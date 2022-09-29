Read full article on original website
Related
kicdam.com
Friday Night Football Wrap Up: 9/30/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tigers would play the Fort Dodge Dodgers Friday night at Dale Norton field for Senior night. The Dodgers came in at 2-3 while the Tigers were riding a 4 game win streak at 4-1. The last few weeks have been a little bumpy...
kicdam.com
Scouting the Opponent: The Fort Dodge Dodgers
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – It’s Football Friday for the Spencer Tigers. Let’s take look at their opponent tonight, the Fort Dodge Dodgers. Fort Dodge has one of the longest Football Histories in the State of Iowa. The Dodgers are one of the current 4A schools that were playing in 4A before realignment 2 years ago. Their best era was in the late 70s and early 80s when only 8 teams were making it to the playoffs. They made it to the Playoffs 3 times in 8 years during that era, and would go as far as the Semi-Finals in 1978. Since then it has been lot of first round exits for the Dodgers when the qualify. When the Playoffs were at 32 teams the Dodgers never made it in to the round of 16.
kicdam.com
Charles “Chuck” Baker, 81, of Spencer and formerly of Algona and Whittemore
Services for 81-year-old Charles “Chuck” Baker of Spencer and formerly of Algona and Whittemore will be Wednesday, October 5th at 10:30 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Spencer. Visitation will be at Warner Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 4th from 5 PM to 7 PM. Warner Funeral Home of Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
kicdam.com
No Injuries Reported When Vehicle Collided With Okoboji Business
Okoboji, IA (KICD)– An Okoboji business is picking up the pieces and working on repairs after a vehicle collided with a building late Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to Tweeter’s Bar and Grill on Highway 71 a little after five o’clock where photos posted to social media show a minivan crashed into and entered the restaurant.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kicdam.com
Don Behrens, 64, of Kansas City, MO and formerly of Storm Lake
Services for 64-year-old Don Behrens of Kansas City, Missouri and formerly of Storm Lake will be Tuesday, October 4th at 10:30 AM at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Monday, October 3rd from 5 PM to 7 PM. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home of Storm Lake is in charge of arrangements.
kicdam.com
Fire at Center Lake Mobile Home Park Saturday
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — Spirit Lake Fire Chief Pat Daly says calls to mobile home parks seldom end well, but quick action and a little luck Saturday avoided major damage. The department was dispatched shortly after noon and found the occupant spraying a wood deck with a garden house. The fire department took over and put out the structure fire without it spreading into the main home or neighboring properties. Daly says smoke that did enter the home will probably prevent the occupants from staying there over night. Firefighters remained on the scene for about an hour and a half.
kicdam.com
Spencer Teen Escapes Injury in Rollover Crash
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer teenager escaped injury after being involved in a single-vehicle rollover east of town Wednesday morning. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says the 15-year-old female was eastbound on 330th Street a short distance past the east bypass when her vehicle began to fishtail after crossing a bridge.
kicdam.com
Thomas Cushing, 69, of Spencer
Private family services for 69-year-old Thomas Cushing of Spencer will be held at a later date. Warner Funeral Home of Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
RELATED PEOPLE
kicdam.com
The BIG Challenge 2022 Submission Deadline Nears
(KICD) — The Iowa West Coast Initiative is again hosting an economic development contest. Jesse Hinrichs says submissions will be accepted through October 2nd. Last year’s BIG Challenge winner was Wollmuth Insurance in Sibley. More information can be found at iawestcoast.com.
kicdam.com
Man Charged in Milford Shooting Death Competent To Stand Trial
Milford, IA (KICD)– The man charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of woman outside a Milford business earlier this year has been found competent to stand trial. 27-year-old Christian Goyne-Yarns is accused of shooting Shelby Woizeschke outside GrapeTree Medical Staffing in February before fleeing the scene....
Comments / 0