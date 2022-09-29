ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Inside Nova

Republicans may bring back proposal to cut back on dropboxes in Arlington elections

The first order of business for a Republican organization’s efforts in 2023 could be another run at reducing the number of election dropboxes in the county. Arlington’s elections office currently provides nine dropbox locations across the county, and “we’re hoping next year that will change,” said Frank Lusby, part of the Arlington GOP Election Integrity Committee, which over the past year has become actively involved in voting issues in the county.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Arlington County, VA
Arlington County, VA
Inside Nova

Sandy Lerner named 2022 Loudoun Laureate

Entrepreneur-turned-farmer Sandy Lerner has been named the 2022 Loudoun Laureate by the Loudoun Laurels Foundation. In a news release, the foundation cited in Lerner the personification of qualities it seeks in all candidates for tahe honor: selflessness, integrity, creativity, wisdom and courage. Lerner, a Loudoun County resident for over 25...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Vienna's tallest building allowed to have larger percentage of medical uses

Vienna’s tallest office building – at six stories, not exactly a skyscraper – will be allowed to accommodate more office uses, the Vienna Town Council agreed Sept. 26. White Oak Tower, located at 301 Maple Ave., W., was built in 1977 and converted to commercial condominiums in 2005. The Council, at the time reasoning that medical uses typically require more parking than standard offices, approved the conversion on the condition that no more than 50 percent of the building’s space could be occupied by medical offices.
VIENNA, VA
Inside Nova

Officials break ground on University Boulevard ‘jug handle’

Prince William County transportation officials broke ground Tuesday on a new $24 million “quadrant” intersection at University Boulevard and Prince William Parkway, promising that the new “jug handle” would speed up the flow of traffic through the intersection. The new design – which the Virginia Department...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Three Culpeper residents charged with unemployment compensation fraud

Three Culpeper residents were indicted Friday by the Commonwealth of Virginia Attorney General's office with seven total charges of unemployment compensation fraud. Susan Banks was charged with one count of felony obtaining money by false pretense, one count of felony conspiracy to commit larceny and and one count of misdemeanor computer fraud.
CULPEPER, VA
Inside Nova

Runners look forward to Arlington county meet

For decades, the only constant Arlington County championship sporting event among the jurisdiction’s four high schools is the annual girls and boys varsity cross country meet, run each fall at Bluemont Park. This year’s meet is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 3, weather permitting, beginning at 5 p.m., and will...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Storm cancellations and delays around Northern Virginia

The remnants of Hurricane Ian are expected to bring heavy rain and high winds to Northern Virginia this weekend, resulting in fall events being postponed or canceled. Here's a list of what we know so far. Have a cancellation you'd like published? Email karipugh@insidenova.com. -- The 39th Manassas Fall Jubilee...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Warrior Challenge Course Offers ‘Ninja Warrior” Style Obstacles for Marines

When Prince William County Parks, Recreation and Tourism learned of grants available from the Department of Defense to add amenities close to military bases, the idea of a ‘Ninja Warrior’ type-course was born. The County’s Locust Shade Park, located near Marine Corps Base Quantico was the ideal location for the project, now known as the Warrior Challenge Course, adding to recreation options for Marines and their families in the area when it opened in August 2021.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Potomac School ranked third in first state football poll

The undefeated Potomac School Panthers (3-0) of McLean earned a No. 3 ranking in the initial Division I private-school state poll for the 2022 high-school football season. Trinity Episcopal and St. Christopher’s, each 4-0 and of Richmond, were ranked No. 1 and 2, respectively. Benedictine (3-1), also of Richmond, was ranked fourth, St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes (2-1) of Alexandria fifth and Norfolk Academy (1-3) sixth.
MCLEAN, VA
Inside Nova

Herndon man charged in death of 62-year-old Leesburg resident

A 19-year-old Herndon man faces charges of second-degree murder and grand larceny following the death of a Leesburg man. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 21000 block of Evergreen Mills Road Friday after receiving a check the welfare call. There they found a man dead inside the home, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
LEESBURG, VA
Inside Nova

Yorktown wins big; Wakefield, O'Connell lose

The three high-school football games involving Arlington County teams this past weekend resulted in blowout scores – one in favor of the Yorktown Patriots, with the Bishop O’Connell Knights and Wakefield Warriors on the losing end. The Washington-Liberty Generals (2-3, 2-0) had a bye week and did not...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

W-L golfer, Yorktown team finish second in region tourney

Golfers from Arlington carded strong performances at this year’s region tournament with two runner-up finishes. Individually, Washington-Liberty High School freshman Finn Watson shot two par rounds of 72-72–144 to finish second in the two-day, 36-hole 6D North Region event played on the Algonkian Region Park course in Sterling.
YORKTOWN, VA
Inside Nova

Brentsville football shuts out Warren County

Caleb Alexander threw for 263 yards on 10 of 19 passing for two touchdowns and Nico Orlando ran 25 times for 92 yards and three touchdowns as visiting Brentsville won at Warren County Thursday 42-0. Alexander added 35 rushing yards on nine carries. Ryan Beckman caught four passes for 116...
FRONT ROYAL, VA

