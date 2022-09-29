ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
WPG Talk Radio

Prosecutor: Lindenwold, NJ, Man Arrested for Murder Following Stand-off

Authorities in Camden County say a man was fatally shot Friday night and the person who allegedly pulled the trigger was arrested following a stand-off with police. 23-year-old Ronin Austin Nevels of Lindenwold has been charged with first-degree murder and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose for killing 23-year-old Isaiah Shaw of Winslow Township, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office.
LINDENWOLD, NJ
Daily Voice

Massive Search Launched For Atlantic City Man

A search has been launched for a 39-year-old Atlantic City man missing since Sept. 26, authorities said. Mark Farley is described as a white male, 6’0” tall, approximately 225 pounds, with blue eyes and balding. He may be in the area of Bayville, Ocean County. Anyone with information...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Wildwood, NJ
Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Accidents
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Clayton, NJ
City
Williamstown, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Williamstown, NJ
Wildwood, NJ
Accidents
City
Linden, NJ
County
Cape May County, NJ
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Linden, PA
City
Wildwood, NJ
Cape May County, NJ
Accidents
Cape May County, NJ
Crime & Safety
ocscanner.news

ATLANTIC CITY: MISSING PERSON – MAY BE IN THE BAYVILLE AREA

New Jersey State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Locating Missing Man. The New Jersey State Police and Atlantic City Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance with locating Mark Farley, 39, of Atlantic City, N.J. Mark was last heard from by his family on September 26. He is...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. woman convicted of killing her wife with wine chiller

A 49-year-old Brick woman is facing a lengthy prison sentence after being convicted of using a wine chiller to beat her wife to death in 2020. A jury sitting in Toms River needed less than two hours on Thursday to find Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus guilty of murder and weapons offenses, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday.
BRICK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Burk
fox29.com

Officials: Arrest made in connection with June car accident that killed Philadelphia police officer

SOMERTON - Philadelphia police have made an arrest in connection with a June car accident that resulted in the death of an off-duty Philadelphia police officer. According to officials, 18-year-old Aleksandr Melnikov, from Philadelphia’s Bustleton section, was arrested September 30th, at Philadelphia AID headquarters. The deadly accident occurred June...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
Daily Voice

Bicyclist Struck, Killed By Car In Bucks County: Report

A 40-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed by a Ford Mustang in Bucks County on Wednesday, Sept. 28, LevittownNow reports. The Mustang was heading east on New Falls Road and Bristol-Oxford Valley Road in Bristol Township struck the cyclist, who was coming from the westbound lane into the eastbound lane around 8:25 p.m., the outlet says citing local police.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy