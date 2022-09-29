Hear Kelsea Ballerini’s Honky-Tonk-Worthy Collab, ‘You’re Drunk, Go Home,’ With Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce

Kelsea Ballerini's new album, Subject to Change, is the most personal work she's released to date, and she's not holding back in the new songs. In a new interview, Ballerini opens up about one song in particular, "Doin' My Best," which appears to hint at a spat between her and pop singer Halsey, as well as difficulties in her marriage.

