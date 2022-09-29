ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darien, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westportlocal.com

Staples Soccer Scores Big Come-From-Behind Win Against Fairfield Warde

The match on Friday was looking pretty grim for the Wreckers as early in the second period Warde broke the 0-0 tie at the half with two quick goals. In a very physical game Staples would not back down despite the 2-0 deficit with the clock in Warde's favor. With only twelve minutes left to play the Wreckers started their comeback.
FAIRFIELD, CT
westportlocal.com

Dog Days are Back: Dogs Allowed Back on Town Beaches Today

Parks & Recreation Director Jennifer A. Fava reminds residents and visitors that from October 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023 the following regulations will be in effect for Compo Beach:. Animal Control Enforcement and Leash Restriction. Dogs are prohibited from the Pavilion, playground and walkways. All dogs must be leashed...
WESTPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy