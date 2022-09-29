Read full article on original website
Related
Bay News 9
Keeping Hollywood in Hollywood: Joint venture to pour $600 million into new studio projects
LOS ANGELES — As demand for studio space to produce television shows and movies soars in Los Angeles, a new creative office and studio campus is coming to Hollywood, bridging the old with the new. A joint venture between Bardas Investment Group and Bain Capital Real Estate announced plans...
Bay News 9
Madame Wu, restaurateur to Hollywood's elite, dies at 106
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sylvia Wu, whose famed Southern California restaurant drew Hollywood's biggest stars for four decades, has died at age 106, according to a news report. Madame Wu’s Garden on Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica became a dining destination shortly after it opened in 1959. Madame...
Bay News 9
Newport Beach to launch new volunteer day
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — A Newport Beach partnership of businesses and nonprofits plans to launch “Love Newport Beach Volunteer Day," the first of what the city hopes will be an annual event. Planned for Saturday, Oct. 15, volunteers will be able to select whichever project they want as...
Bay News 9
Here's how this restaurant is serving culture in every bite
LOS ANGELES — Finding a way to create flavorful food was a task Toma Sebit often took on back home in Kenya. “I learned from my mom and my older sisters. I came from a big family. So you always have to be in the kitchen. You have no choice,” she said.
Comments / 0