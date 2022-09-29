ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Picayune, MS

Mississippi man charged with hit and run after sideswiping police unit

Christopher Lozier, Jr., 30, of Carriere, Miss., turned himself in to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office today (October 1). He admitted to being the driver of the 2012 gray Nissan Frontier that struck an STPSO unit on Sept. 28 while deputies were assisting State Police with a crash on I-59.
CARRIERE, MS
Picayune Item

South Carolina Woman Killed in St. Tammany Parish Crash

Mandeville – This morning, shortly before 1:00 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near LA Hwy 1088 in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 23-year-old Naema Johns of Beaufort, South Carolina. The initial investigation revealed...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
WWL-AMFM

Motorcyclist flies off overpass, dies

New Orleans Police are investigating a deadly crash that sent a man over the side of an overpass in New Orleans East. “The NOPD is investigating a fatal single-vehicle vehicle crash that occurred on October 1, 2022, on the Almonaster Avenue overpass
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Fiery Crash on I-59 in Louisiana Claims the Life of a Mississippi Man, Two Other Seriously Injured

Fiery Crash on I-59 in Louisiana Claims the Life of a Mississippi Man, Two Other Seriously Injured. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on September 29, 2022, that on September 28th, soon after 9:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 59 near the West Pearl River Bridge in St. Tammany Parish. Errol Childs of Picayune, Mississippi, was killed in the crash.
PICAYUNE, MS
#Traffic Accident
WDSU

Mississippi man killed in St. Tammany Parish crash on Wednesday

SLIDELL, La. — Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal accident that took the life of a Mississippi man on Wednesday night. According to police, Errol Childs, 38, of Picayune, was a passenger in a Toyota Tundra northbound on Interstate 59. For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota traveled off the roadway to the right and struck a utility pole.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO:Three Arrested after Shooting at Deputies and Wounding K9

Chief Jimmy Travis reports the arrest of three individuals following an overnight stand-off resulting from shots being exchanged and a TPSO K9 being wounded. Just before 10:00 PM last night, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office received several calls for two suspicious males walking around with a gun in the Bedico Creek Lane trailer park off CC Road in the Bedico Community east of Ponchatoula. Shortly after arriving in the area, deputies located the subjects and almost immediately were taken under fire. While one deputy attempted to detain 52 year old James Loyd, a K9 apprehension was attempted at which time the other subject, 21 year old Thomas Loftis, brandished a handgun and fired numerous shots, striking K9 Bella in the jaw.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

Authorities searching for female suspect in Baton Rouge area

Disclaimer: All persons are innocent until proven guilty. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A female suspect from LaPlace could be in the Baton Rouge area, officials with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the area of East 21st Street regarding a homicide on Oct. 1. […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL

Man killed in crash on St. Tammany interstate

SLIDELL, La. — Louisiana State Police said on Thursday that a man from Mississippi was killed while riding in a car the night before in St. Tammany Parish. The crash happened on Interstate 59 in Slidell on Wednesday night, after 9:30 p.m., when a pickup truck slammed into a utility pole, before lighting on fire.
SLIDELL, LA
an17.com

Two injured in Saturday shooting in Covington

On Saturday, October 1, 2022, at approximately 8 p.m., the Covington Police Department responded to calls of shots fired at the intersection of W. 33rd Ave, and N. Filmore St. Officers were quickly on the scene and discovered two people were injured with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The two victims were transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.
COVINGTON, LA
an17.com

STPSO searches for truck accused of sideswiping police unit

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle and driver that hit one of their units. At approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday (September 28), deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Patrol Division were assisting Louisiana State Police with a fatality crash on I-59 Northbound when a dark colored Nissan Frontier, driven by a white male with a beard and glasses appearing to be in his 20s, sideswiped a fully marked STPSO unit and fled.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Clinging to hull for three hours, Slidell boat captain survives mishap with dog, customer

The water was rough in Lake Borgne when Jim Lamarque's charter fishing boat began having engine problems. He and a customer were headed back from a morning of catching redfish in the Biloxi Marsh on Sept. 18, and as the 75-year-old Lamarque tried to crank the engine, waves washed over the boat. Lamarque managed to make a phone call to a friend, then moved to the front of the 22-foot boat to retrieve the life jackets.
SLIDELL, LA
wbrz.com

Three arrested after overnight standoff in Tangipahoa Parish; allegedly shot police dog when firing at deputies

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Three people were arrested following an overnight standoff in Tangipahoa Parish after they allegedly shot at deputies and wounded one of their K9s. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said around 10 p.m., they were notified of two suspicious men with guns walking around in the Bedico Creek Lane trailer park, just east of Ponchatoula.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WWL

Two people shot outside St. Tammany Parish Fair Saturday night

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Two people were shot outside of the St. Tammany Parish Fair Saturday night, according to the Covington Police Department. Police responded to calls of shots fired at the intersection of W. 33rd Avenue and N. Filmore Streets around 7:43 p.m. Witnesses say they heard dozens of gunshots.
COVINGTON, LA

