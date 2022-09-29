Read full article on original website
Charles “Chuck” Baker, 81, of Spencer and formerly of Algona and Whittemore
Services for 81-year-old Charles “Chuck” Baker of Spencer and formerly of Algona and Whittemore will be Wednesday, October 5th at 10:30 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Spencer. Visitation will be at Warner Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 4th from 5 PM to 7 PM. Warner Funeral Home of Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
Scouting the Opponent: The Fort Dodge Dodgers
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – It’s Football Friday for the Spencer Tigers. Let’s take look at their opponent tonight, the Fort Dodge Dodgers. Fort Dodge has one of the longest Football Histories in the State of Iowa. The Dodgers are one of the current 4A schools that were playing in 4A before realignment 2 years ago. Their best era was in the late 70s and early 80s when only 8 teams were making it to the playoffs. They made it to the Playoffs 3 times in 8 years during that era, and would go as far as the Semi-Finals in 1978. Since then it has been lot of first round exits for the Dodgers when the qualify. When the Playoffs were at 32 teams the Dodgers never made it in to the round of 16.
Friday Night Football Wrap Up: 9/30/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tigers would play the Fort Dodge Dodgers Friday night at Dale Norton field for Senior night. The Dodgers came in at 2-3 while the Tigers were riding a 4 game win streak at 4-1. The last few weeks have been a little bumpy...
Don Behrens, 64, of Kansas City, MO and formerly of Storm Lake
Services for 64-year-old Don Behrens of Kansas City, Missouri and formerly of Storm Lake will be Tuesday, October 4th at 10:30 AM at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Monday, October 3rd from 5 PM to 7 PM. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home of Storm Lake is in charge of arrangements.
No Injuries Reported When Vehicle Collided With Okoboji Business
Okoboji, IA (KICD)– An Okoboji business is picking up the pieces and working on repairs after a vehicle collided with a building late Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to Tweeter’s Bar and Grill on Highway 71 a little after five o’clock where photos posted to social media show a minivan crashed into and entered the restaurant.
Town of Randall loses its fire station, has to rely on Jewell
Financial constraints are forcing a north-central Iowa community to close its only fire station. Hamilton County Supervisor chairman Rick Young says the town of Randall, located just off Interstate 35, will have to depend on another town nearby for its fire and ambulance services in the future. “Randall no longer...
Joan Phelps, 64, of Spencer Formerly of Royal
Funeral services for 64-year-old Joan Phelps of Spencer, formerly of Royal will be Tuesday, October 4th, at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Spencer with burial at North Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home...
Everly Woman Dies In Accident Near Peterson
Peterson, Iowa — An Everly woman has died as the result of an accident near Peterson on Tuesday evening. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Courtney Engeltjes appears to have been southbound on M27 about four miles north of Peterson, when her 2003 GMC Envoy left the roadway to the right. They say it appears that she over-corrected and entered the east ditch with the vehicle coming to rest on the driver’s side.
Burn Ban Northwest Iowa County Count Hits Five
Northwest, Iowa — Field fires have begun to spring up around northwest Iowa recently, and that has prompted Crawford County to join Plymouth, Cherokee, Sioux, and O’Brien in instituting a burn ban. A field fire in northwest Iowa this week caused more than half a million dollars in damage and area fire departments were dispatched to battle a blaze in a field being harvested.
Thomas Cushing, 69, of Spencer
Private family services for 69-year-old Thomas Cushing of Spencer will be held at a later date. Warner Funeral Home of Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
Dose Of Reality Hits Iowa State
Hope and optimism are a hell of a drug. It’s that same hope and optimism that can burn you when it all comes crashing down at once. That is precisely what has happened in the last two weeks for this Iowa State team and fan base. The high of being 3-0 and the optimism and hope for a fast start have worn off. Now reality has set in for all of us. This is still a team finding its way.
Spencer Teen Escapes Injury in Rollover Crash
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer teenager escaped injury after being involved in a single-vehicle rollover east of town Wednesday morning. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says the 15-year-old female was eastbound on 330th Street a short distance past the east bypass when her vehicle began to fishtail after crossing a bridge.
Fire at Center Lake Mobile Home Park Saturday
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — Spirit Lake Fire Chief Pat Daly says calls to mobile home parks seldom end well, but quick action and a little luck Saturday avoided major damage. The department was dispatched shortly after noon and found the occupant spraying a wood deck with a garden house. The fire department took over and put out the structure fire without it spreading into the main home or neighboring properties. Daly says smoke that did enter the home will probably prevent the occupants from staying there over night. Firefighters remained on the scene for about an hour and a half.
Nancy Younie, 74, of Lake Park
Memorial services for 74-year-old Nancy Younie of Lake Park will be Tuesday, October 4th, at 10:30 a.m. at Lake Park First Presbyterian Church with burial at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Spirit Lake. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Lake...
Fire leaves Storm Lake family without a home
A home in Storm Lake has been called a total loss after a fire in Storm Lake on Thursday.
Pogge-Weaver Announces Departure From Carroll To Become Johnston’s Next City Administrator
This (Friday) afternoon, the City of Johnston announced Carroll City Manager Mike Pogge-Weaver has been selected to become the Des Moines suburb’s next City Administrator. His last day as Carroll City Manager is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3. Pogge-Weaver joined the City of Carroll in 2016 and oversaw numerous community projects, most notably the construction of a new public library and city hall. Pogge-Weaver says, “As I have reminisced on the many great things the community has accomplished together over the past six years, I can’t help but feel an outpouring of pride. Carroll has been an awesome experience! The Carroll community has continued to position the City of Carroll as an economic leader and regional hub in west central Iowa. Carroll continues to be exemplified and emulated by rural communities across Iowa as a leader in how to build a successful community.” According to Mayor Mark Beardmore, the search for a new Carroll City Manager will begin immediately. He says, “The Council and I will remain focused on our many ongoing city initiatives and work toward achieving a seamless transitional process as soon as reasonably possible. Fortunately, this is Carroll, and we have the staff in place to see to it this will be achieved to the high expectations our citizens deserve. Because of this, I foresee a lengthy list of potential candidates coming forward soon as our next City Manager.” Pogge-Weaver’s resignation is subject to the final approval by the Johnston City Council, which will take place during their Oct. 3 meeting. Pogge-Weaver’s departure comes nearly a year after he was named a finalist in the City of Marion’s search for a new city manager.
KLEM News for Friday, September 30
Summit Carbon Solutions announced Thursday that they have signed easement agreements with 63% of the landowners along their proposed route in Plymouth County. Summit is building a carbon capture pipeline across Iowa, connecting ethanol plants in the state. In Plymouth County, the lines runs across the center of the county,...
Update: Woman and Newborn Killed in Tuesday Crash Near Peterson
Peterson, IA (KICD)– An Everly woman and a young child have died from injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash near Peterson on Tuesday. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office tells us the crash happened just before six o’clock on County Road M-27, about three miles north of town when a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Courtney Engeltjes overcorrected and rolled.
Casey’s provides statement after Hull fire; Sheriff releases more info
A substantial fire in Hull has prompted a response from multiple Emergency Responders.
Arthur Woman Wins Iowa Lottery Prize
An Ida County woman has won a ten-thousand dollar Iowa Lottery prize. Kathleen Cornelius of Arthur won the 52nd ten-thousand dollar prize in the lottery's “100-Thousand Dollar Mega Crossword” scratch game. Cornelius purchased her winning ticket at Murphy USA in Storm Lake. She claimed her prize on Monday at the Iowa Lottery's Storm Lake regional office.
