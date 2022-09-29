Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Siblings who play lottery together win huge prize in Virginia. ‘Couldn’t believe it’
A Virginia woman didn’t believe her brother when he told her they won seven figures on a lottery ticket. “He told me we won, and I said, ‘Come on, it’s not April Fools’ Day,’” Mary Crider told Virginia Lottery officials. But the Danville siblings,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Brumfield TD run sparks UNLV over New Mexico 31-20
Doug Brumfield threw for 233 yards and ran for a second-half touchdown as UNLV scored 24 unanswered points and beat New Mexico 31-20 on Friday night. Brumfield rolled to his left before diving over a defender and into the end zone from six yards out to tie the game 17-17 midway through the third quarter. Aidan Robbins added a 3-yard TD run that gave UNLV (4-1, 2-0 Mountain West Conference) the lead for good early in the fourth.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Gavin Newsom says gas prices are skyrocketing. His solution? A new tax
As California experiences an historic surge in gas prices, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday proposed a new tax on oil companies that would fund rebates for Golden State taxpayers getting squeezed at the pump. Newsom said in a statement that he was working with members of the California legislature to...
Comments / 0