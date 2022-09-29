Read full article on original website
⛳ Jayhawks Head to Arkansas for The Blessings Collegiate Invitational
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s and men’s golf teams will compete at the Blessing Collegiate Invitational, Oct. 3-5, at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The tournament will be streamed on the GOLF Channel, airing from 3:30-6:30 p.m. (Central) each day. In an 11-team field, the...
🏌️ Jayhawks Head to Fayetteville for the Blessings Collegiate Invitational
FAYETEVILLE, Ark. – The Kansas Jayhawks are heading to the Blessings Collegiate Invitational after grinding out a sixth-place finish last weekend. Kansas has recorded three straight top-10 finishes to open the fall season. The Blessings will be aired on The Golf Channel on Oct. 3-5 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. CT...
🏈 Jayhawks Ranked #17 in USA Today Week 6 Coaches Poll
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks made an appearance in the USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll at No. 17, the organization announced Sunday. It marks Kansas’ first ranking in the poll since Oct. 18, 2009 (No. 21). The ranking comes after Kansas’ first 5-0 start since 2009. During...
🏈 Jayhawks Move to 5-0 With Dramatic Win Over Cyclones
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Behind second-quarter touchdowns from junior quarterback Jalon Daniels and redshirt-sophomore Daniel Hishaw Jr., Kansas defeated Iowa State 14-11 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium Saturday afternoon. A sellout homecoming crowd of 47,233, saw Kansas improve to 5-0 for the first time since the 2009 season. The...
🏊♀️ Kansas Sweeps the Competition in the 2022 Sunflower Showdown
TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas women’s swimming and diving team hosted a successful Sunflower Showdown in the Capitol Federal Natatorium in Topeka, Kan., where the Jayhawks claimed the first-place position in all the events they raced in. Kansas competed against local Kansas universities, including Barton County Community College,...
🏐 Kansas Falls to No. 13 Baylor in Five Sets
LAWRENCE, Kan. – In a battle upper-half Big 12 volleyball teams No. 13 Baylor defeated Kansas 3-2 (25-13, 25-27, 17-25, 25-13, 9-15) at the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena Saturday morning. Kansas dropped to 12-4 overall and 2-2 in Big 12 play, while Baylor improved to 12-3, 2-1 Big 12.
👟 Gibbens Leads Jayhawks at Gans Creek Classic
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Junior Chandler Gibbens finished in second place with a personal-best time of 23:39.1 in the 8K to lead Kansas men’s cross country to fifth-place finish at the Gans Creek Classic in Columbia, Missouri, on Friday, Sept. 30. Gibbens continued his season-long streak of finishing in...
🏈 Kansas Football to Host ESPN College GameDay for the First Time
LAWRENCE, Kan. – ESPN College GameDay is coming to the campus of the University of Kansas, ESPN announced today, marking the first time the Jayhawks will be featured on College GameDay at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Kansas’ 5-0 start has been one of the best storylines of college...
Kansas Rowing Headed to Oklahoma to Begin Fall Season
"This group is growing a lot and very coachable. Saturday’s racing will be a great opportunity for them to line up to compete and grow from the racing experience." This will be the first race of the season and one of three currently on the schedule for the fall portion of the season. The Head of the Oklahoma includes 2.5-mile head racing during the day, and the events include collegiate, masters, and juniors racing.
🏈 Kansas Athletics Announces Additional Amenities for Fans at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium
LAWRENCE, Kan. – In an effort to provide a memorable and positive game day experience, Kansas Athletics has announced additional amenities that will be available at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium as the 4-0 Kansas Jayhawks take on the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday. Fans can enjoy a concessions...
