ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Biden's Education Department just decided 5 million student-loan borrowers with privately held debt aren't eligible for relief

By Juliana Kaplan, Ayelet Sheffey
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PsgBQ_0iFVu00800
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 12: Student loan borrowers gather near The White House to tell President Biden to cancel student debt - all of it with no means-testing on May 12, 2020 in Washington, DC. Paul Morigi/Getty Images for We, The 45 Million
  • Student loan relief is rolling out soon for borrowers, as guidance on cancelation comes in.
  • The Education Department has decided that privately held Federal Family Education Loans are ineligible for relief.
  • About 5 million borrowers have their FFEL loans privately held, and the lenders could sue over relief.

Borrowers who have been waiting with bated breath since President Joe Biden's student debt cancelation announcement are finally getting some clarity on relief — and some might learn they're ineligible.

On Thursday, the Department of Education sent out its first guidance to borrowers on how relief will work. The department also clarified that some borrowers with privately-held loans will not be able to share in Biden's relief, which will cancel $10,000 to $20,000 in debt for some borrowers earning under $125,000.

"As of Sept. 29, 2022, borrowers with federal student loans not held by ED cannot obtain one-time debt relief by consolidating those loans into Direct Loans," the Federal Student Aid's website now reads.

That refers in part to Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) program loans, which have so far rested in a murky area when it comes to eligibility. Those loans, which are privately-held, are guaranteed by the Department of Education; after the program shuttered in 2010, the Education Department bought some — but not all — FFEL loans. That's left 5 million borrowers with privately-held FFEL loans in a state of relief limbo, as the Department had said it was "assessing" whether to extend eligibility to those borrowers.

Ultimately, borrowers in the program who applied to consolidate their loans and merge them into one through the Direct Loan program will be eligible if they applied for consolidation prior to September 29.

"Our goal is to provide relief to as many eligible borrowers as quickly and easily as possible, and this will allow us to achieve that goal while we continue to explore additional legally-available options to provide relief to borrowers with privately owned FFEL loans and Perkins loans, including whether FFEL borrowers could receive one-time debt relief without needing to consolidate," an Education Department spokesperson said.

As Politico's Michael Stratford reports, the network of lenders, servicers, and investors behind those privately-held loans might represent a serious legal challenge to relief — and officials at the Education Department have been attempting to negotiate a deal with those groups to offset the costs of relief and avert potential lawsuits, per Politico.

"ED is assessing whether there are alternative pathways to provide relief to borrowers with federal student loans not held by ED, including FFEL Program loans and Perkins Loans, and is discussing this with private lenders," the website says.

The desire to skirt a lawsuit comes as two other major suits hit the Biden administration and Department of Education. One, which may have been sidestepped by the announcement that borrowers can opt out of relief, hinges upon a borrower who argues that his unwanted automatic relief will incur a hefty tax bill from his home state of Indiana.

The other suit, field by six Republican states, claims that several of them will miss out on tax revenue from the loan discharge. The suit also argues that relief wrongly hinges upon the pandemic's ongoing impact on borrowers and the economy, even though President Biden has since declared the pandemic over.

Comments / 271

Tina Mecham
3d ago

Make them ALL pay for their loans. They took the loans out so therefore they are the only ones responsible for paying those loans. It is no one else's responsibility to pay for their loans.

Reply(22)
125
Jeanette Owens
2d ago

Wow. If you owe the government, it’s free, but if you borrowed from a bank, it ain’t. Typical. I say this : if you borrowed money FROM ANYWHERE, it’s a LOAN. PAY IT BACK. Period

Reply(4)
27
LaCotta
3d ago

I wish I could keep all the money I work for and not have to pay taxes.. so I can make my life better instead of every one else’s. Not fair😒

Reply(34)
30
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Kiplinger

Borrowers Over 50 With Student Loan Debt

Student loan debt is not just holding back young adults. It’s increasingly an issue for older people, sending many of them into default and threatening retirement plans for some. In fact, people aged 60 and older are the fastest growing age segment of the student loan market, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
CREDITS & LOANS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Daily Mail

Republicans introduce legislation to stop IRS from auditing taxpayers who earn less than $400,000 using $80BN from Biden's Inflation Reduction Act

A group of Senate Republicans introduced a bill this week that will ensure that the Internal Revenue Service can't audit Americans making under $400,000 a year using the boost of funds included in the Inflation Reduction Act. The two-page bill puts into writing what IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig pledged to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Student Aid#Federal Student Loans#Student Debt#Debt Relief#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Student Loan Debt#The Education Department#Ffel#Direct Loans#The Federal Student Aid
CNET

Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Update: First Day to Apply Is Coming Up

Within the next couple of weeks, the student loan debt forgiveness application is expected to open. Those who are eligible will be able to apply to have as much as $20,000 of student loan debt canceled. The White House says the plan will help more than 40 million Americans and eliminate student loan debt for 20 million people.
EDUCATION
CNET

How Much Will Social Security Benefits Increase in 2023?

The cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security benefits next year could approach 10%, according to many analysts, their biggest bump in more than 40 years. This year's cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, was already a substantial 5.9% -- equal to about $93 a month. But, by June, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that the Consumer Price Index, the year-over-year change in prices Americans pay for goods and services, was already up to 9.1%.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
The Intercept

After Refusing Loan Forgiveness, Bank of America Hits PPP Borrowers With Inscrutable “Finance Charges”

Bank of America has refused to forgive some of the loans it made to small business owners through the Paycheck Protection Program. An early Covid-era program that gave business owners money to cover payroll and other costs to help keep them afloat during the pandemic, the loans were supposed to be forgiven if used correctly. But Bank of America forced borrowers to use its own opaque portal, rather than the Small Business Administration’s, giving business owners limited recourse to appeal when their applications for forgiveness were rejected.
CREDITS & LOANS
Business Insider

Business Insider

643K+
Followers
40K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy