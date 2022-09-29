"That one took my wind," remarked The Weather Channel meteorologist Jim Cantore while giving a report from Punta Gorda amid 110 mph gusts A veteran storm reporter got a first-hand look at how powerful Hurricane Ian was after it made landfall in Florida. On Wednesday, The Weather Channel meteorologist Jim Cantore was on the ground in Punta Gorda, reporting live amid 110 mph winds, according to footage of the broadcast. "Yeah, this is extreme," Cantore said at one point while standing in the street. A short while later, he could be heard letting...

PUNTA GORDA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO