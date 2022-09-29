Spencer, Ia (KICD) – It’s Football Friday for the Spencer Tigers. Let’s take look at their opponent tonight, the Fort Dodge Dodgers. Fort Dodge has one of the longest Football Histories in the State of Iowa. The Dodgers are one of the current 4A schools that were playing in 4A before realignment 2 years ago. Their best era was in the late 70s and early 80s when only 8 teams were making it to the playoffs. They made it to the Playoffs 3 times in 8 years during that era, and would go as far as the Semi-Finals in 1978. Since then it has been lot of first round exits for the Dodgers when the qualify. When the Playoffs were at 32 teams the Dodgers never made it in to the round of 16.

