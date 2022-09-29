ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Plug pulled on multimillion-dollar “Intersections” project for South Omaha

By Cindy Gonzalez (Nebraska Examiner)
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gR8tX_0iFVtgpU00

Developers have scrapped an ambitious plan that had aimed to turn a largely industrial 25-acre tract south of downtown into a multimillion-dollar wellness and sports complex.

A spokesman for Community Health Development Partners told the Nebraska Examiner that there’s a chance the “Intersections” campus could move on, perhaps in some smaller form, elsewhere in Omaha.

Developers cite higher-than-anticipated costs for proposed Intersections campus. (Courtesy of Community Health Development Partners)

“We swung for the fences with this one and it didn’t work out,” said David Lutz, an Omaha attorney and managing partner behind the effort.

Costs exceeded projections

What started out as a $100 million-plus estimated price tag grew at least threefold in cost, he said, with high construction expenses and site preparation costs that he said had more to do with land topography than any environmental concern.

Now the turnabout leaves in limbo what the developer said are about 20 houses and lots the group bought in the old Sheelytown ethnic enclave. A few of those residences still are occupied, but most are vacated and boarded or locked up.

A few are littered with debris and have open windows.

That alarms Jenny Synowiecki, who grew up in the area and has been the most vocal opponent. She said she’d heard rumors, but did not know for certain that the effort had ended when she reached out recently to Habitat for Humanity for help.

Synowiecki said she and homeowners around the project site who hadn’t sold their properties to the developer feared that out-of-state investors who “don’t actually care about the community” would swoop in to buy the empty houses.

Because Community Health partners had planned to demolish the houses it bought along 28th Avenue and 27th Street, to create a blank slate for construction, Lutz said departing residents were allowed to strip the interiors.

Lutz said that his development group has been talking with groups to figure out how best to restore the properties and return them to residential use. He said he is disheartened at the misinformation that has dogged the project.

A developer bought multiple houses along 28th Avenue and 27th Street off  Vinton Street for the project. (Cindy Gonzalez/Nebraska Examiner)

Good intentions

“The neighborhood will be left in as good, probably better, shape than when we got there,” Lutz said. “We always had good intentions.”

Lutz said the investors spent “millions” to get to this point, including paying higher than market value prices for the houses. He said the group likely will sell the houses at a loss, and wants to act “quickly” to get them back in homeowner hands.

By the time the group revealed its vision last year, it had already started buying properties and negotiating with the largest owner, A&R Salvage & Recycling.

The plan called for turning a little-known swath near 28th and Martha Streets into a health and recreational campus containing five buildings, including a competitive video and gaming arena.

More specifically, the project site was bounded generally by Martha, Deer Park Boulevard, Interstate 480 and Union Pacific Railroad tracks.

Lutz said at the time that the location provided access to North and South Omaha but that the amenities also were expected to draw people from across the region.

Underserved populations

The model was to charge fees for programs, services and events, yet be accessible to underserved populations by offering nonprofit groups discounted rates to practice or operate out of the complex.

The project site included the A&R salvage and recycling yard and concrete-crushing business, but Lutz said his investor group, after much deliberation and examination, decided not to seal the pending purchase deal.

Proposed Intersections wellness campus may shrink and rise elsewhere. (Courtesy of Community Health Development Partners)

The for-profit Community Health was about two years old when it revealed the plan last November. By then, the group had already started buying the properties.

Described as a “mission-focused” real estate developer, which has an office in Omaha, Community Health was going to own and manage the complex.

Lutz said then that fee-charging components — say big tournaments or health care services — would help cover some program expenses to be offered to nonprofit sports organizations serving low-income kids.

Community Health and a developer of a separate but neighboring housing proposal worked with the city to designate their project sites as blighted, a step necessary before they could be eligible for a tax-increment financing subsidy.

The neighborhood will be left in as good, probably better, shape than when we got there.

– David Lutz, Community Health Development Partners

From the beginning, the Intersections project raised questions among some, including Synowiecki, who feared residents would be “forced out” to expand the project boundaries.

‘Smaller bites’

Synowiecki said Tuesday she remains concerned about the timeline to resell the houses and hopes the developer keeps neighbors in the loop.

The developer’s plan is to restore houses that were to be demolished for the project.  (Cindy Gonzalez/Nebraska Examiner)

“It’s been confusing,” she said, likening the latest news to “whiplash.”

City Councilman Vinny Palermo of South Omaha said he has been monitoring the neighborhood, and even walked the area recently with Synowiecki. The city’s power, he said, is to enforce any code violations, and city workers already have cleaned up some graffiti at the project site.

He called it “textbook” city involvement with private development. The Intersections group, he said, pursued its project appropriately and had won support of many in city government for the attempt to bring economic development to an aging pocket.

Lutz said his development group, which is working on projects elsewhere in the U.S., remains interested in a future Omaha project that likely would not be as large.

“We’ll take smaller bites,” he said.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

SUBSCRIBE

Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nebraska Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Cate Folsom for questions: info@nebraskaexaminer.com . Follow Nebraska Examiner on Facebook and Twitter .

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PLANetizen

Omaha to Lose its Only Protected Bike Lane

Omaha bike advocates are rallying to protest the removal of the city’s only protected bike lane, which the city plans to eliminate after the end of its pilot program despite support for the project from the City Council. As Jessica Wade reports for the Omaha World Herald, the protests were planned after Mayor Jean Stothert announced the decision not to extend the program.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Vehicle drives through dining room of new Plattsmouth business

PLATTSMOUTH-A vehicle drove through two Plattsmouth businesses Saturday morning. Papa Reno Pizza located at 2202 8th Ave. in Plattsmouth had their soft opening earlier this week. According to their Facebook page they will be closed the remainder of the day as they assess the situation of a vehicle driving completely through their dining room.
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
strictlybusinessomaha.com

Tony Tran Jr. – DEGUNS

Meet Tony Tran Jr., sales associate at DEGUNS (DEGUNS.net). Tell us a little about your business. – Discount Enterprises, or DEGUNS, is the largest vendor in the Midwest of several well-known firearms brands, accessories, ammunition, and a whole lot more. Words simply cannot do justice in describing the selection we have available on hand and on order. As a Class 3 NFA Dealer, we aim to provide our customers with the best tools for shooting sports, hunting, or whatever your firearm needs may be. We also have a hundred yard outdoor range, a laser engraver/custom designer, and offer knife-sharpening services. Our spacious location, located in northeast Lincoln just 38 minutes from Omaha, gives us the opportunity to offer our customers thousands of new products, apparel, training classes, chp classes, and the helpful knowledge to further their firearm experience.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Portion of Omaha street near hospital emergency room to close temporarily

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of a road near a hospital will close throughout October. According to Nebraska Medicine, starting Monday, a section of Dewey Avenue will be closed near the hospital’s emergency room. The closure will be on Dewey Avenue between the Nebraska Medical Center Emergency Department...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Government
KETV.com

Nebraska gets approval for electric vehicle charging network

Neb. — The Federal Highway Administration approved Nebraska's plan to create a network of electric vehicle charging stations. The approval comes with about $6 million per year for the next five years. The state can also compete for its share of $2.5 billion in discretionary grant funding. Nebraska's...
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Intersections#Habitat For Humanity
WOWT

Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple’s Florida restaurant destroyed

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - A Nebraska couple who moved their Waterloo restaurant to Fort Myers is slowly picking up the pieces. Now it’s nothing but rubble. Tj gave an account of what the destruction was like. ”The road, it’s anywhere to three-to-six feet of sand so you...
FORT MYERS, FL
KETV.com

Large fire burns north of Downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — A large fire burned for half an hour north of downtown Omaha. Flames were seen shooting from that area from a KETV NewsWatch 7 skycam around 6 a.m. Fire investigators said the fire was at A1 Containers — no buildings were threatened and, no one had been hurt.
OMAHA, NE
Boston 25 News WFXT

5 killed in Nebraska when car crashes into tree

LINCOLN, Neb. — Five people were killed and another was injured after the sedan they were riding in struck a tree early Sunday, Nebraska officials said. According to a news release from the Lincoln Police Department, officers were called to the scene at 2:16 a.m. CDT. Officials said a black Honda Accord believed to be headed east struck the tree.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
klin.com

Food On The Stove Sparks Lincoln Apartment Fire

No one was hurt after fire broke out around 3:00 Friday morning in a third story apartment unit near SW 27th & South Street. “Upon our arrival we found the fire had been extinguished by the sprinkler system,” says LFR Captain Nancy Crist. She tells KLIN News food...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

1 critically injured in overnight Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say one person was shot multiple times overnight. According to Omaha Police, it happened at 36th and Martin avenue. Police responded at 2:16 a.m. to a ShotSpotter call. Paramedics took the 30-year-old victim to a hospital. Police say the victim had critical injuries but was...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Open Harvest Co-op Grocery to move to Lincoln’s Telegraph District

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Open Harvest Co-op Grocery has signed a lease to rent a single-story retail space offering 10,000 square feet in the Telegraph District near 21st and L Streets. The Telegraph District is undergoing a revitalization effort, including adding housing, dining and retail to the area that...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Lincoln single-car crash kills 6

Warehouse fire in Omaha industrial area shows large plumes of smoke. A fire in downtown Omaha kept firefighters busy Sunday. Cool this morning but another summer-like afternoon is on the way with plenty of sunshine and highs right around 80 degrees. Fantastic evening, staying warm Sunday. Updated: Oct. 1, 2022...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Goodwill is in need of donations for new location in South Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Goodwill is in need of donations to fill its new 10,000 sq. ft. location in South Omaha, according to a press release from Goodwill Industries. The new location is in Stockyards Plaza at 3505 L St. where Hy-Vee used to reside. The grand-opening of the...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Amazon Workers in Nebraska Still Unpaid

(Papillion) -- Some 140 workers at an Amazon distribution center in Papillion have still not been paid for two weeks of work done in August. Dan Riskowski, organizer for the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters, said workers are owed approximately half a million dollars in wages and benefits. He recounted after one week's paychecks were held up, a superintendent assured workers they would be paid the following week and urged them to keep working.
PAPILLION, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy