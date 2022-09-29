ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Indiana woman accused of stealing $2K from corn stand

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana woman is accused of taking money from a self-serve corn stand over several weeks, which resulted in a $2,000 loss for the business owners, according to court documents. Teresa Lynn Kiner, 67, of Greenfield, was arrested and charged with 18 Level 6 felony...
GREENFIELD, IN
wrtv.com

Woman found shot, killed overnight on Indianapolis sidewalk

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says one woman died early Sunday morning after a shooting on the east side. Officers responded to the 2700 block of East Michigan Street around 2 a.m. and found a woman who had been shot on the sidewalk. She was later pronounced...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

50 years in prison for man who shot at cars along SR 44 in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – A Michigan man who shot at cars along State Road 44 and livestreamed some of it on Facebook will spend decades in prison. Frederick Charles pleaded guilty to six counts of attempted murder, two counts of criminal mischief and a count of resisting law enforcement in connection with the February 2021 incident.
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Marion County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Indianapolis#Credit Card
Current Publishing

Westfield Police seeking public’s assistance in identifying burglary suspect

The Westfield Police Dept. is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual allegedly involved with a burglary at Great Clips in Westfield. The burglary occurred Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. at 1521 S. Waterleaf Dr., where police found the front door had been smashed in with a large rock. The suspect entered through the broken door, proceeded to the cash drawer and removed cash, authorities said.
WESTFIELD, IN
Fox 59

Anderson schools custodian arrested for child solicitation

ANDERSON, Ind. — A substitute custodian employed with Anderson Community Schools was arrested on Friday after being accused of child solicitation. Trevor Lane, 24, of Anderson is listed as an inmate in the Madison County Jail under a preliminary charge of child solicitation. Official charges have not yet been filed by the Madison County Prosecutor.
ANDERSON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Social Security
WIBC.com

Feds: One Pill Can Kill, and It’s Happened in Indiana

STATE WIDE--You’ve heard about drug busts in Evansville, Indianapolis, South Bend and other cities in Indiana. Some of those busts were part of an effort by the DEA and federal authorities to try and slow down one of the deadliest drug overdose trends ever. While the opioid crisis has...
INDIANA STATE
kttn.com

Indiana man sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl

Alfred A. Cooke, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration-Merrillville, Indiana, and U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson of the Northern District of Indiana announced that Erasmo Martinez, 44, of Indianapolis was sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Jon DeGuilio on his plea of guilty to conspiracy to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy