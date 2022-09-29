ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Comments / 0

Related
kuathletics.com

🏈 Jayhawks Ranked #17 in USA Today Week 6 Coaches Poll

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks made an appearance in the USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll at No. 17, the organization announced Sunday. It marks Kansas’ first ranking in the poll since Oct. 18, 2009 (No. 21). The ranking comes after Kansas’ first 5-0 start since 2009. During...
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

🏈 Jayhawks Move to 5-0 With Dramatic Win Over Cyclones

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Behind second-quarter touchdowns from junior quarterback Jalon Daniels and redshirt-sophomore Daniel Hishaw Jr., Kansas defeated Iowa State 14-11 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium Saturday afternoon. A sellout homecoming crowd of 47,233, saw Kansas improve to 5-0 for the first time since the 2009 season. The...
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lawrence, KS
Sports
Topeka, KS
Sports
City
Home, KS
State
South Dakota State
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
City
Lawrence, KS
kuathletics.com

🏊‍♀️ Kansas Sweeps the Competition in the 2022 Sunflower Showdown

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas women’s swimming and diving team hosted a successful Sunflower Showdown in the Capitol Federal Natatorium in Topeka, Kan., where the Jayhawks claimed the first-place position in all the events they raced in. Kansas competed against local Kansas universities, including Barton County Community College,...
TOPEKA, KS
kuathletics.com

🏐 Kansas Falls to No. 13 Baylor in Five Sets

LAWRENCE, Kan. – In a battle upper-half Big 12 volleyball teams No. 13 Baylor defeated Kansas 3-2 (25-13, 25-27, 17-25, 25-13, 9-15) at the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena Saturday morning. Kansas dropped to 12-4 overall and 2-2 in Big 12 play, while Baylor improved to 12-3, 2-1 Big 12.
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

👟 Gibbens Leads Jayhawks at Gans Creek Classic

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Junior Chandler Gibbens finished in second place with a personal-best time of 23:39.1 in the 8K to lead Kansas men’s cross country to fifth-place finish at the Gans Creek Classic in Columbia, Missouri, on Friday, Sept. 30. Gibbens continued his season-long streak of finishing in...
COLUMBIA, MO
kuathletics.com

🏈 Kansas Football to Host ESPN College GameDay for the First Time

LAWRENCE, Kan. – ESPN College GameDay is coming to the campus of the University of Kansas, ESPN announced today, marking the first time the Jayhawks will be featured on College GameDay at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Kansas’ 5-0 start has been one of the best storylines of college...
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Mary
Person
Kaitlyn
kuathletics.com

Kansas Rowing Headed to Oklahoma to Begin Fall Season

"This group is growing a lot and very coachable. Saturday’s racing will be a great opportunity for them to line up to compete and grow from the racing experience." This will be the first race of the season and one of three currently on the schedule for the fall portion of the season. The Head of the Oklahoma includes 2.5-mile head racing during the day, and the events include collegiate, masters, and juniors racing.
CAMBRIDGE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy