakers' Starting Five: "This Is Gonna Be A Rough Year."
Los Angeles Lakers fans weren't happy looking at new coach Darvin Ham's potential starting five. Ahead of the upcoming season, the lineup sees Damian Jones at center, Anthony Davis at power forward, LeBron James at small forward, while Kendrick Nunn and Russell Westbrook come in as shooting guard and point guard respectively.
New free agent could be key to fixing Lakers’ wing problems
The Los Angeles Lakers have an unbalanced roster heading into the 2022-23 season that is going to struggle to succeed. Los Angeles has a roster that is extremely guard-heavy despite having a $47.1 million guard who wants to play big minutes and have a high usage rate. As a result,...
Lakers have exciting sharpshooting target after Rockets-Thunder trade
The Los Angeles Lakers may not be making a Russell Westbrook trade before the season but the team can still add to the roster before the 2022-23 season officially begins. Los Angeles has one more roster spot that can be utilized, giving the team some options to explore. While the...
The Warriors Are Experimenting With Change
The Golden State Warriors traveled thousands of miles to Japan to participate in a preseason game against the Washington Wizards. In many ways, the game was a big deal because it spread awareness about the league to the people of Japan and was highly publicized. It was also a major...
ESPN Analyst 'Bullish' on Knicks, Hints at 45 Wins
The Worldwide Leader in Sports sent the New York Knicks some rare optimism from Bristol.
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Reveals Surprising Initial Starting Lineup
It may not be the five you expected to see at the start of camp.
Newly promoted Mazzulla wins preseason debut for Celtics
BOSTON (AP) — Not too many NBA first-timers get to take over a reigning conference champion and oddsmakers’ favorite to win an NBA championship. Joe Mazzulla knows he’s one of the lucky ones. “I felt like I was coaching a great team that wanted to win, that was fun to coach,” the newly promoted Boston Celtics coach said on Sunday after making his debut in a 134-93 preseason victory over the Charlotte Hornets. “Just grateful for it. Grateful because it’s the Celtics. Grateful that it’s great players,” Mazzulla said. “Not many people in my position get that opportunity.”
