Times News
Palmerton burns up scoreboard
PINE GROVE - An old fashion calculator would have burned up. A computer whiz’s programing may have run out of memory. It was that type of football game Friday evening - an old fashion shootout. Luckily for Palmerton, it had the better numbers up and down the stat meter.
Times News
Thorpe rolls over Tamaqua
The Olympians finally put it all together. “We played our most complete game of the season,” said Jim Thorpe coach Mark Rosenberger. Jim Thorpe manhandled Tamaqua 42-6 Friday night, as the Olympians used a big play offense with a stifling defense to even their record at 3-3. After forcing...
Times News
Northern Lehigh cruises past Salisbury
SALISBURY - Northern Lehigh was all business on Friday night. And that’s exactly what head coach Joe Tout was looking for from his team. The Bulldogs scored early and often in cruising to a 42-0 victory over Salisbury. The win improved Nolehi to 5-1 as they successfully rebounded from last week’s loss to North Schuylkill.
Times News
Local Roundup: Results from Sept. 29
Jim Thorpe’s girls soccer and volleyball teams continued its excellent seasons with wins on Thursday. Lehighton also posted a pair of wins in girls soccer and volleyball. Alexis Marotto scored the game’s only goal with 25:52 remaining to lift Jim Thorpe to a 1-0 Schuylkill League victory over Tamaqua.
Times News
Eagles make noise against Lehighton
ORWIGSBURG – Every time the cannon shot off, it sent a loud boom through the air at the Eagles Nest on Thursday evening. It was a sound the Lehighton Indians would have preferred not to have heard. Because each time it sounded, it signaled a Blue Mountain touchdown. Five...
esuwarriors.com
No. 2 Field Hockey Suffers First Setback at No. 3 Shippensburg
SHIPPENSBURG – The second-ranked East Stroudsburg University field hockey team suffered their first loss of the season as No. 3 Shippensburg defeated the Warriors, 1-0, on Saturday afternoon at the Robb Sports Complex. The Warriors drop to 7-1 on the season and 1-1 in the PSAC East, while the...
Times News
Parkland hands Pleasant Valley initial loss
ALLENTOWN - Pleasant Valley walked off the Parkland football field Friday night on the losing end for the first time this season. Parkland handed the Bears their first loss 38-7 in an Eastern Pennsylvania Conference cross-division matchup. Pleasant Valley head coach Blaec Saeger, in his fourth season, didn’t want any...
Times News
On This Date: (Oct. 1, 2014)
October 1, 2014 - Jim Thorpe’s Gabbie Binder and Pleasant Valley’s Madison Olexson both earn victories in their opening-round matches at the District 11 tennis tournament. Binder, in photo above, cruised to a 6-4, 6-2 win over Central Catholic’s Olivia Luchetti in Class 2A competition. Olexson, meanwhile, downs Amanda Jackson of East Stroudsburg South 6-0, 6-0 in Class 3A play. Both players, however, eventually lose in the second round.
Times News
Big second half lifts Mahanoy over Marian
MAHANOY CITY - Marian went into halftime with the lead and all the momentum. Neither lasted very long. Two huge plays in the opening minutes of the third quarter swung the lead and momentum back to Mahanoy Area and it never surrendered either one. The Golden Bears dominated the ball,...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County High School Football Scoreboard for Week #6
Lehighton - 6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jim Thorpe - 42 Tamaqua - 6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Palmerton - 53 Pine Grove - 28 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mahanoy Area - 34 Marian Catholic - 18 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tri-Valley - 48 Shenandoah Valley - 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Williams Valley - 48 Nativity BVM - 12 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Catasauqua - 35.
Times News
Palisades runs past Panthers
Palisades strength in the trenches paired with its power run game proved too much for Panther Valley on Friday as the Pirates (3-2) bulled their way to a 35-7 Schuylkill/Colonial White Division win over the Panthers. Panther Valley looked good early in the first quarter. The Panthers forced a Palisades...
Times News
tAMAQUA STUDENTS PARTICIPATE IN SPECIAL OLYMPICS EVENT
Members of the Tamaqua Area High School football team and cheerleading squad recently participated in a Schuylkill County Special Olympic Flag Football game at the Penn State Schuylkill Campus in Schuylkill Haven. SUBMITTED PHOTO.
Good start for locals on opening day of D4 Golf Championships
Williamsport, Pa. — Local golfers had an excellent day as the first round of the District 4 Golf Championship opened at the Williamsport County Club. Lewisburg’s Nick Mahoney, Selinsgrove’s Sam Wetmiller, and Warrior Run’s Hannah Rabb all finished at the top of their respective classifications. Mahoney finished with a 78, even overcoming a long overshoot on the eighth hole. He recovered from the long shot to place a good ball...
Times News
Tamaqua inducts five new members in Hall of Fame
Tamaqua Area High School inducted five new members into its Athletic Hall of Fame last Friday before the Blue Raiders’ football game against Salisbury. Those honored, from left, include Joe Berezwick, Eric Lech, Tanner McHugh, Dr/ Margaret Benny Kimeck and Aaron Frantz. This was the 26th annual induction ceremony. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Pa. golfer killed by falling tree limb: report
A Berks County golfer was killed last week after being struck by a falling tree limb, the Reading Eagle is reporting. The improbable tragedy occurred Sept. 26 at the Manor Golf Course in Spring Township, according to the Eagle, citing Berks County Coroner John Fielding. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel,...
Penn State commit London Montgomery drawing hope from Nick Singleton while rehabbing ACL
London Montgomery heard the dreaded pop. Four weeks ago, Montgomery — a four-star running back commit in Penn State’s 2023 recruiting class and one of the top prospects in Pennsylvania — was playing defense in a scrimmage. On his last snap in Scranton Prep’s final tune-up before its opener, Montgomery went up to defend a pass and fell awkwardly.
Times News
Times News seeks freelance writers
The Times News is looking for freelance writers to cover meetings and events throughout its circulation area, particularly the following areas: Weatherly, Northern Lehigh. Palmerton, Penn Forest Township and Panther Valley. Interested applicants must be available nights and weekends and have transportation. Send resumes to mgouger@tnonline.com.
Times News
Tamaqua class of ’55 reunion
Members of the Tamaqua High School Class of 1955 celebrated their 67th reunion with a catered and potluck picnic at Miller’s Grove on Sept. 10. Sixteen classmates and nine guests enjoyed excellent weather, food, games, gifts and fun reminiscing. First row, from left, SaraJane (Heilner) Bensinger, Betty (Trudich) Peper, Diane (Emerich) Hope, Gloria (Hower) Rimm, Ruth (Dunn) Gerber, Mary (Bensinger) Bridygham, Dr. James Donald, Jane (Billman) Stahler, Carol (Shellhamer) Tierney and Eva Mae (Shellhamer) Miller Second row: Robert (Bobby) Breiner, Paul Hafer, Franklin Nace, Edwin Miller, Nancy (Arndt) Miller and Donald Miller.
Times News
Shades of sunset
The sky over the Tamaqua Area High School soccer field looked like one you’d see in Westerns; a brilliant orange. It was nice while it lasted. By Saturday, the skies could turn the color gray - as in rain clouds - as the remnants of Ian reach the area. RON GOWER/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Times News
Lehigh Valley crashes
State police at Fogelsville reported on the following crashes:. • A Slatington driver was involved in a one-vehicle crash at 6:19 p.m. on Sept. 22 along Route 309 at Interstate 78 in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County. State police at Fogelsville said a 17-year-old girl was driving a 2009 Honda...
