FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indiana woman accused of stealing $2K from corn stand
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana woman is accused of taking money from a self-serve corn stand over several weeks, which resulted in a $2,000 loss for the business owners, according to court documents. Teresa Lynn Kiner, 67, of Greenfield, was arrested and charged with 18 Level 6 felony...
wrtv.com
Woman found shot, killed overnight on Indianapolis sidewalk
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says one woman died early Sunday morning after a shooting on the east side. Officers responded to the 2700 block of East Michigan Street around 2 a.m. and found a woman who had been shot on the sidewalk. She was later pronounced...
Fox 59
Man arrested in fatal drunk driving crash was on probation for previous DUI
INDIANAPOLIS — A police pursuit early Saturday morning ended in a fiery fatal crash on the city’s northwest side. Just before 3 a.m., IMPD said officers saw a silver Pontiac hit a pedestrian and keep going near 62nd and Michigan Road. “Officers attempted a traffic stop on that...
Fox 59
50 years in prison for man who shot at cars along SR 44 in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – A Michigan man who shot at cars along State Road 44 and livestreamed some of it on Facebook will spend decades in prison. Frederick Charles pleaded guilty to six counts of attempted murder, two counts of criminal mischief and a count of resisting law enforcement in connection with the February 2021 incident.
wrtv.com
IMPD: suspect dead, woman rescued after hostage situation, officer-involved shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a male suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning. IMPD officer Samone Burris says around 10 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of S. Holt Road on the city's west side for a domestic disturbance with a weapon call.
Fox 59
IMPD officer involved in crash with suspected impaired driver; ‘Reminder of why NOT to drink and drive’
INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD officer is recovering from injuries suffered during a crash with a driver police suspect was impaired on Indy’s south side. Following the crash, the department warned about the dangers of drinking and driving. IMPD said a vehicle failed to yield to traffic on S....
1 killed, 2 wounded after shooting inside barbershop on Indianapolis' east side
Three people were shot, one fatally, Friday afternoon in the city's Near Eastside neighborhood, police say.
Judge considering change of venue for suspect in killing of Elwood Officer Shahnavaz
MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A Madison County judge heard arguments for and against a change of venue Friday for the man accused of killing Elwood Police Department Officer Noah Shahnavaz. The defense argued for the trial to be moved because of publicity in the case and public outrage...
‘Graffiti Road’ is a Nearly Forgotten Stretch of Pavement Outside of Indianapolis
Thousands of vehicles travel along I-70 every day heading across central Indiana, and likely none have any idea there is a hidden gem located just a few feet from the interstate. About 40 minutes outside of Indianapolis there is a unique and colorful stretch of road that is aptly known...
Current Publishing
Westfield Police seeking public’s assistance in identifying burglary suspect
The Westfield Police Dept. is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual allegedly involved with a burglary at Great Clips in Westfield. The burglary occurred Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. at 1521 S. Waterleaf Dr., where police found the front door had been smashed in with a large rock. The suspect entered through the broken door, proceeded to the cash drawer and removed cash, authorities said.
Indy man sentenced to more than 19 years for pair of August 2020 armed robberies
An Indianapolis man was sentenced to more than 19 years in federal prison this week after pleading guilty to two robberies and brandishing a firearm.
Fox 59
Anderson schools custodian arrested for child solicitation
ANDERSON, Ind. — A substitute custodian employed with Anderson Community Schools was arrested on Friday after being accused of child solicitation. Trevor Lane, 24, of Anderson is listed as an inmate in the Madison County Jail under a preliminary charge of child solicitation. Official charges have not yet been filed by the Madison County Prosecutor.
Family of missing Indianapolis mother still looking for answers 9 years later
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s a feeling that never goes away for the family of Jessica Masker, the feeling of loss and grief — with no definitive answers about what happened to the then 24-year-old mother of two, who hasn’t been seen or heard from in nine years.
Fox 59
IMPD: 1 dead, 2 injured after shooting inside east side barber shop
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead, and two other people are injured after a shooting inside a barber shop on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD said an officer was patrolling the area of East 10th Street and North Bosart Avenue when...
Columbus family asking for return of stolen red Riley Hospital wagon
The wagon was specifically made to help Avery's parents carry the up to 70 pounds of equipment that he needs. The family says it was stolen from their back patio earlier this week.
wyrz.org
State Police Lieutenant and Hendricks County Resident Promoted to Captain
(Indianapolis, IN) – The Superintendent of the Indiana State Police, Douglas G. Carter, has announced the promotion of Lieutenant Brad P. Hoffeditz to the rank of Captain. Captain Hoffeditz will serve as the Deputy Chief Counsel within the Indiana State Police Legal Office. Hoffeditz, who is originally from St....
People living in storage units? Marion County Health Department is investigating
Earlier this month, Brandy Chestnut and Steven Taylor discovered their storage unit at SecurCare Self Storage had been broken into.
wrtv.com
From blows to bullets: Video shows fight that wounded 2 judges in 2019 White Castle shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County judge has released the full video of a brawl in which two Southern Indiana judges were wounded in a shooting outside a Downtown White Castle restaurant in 2019. The video was evidence in a grand jury and had been under seal for three years....
WIBC.com
Feds: One Pill Can Kill, and It’s Happened in Indiana
STATE WIDE--You’ve heard about drug busts in Evansville, Indianapolis, South Bend and other cities in Indiana. Some of those busts were part of an effort by the DEA and federal authorities to try and slow down one of the deadliest drug overdose trends ever. While the opioid crisis has...
kttn.com
Indiana man sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl
Alfred A. Cooke, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration-Merrillville, Indiana, and U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson of the Northern District of Indiana announced that Erasmo Martinez, 44, of Indianapolis was sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Jon DeGuilio on his plea of guilty to conspiracy to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl.
