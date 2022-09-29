"This group is growing a lot and very coachable. Saturday’s racing will be a great opportunity for them to line up to compete and grow from the racing experience." This will be the first race of the season and one of three currently on the schedule for the fall portion of the season. The Head of the Oklahoma includes 2.5-mile head racing during the day, and the events include collegiate, masters, and juniors racing.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO