Hear Kelsea Ballerini’s Honky-Tonk-Worthy Collab, ‘You’re Drunk, Go Home,’ With Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce

Miranda Lambert’s Husband, Brendan, Reveals His Favorite Song of Hers
With 10 albums under her belt, Miranda Lambert has a wealth of music — both hits and album tracks — for fans to choose from. Lambert's husband, Brendan McLoughlin, recently revealed his personal favorite of her tunes. In a recent interview with Vulture, Lambert asks her husband about...
Zach Bryan Keeps Blazing Trails, This Time Through New York City
Throughout Zach Bryan's 90-minute set on the rooftop of Pier 17 in New York City on Tuesday night (Sept. 27), he embodied two different emotions: Gratitude and disbelief. Gratitude as he stood in front of a few thousand fans, each singing every single word to every song he and his band played for them.
William Lee Golden and the Goldens Pay Tribute to Lost Loved Ones in New Music Video [Exclusive Premiere]
It was several years ago now when Rutha Mae “Gaggie” Golden was interviewed for a documentary that filmmakers were making about the life of her famous son and treasured member of the Oak Ridge Boys, William Lee Golden. In that documentary, she was asked about the ideals that she hoped to instill in her children.
Luke Combs, Carly Pearce, Kane Brown Among 2022 CMT Artists of the Year Honorees
CMT revealed honorees for this year's CMT Artists of the Year Awards on Wednesday (Sept. 21). Five country artists will be recognized for their achievements in country music in the past year. This year's event will feature three first-time recipients, with Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson and Walker Hayes each being...
Will Shania Twain Lead the Top Country Videos of the Week?
Shania Twain has released a colorful new video for her new song, "Waking Up Dreaming." Will she reign over the Top 10 video countdown this week? We're about to see. Twain's new clip is squaring off against a lot of competition this week. Morgan Wallen, Ben Gallagher, Chris Canterbury, Whey Jennings, Lauren Reno, BoomTown Saints, Adam Warner, Seaforth and Jordan Davis with Danielle Bradbery have new clips out to vote for this week.
Jon Pardi Was Confused at First When His Wife Summer Told Him She Was Pregnant [Watch]
Jon Pardi and his wife Summer recently announced that they're expecting their first child, and the singer couldn't be more ready for the adventure that lays ahead — but back when his wife first told him the news, it took him a minute to figure out what she was trying to say.
Gabby Barrett Opens Up About Touring With Jason Aldean While Pregnant With Second Child: ‘I Just Took It Week by Week’
Gabby Barrett did it. The country music hitmaker of songs including "I Hope," "The Good Ones" and "Pick Me Up" safely made it through the entirety of Jason Aldean’s Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour while carrying her second child safely in her growing belly. And her husband, Cade Foehner,...
Tim McGraw Couldn’t Adore Faith Hill More in This Lovey-Dovey Birthday Post
Happy birthday, Faith Hill! The country singer turns 55 on Wednesday (Sept. 21), and her adoring husband, Tim McGraw, wrote quite the tribute to his bride to share on social media. The "Down on the Farm" singer created a slideshow of pictures set to his song "My Best Friend," showing...
Blake Shelton Should Really Update Gwen Stefani’s Name in His Phone
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been married for more than a year now, but Shelton still refers to her as his girlfriend — at least in his phone. The country singer confessed to Today that he still hasn't updated her name in his contacts. ""She's still in my...
Carrie Underwood’s Boys Are More Rambunctious Than Ever These Days
Carrie Underwood has her hands full at home, and she's outnumbered! Between her husband, Mike, and her two sons, Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, it's a house filled with masculinity — and bodily functions. "They’re seven and three. Everything with them is farts and wrestling," she tells Country Countdown...
Shania Twain Readies New Song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’ for Friday Release
In 2021, Shania Twain said she was on a mission to put out her best album to date. Now fans will get a taste of that new music on Friday (Sept. 23) with a new song titled "Waking Up Dreaming." The "Up" singer teased a new track on social media,...
A Kenny Chesney Song Helped Ashton Kutcher Confess His Love to Mila Kunis
Lady A said it best: "It's crazy what a song can do." For celebrity couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, a song might be the reason they're married! And that song belongs to Kenny Chesney, Kutcher reveals. The actor invited Chesney to join him for an unconventional interview recently. Kutcher...
Carly Pearce Loved Working With One of Her ‘Real Friends’ on Her Kelsea Ballerini Collaboration
Kelsea Ballerini's new Subject to Change album includes a collaboration with not one, but two powerhouse female vocalists: Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson. The song is called "You're Drunk, Go Home," and during a recent conversation with Taste of Country, Pearce admitted that the drinks were, indeed, flowing during their recording session — but Ballerini wasn't the one who was imbibing.
Kelsea Ballerini’s New Song ‘Doin’ My Best’ Hints at Spat With Halsey, Marital Troubles
Kelsea Ballerini's new album, Subject to Change, is the most personal work she's released to date, and she's not holding back in the new songs. In a new interview, Ballerini opens up about one song in particular, "Doin' My Best," which appears to hint at a spat between her and pop singer Halsey, as well as difficulties in her marriage.
How Maren Morris Sold Adam Doleac on a Critical Song From ‘Barstool Whiskey Wonderland’
Songs from Adam Doleac's new Barstool Whiskey Wonderland album racked up more than 100 million streams on Spotify before he even revealed the full thing. The 18-song "album and a half" features "Famous," "Another," "Coulda Loved You Longer" and a Danielle Bradbery duet that Maren Morris played a role in getting to his fans.
Craig Morgan Explains Why He’s ‘Always There for Jelly Roll’ — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
Kelsea Ballerini Brings Carly Pearce Onstage in Chicago For Surprise Duet [Watch]
Kelsea Ballerini is currently in the midst of her Heartfirst Tour, and during a stop at Chicago's Rosemont Theatre on Saturday night (Oct. 1), the singer had a very special surprise in store: She brought out her longtime friend and duet partner Carly Pearce for a surprise onstage rendition of "You're Drunk, Go Home."
Chris Canterbury’s ‘Kitchen Table Poet’ Inspired by a Chance Encounter [Exclusive Premiere]
Chris Canterbury drew on a very unusual and striking personal encounter for his new song and video, "Kitchen Table Poet." The Louisiana native, who now calls Nashville home, is releasing his new album, Quaalude Lullabies, and he's letting fans see the new video for one of its tracks first via an exclusive Taste of Country premiere.
Luke Bryan Is Planning to Slow Down His Career for His Boys
Like many country artists, Luke Bryan is constantly working on balancing his career and his personal life. The "Up" singer is juggling tours, festivals, a Las Vegas residency and judging American Idol. Not to mention, in November he will be adding CMA Awards host to that pile!. It can be...
Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton, Ronnie Dunn and More Sign on for Fifth-Annual Heal the Music Day
The fifth-annual Heal the Music Day will take place on Oct. 21, with many country artists doing their part to raise awareness and foster donations this year. Chris Stapleton and his wife Morgane, Keith Urban and Ronnie Dunn are among those dedicated to the cause. Lauren Daigle, Vince Gill and Tina Parol will also take part, as will Rodney Crowell, who curated the event back in 2017.
