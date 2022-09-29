ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehighton, PA

Times News

Palmerton burns up scoreboard

PINE GROVE - An old fashion calculator would have burned up. A computer whiz’s programing may have run out of memory. It was that type of football game Friday evening - an old fashion shootout. Luckily for Palmerton, it had the better numbers up and down the stat meter.
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Thorpe rolls over Tamaqua

The Olympians finally put it all together. “We played our most complete game of the season,” said Jim Thorpe coach Mark Rosenberger. Jim Thorpe manhandled Tamaqua 42-6 Friday night, as the Olympians used a big play offense with a stifling defense to even their record at 3-3. After forcing...
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Northern Lehigh cruises past Salisbury

SALISBURY - Northern Lehigh was all business on Friday night. And that’s exactly what head coach Joe Tout was looking for from his team. The Bulldogs scored early and often in cruising to a 42-0 victory over Salisbury. The win improved Nolehi to 5-1 as they successfully rebounded from last week’s loss to North Schuylkill.
SLATINGTON, PA
Times News

Local Roundup: Results from Sept. 29

Jim Thorpe’s girls soccer and volleyball teams continued its excellent seasons with wins on Thursday. Lehighton also posted a pair of wins in girls soccer and volleyball. Alexis Marotto scored the game’s only goal with 25:52 remaining to lift Jim Thorpe to a 1-0 Schuylkill League victory over Tamaqua.
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Eagles make noise against Lehighton

ORWIGSBURG – Every time the cannon shot off, it sent a loud boom through the air at the Eagles Nest on Thursday evening. It was a sound the Lehighton Indians would have preferred not to have heard. Because each time it sounded, it signaled a Blue Mountain touchdown. Five...
LEHIGHTON, PA
esuwarriors.com

No. 2 Field Hockey Suffers First Setback at No. 3 Shippensburg

SHIPPENSBURG – The second-ranked East Stroudsburg University field hockey team suffered their first loss of the season as No. 3 Shippensburg defeated the Warriors, 1-0, on Saturday afternoon at the Robb Sports Complex. The Warriors drop to 7-1 on the season and 1-1 in the PSAC East, while the...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Times News

Parkland hands Pleasant Valley initial loss

ALLENTOWN - Pleasant Valley walked off the Parkland football field Friday night on the losing end for the first time this season. Parkland handed the Bears their first loss 38-7 in an Eastern Pennsylvania Conference cross-division matchup. Pleasant Valley head coach Blaec Saeger, in his fourth season, didn’t want any...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Times News

On This Date: (Oct. 1, 2014)

October 1, 2014 - Jim Thorpe’s Gabbie Binder and Pleasant Valley’s Madison Olexson both earn victories in their opening-round matches at the District 11 tennis tournament. Binder, in photo above, cruised to a 6-4, 6-2 win over Central Catholic’s Olivia Luchetti in Class 2A competition. Olexson, meanwhile, downs Amanda Jackson of East Stroudsburg South 6-0, 6-0 in Class 3A play. Both players, however, eventually lose in the second round.
JIM THORPE, PA
Times News

Big second half lifts Mahanoy over Marian

MAHANOY CITY - Marian went into halftime with the lead and all the momentum. Neither lasted very long. Two huge plays in the opening minutes of the third quarter swung the lead and momentum back to Mahanoy Area and it never surrendered either one. The Golden Bears dominated the ball,...
MAHANOY CITY, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County High School Football Scoreboard for Week #6

Lehighton - 6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jim Thorpe - 42 Tamaqua - 6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Palmerton - 53 Pine Grove - 28 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mahanoy Area - 34 Marian Catholic - 18 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tri-Valley - 48 Shenandoah Valley - 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Williams Valley - 48 Nativity BVM - 12 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Catasauqua - 35.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Palisades runs past Panthers

Palisades strength in the trenches paired with its power run game proved too much for Panther Valley on Friday as the Pirates (3-2) bulled their way to a 35-7 Schuylkill/Colonial White Division win over the Panthers. Panther Valley looked good early in the first quarter. The Panthers forced a Palisades...
KINTNERSVILLE, PA
Times News

tAMAQUA STUDENTS PARTICIPATE IN SPECIAL OLYMPICS EVENT

Members of the Tamaqua Area High School football team and cheerleading squad recently participated in a Schuylkill County Special Olympic Flag Football game at the Penn State Schuylkill Campus in Schuylkill Haven. SUBMITTED PHOTO.
TAMAQUA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Good start for locals on opening day of D4 Golf Championships

Williamsport, Pa. — Local golfers had an excellent day as the first round of the District 4 Golf Championship opened at the Williamsport County Club. Lewisburg’s Nick Mahoney, Selinsgrove’s Sam Wetmiller, and Warrior Run’s Hannah Rabb all finished at the top of their respective classifications. Mahoney finished with a 78, even overcoming a long overshoot on the eighth hole. He recovered from the long shot to place a good ball...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Times News

Tamaqua inducts five new members in Hall of Fame

Tamaqua Area High School inducted five new members into its Athletic Hall of Fame last Friday before the Blue Raiders’ football game against Salisbury. Those honored, from left, include Joe Berezwick, Eric Lech, Tanner McHugh, Dr/ Margaret Benny Kimeck and Aaron Frantz. This was the 26th annual induction ceremony. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
TAMAQUA, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. golfer killed by falling tree limb: report

A Berks County golfer was killed last week after being struck by a falling tree limb, the Reading Eagle is reporting. The improbable tragedy occurred Sept. 26 at the Manor Golf Course in Spring Township, according to the Eagle, citing Berks County Coroner John Fielding. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Times News

Times News seeks freelance writers

The Times News is looking for freelance writers to cover meetings and events throughout its circulation area, particularly the following areas: Weatherly, Northern Lehigh. Palmerton, Penn Forest Township and Panther Valley. Interested applicants must be available nights and weekends and have transportation. Send resumes to mgouger@tnonline.com.
WEATHERLY, PA
Times News

Tamaqua class of ’55 reunion

Members of the Tamaqua High School Class of 1955 celebrated their 67th reunion with a catered and potluck picnic at Miller’s Grove on Sept. 10. Sixteen classmates and nine guests enjoyed excellent weather, food, games, gifts and fun reminiscing. First row, from left, SaraJane (Heilner) Bensinger, Betty (Trudich) Peper, Diane (Emerich) Hope, Gloria (Hower) Rimm, Ruth (Dunn) Gerber, Mary (Bensinger) Bridygham, Dr. James Donald, Jane (Billman) Stahler, Carol (Shellhamer) Tierney and Eva Mae (Shellhamer) Miller Second row: Robert (Bobby) Breiner, Paul Hafer, Franklin Nace, Edwin Miller, Nancy (Arndt) Miller and Donald Miller.
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Shades of sunset

The sky over the Tamaqua Area High School soccer field looked like one you’d see in Westerns; a brilliant orange. It was nice while it lasted. By Saturday, the skies could turn the color gray - as in rain clouds - as the remnants of Ian reach the area. RON GOWER/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Lehigh Valley crashes

State police at Fogelsville reported on the following crashes:. • A Slatington driver was involved in a one-vehicle crash at 6:19 p.m. on Sept. 22 along Route 309 at Interstate 78 in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County. State police at Fogelsville said a 17-year-old girl was driving a 2009 Honda...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA

