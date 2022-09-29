ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

USS Gerald R. Ford set to embark on first deployment

By Brendan Ponton
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GLicw_0iFVtV4N00

NORFOLK, Va. — The USS Gerald R. Ford is set to embark on its first deployment next week, the Navy announced Thursday.

The Ford, which was commissioned in 2017, is first in a series of a new class of carriers. It faced a series of challenges getting ready to deploy, but Navy leaders say it is now ready to go.

"We're not in test mode. We're in operating mode and all systems are a go," said Capt. Paul Lanzilotta, the carrier's commanding officer.

The Ford has 23 new technologies meant to make it function easier while also reducing operating and maintenance costs.

Lanzilotta explained the goal of the deployment as, "working through all the new technologies, getting them to be refined, improve, learning lessons along the way, learning how we're going to use them. We're taking the next step now," said Lanzilotta.

During deployment, Navy leaders say the ship will carry out exercises with other NATO countries and will make a port visit. "We're going to sail on the seas with our partners. We're going to operate in concert with them. We want interoperability. We want interchangeability with them," said Lanzilotta.

The carrier has a crew of about 2,700.

"Seeing the team come together and evolve we're ready. We're definitely ready for it," said Petty Officer Tiarra Nave. "We're making history, so we're ready to go."

The short deployment will send the carrier and its strike group into the Atlantic. Next year, the ship will deploy for a longer global deployment.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Navy, Coast Guard search for mariner missing from Norfolk-based cargo ship

The Navy and Coast Guard are searching for a civil service mariner who went missing from a Norfolk-based cargo ship off the coast of Virginia. The mariner, whose identity is being withheld at this time, was reported missing from USNS Medgar Evers Wednesday after the mariner failed to appear for a morning meeting, said LaShawn Sykes, a spokesperson for Military Sealift Command.
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

Boat abandoned, 4 rescued from 12-foot waves off the Outer Banks

NORFOLK, Va. — The U.S Coast Guard rescued four boaters along the Outer Banks Thursday after their sailboat got caught in choppy waters caused by Hurricane Ian. Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet responded to a call from mariners aboard the CATALYST, who were unable to move the sailing vessel to calmer water and had to anchor their boat outside of the Oregon Inlet Bar, the USCG said in a Facebook post.
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
City
Norfolk, VA
Daily Voice

Virginia Beach Fire Captain Battles Cancer

Support is surging for a Virginia Beach fire captain battling cancer. Matt Chiaverotti, affectionately known as "Chevy," was 43 years old when he was diagnosed with Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer (ATC), metastatic carcinoma — rare form of cancer — and is undergoing treatment in Houston, TX, according to a GoFundMe launched for his family.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy#Nato#Wi
WAVY News 10

Internet is going wild for 2 of Norfolk’s finest

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A social post by the Norfolk Police Department is going viral. The department made a Facebook post on Sept. 19 celebrating September birthdays. There are about a dozen photos associated with the post, but one in particular is getting an insane amount of attention. It simply shows two officers eating barbeque. That picture has more than 30,000 comments.
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
13News Now

Virginia Beach braces for Hurricane Ian

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — There wasn't a person in sight on the boardwalk at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront as high winds and rain fell Friday morning. Though on the roads, several crews with public works were out to monitor the storm. “We’ve made up our minds for the next...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
thepositivecommunity.com

Hampton University: Black History by the Sea

Nestled along the tranquil banks of the Chesapeake Bay, Hampton University is cherished by students and alumnae as “Our Home by the Sea.” Founded in 1868 as Hampton Normal and Agricultural Institute, the fall 2021 enrollment counted 3,313 students including 2,863 undergraduates. Yesterday and Today. Today, sixth in...
HAMPTON, VA
Virginia Business

Rudee Loop getting a fresh makeover

One of the East Coast’s most prime pieces of undeveloped real estate, Virginia Beach’s Rudee Loop, could soon find new life. In August, the city released four proposals that could turn the 11-acre site from what Vice Mayor Rosemary Wilson described as a concrete-strewn “mess” into a multiuse destination for surfers, anglers and other tourists. Sitting at the southernmost portion of the city’s Oceanfront area, the land would become home to green space and a parking garage in each of the proposals, while still catering to fishing and surfing enthusiasts.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouse in Virginia

What's you favorite thing to order when you go out with your close friends or family members? If the answer is a nice steak and some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because I have gathered three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that have outstanding online reviews.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

IAHR: Don Roberts

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – After anchoring the morning news for WAVY-TV 10 for more than 30 years, Don Roberts is hanging up the mic. We meet the man behind the anchor desk in this week’s I Am Hampton Roads.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

49K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy