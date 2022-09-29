Read full article on original website
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe MertensVirginia State
Inside Nova
Washington Town Council approves rezoning, special use permits for Inn at Little Washington
Washington Town Council on Monday unanimously approved a rezoning of a Middle Street property and two special use permits for The Inn at Little Washington to operate two additional guest homes. The land at 335 Middle St., where a single-family home known as “The Blue House” currently sits, was rezoned...
Inside Nova
Vienna's tallest building allowed to have larger percentage of medical uses
Vienna’s tallest office building – at six stories, not exactly a skyscraper – will be allowed to accommodate more office uses, the Vienna Town Council agreed Sept. 26. White Oak Tower, located at 301 Maple Ave., W., was built in 1977 and converted to commercial condominiums in 2005. The Council, at the time reasoning that medical uses typically require more parking than standard offices, approved the conversion on the condition that no more than 50 percent of the building’s space could be occupied by medical offices.
Inside Nova
Prince William School Board unveils draft collective bargaining resolution
The Prince William County School Board released a draft collective bargaining resolution Friday afternoon, detailing the process by which collective bargaining among school employees in the county could play out and what would be on the table for negotiations. Under the proposed plan, which will be discussed at Tuesday night’s...
Inside Nova
Arlington GOP opts against endorsement in County Board race
They thought about it. They talked about it. But in the end, for a variety of reasons, members of the Arlington County Republican Committee opted against endorsing either of the independents on the Nov. 8 County Board ballot. “The committee does not want to take a position,” GOP communications chair...
Inside Nova
Republicans may bring back proposal to cut back on dropboxes in Arlington elections
The first order of business for a Republican organization’s efforts in 2023 could be another run at reducing the number of election dropboxes in the county. Arlington’s elections office currently provides nine dropbox locations across the county, and “we’re hoping next year that will change,” said Frank Lusby, part of the Arlington GOP Election Integrity Committee, which over the past year has become actively involved in voting issues in the county.
Inside Nova
Unmanned aviation company expanding in Manassas; RapidFlight investing $5.5M, adding 119 new jobs
An advanced aviation company is setting up shop in Manassas, working on a $5.5 million expansion as the city’s military contracting and advanced electronics manufacturing sector continues to grow. RapidFlight – an unmanned aircraft design and manufacturing company – is locating its system design and manufacturing operations on Center...
Inside Nova
Sandy Lerner named 2022 Loudoun Laureate
Entrepreneur-turned-farmer Sandy Lerner has been named the 2022 Loudoun Laureate by the Loudoun Laurels Foundation. In a news release, the foundation cited in Lerner the personification of qualities it seeks in all candidates for tahe honor: selflessness, integrity, creativity, wisdom and courage. Lerner, a Loudoun County resident for over 25...
Inside Nova
InFive: Jug handle intersection, hair extension robbery and latest on Ian
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Prince William County transportation officials broke ground Tuesday on a new $24 million “quadrant” intersection at University Boulevard and Prince William Parkway, promising that the new “jug handle” would speed up the flow of traffic through the intersection.
Inside Nova
Elevating Others is What Her Business is All About
As a young girl growing up in challenging circumstances, Jameece Pinckney knew there had to be more to life. She was determined to work hard and, as she calls it, “Grow herself up.”. “That has really driven me my entire life,” says the Haymarket resident. “I didn't really have...
Inside Nova
For sale near Leesburg: One of the nation's oldest homes on the market
Built in 1743, the Shenstone Manor House outside Leesburg is one of the nation's oldest homes for sale this week on Realtor.com. The house features the original cooking fireplace, an original winding staircase and two barns on over six acres. Take a look.
Inside Nova
Storm cancellations and delays around Northern Virginia
The remnants of Hurricane Ian are expected to bring heavy rain and high winds to Northern Virginia this weekend, resulting in fall events being postponed or canceled. Here's a list of what we know so far. Have a cancellation you'd like published? Email karipugh@insidenova.com. -- The 39th Manassas Fall Jubilee...
Inside Nova
Twenty years later, memories of Beltway Sniper shootings have ‘profound effect’
Twenty years ago today, the Beltway Snipers began the first day of their three-week-long string of shootings, terrorizing the Washington region while killing 10 people and injuring three others. The public safety crisis began with a shot fired through a glass window at a Michael’s craft store in Aspen Hill,...
Inside Nova
Three Culpeper residents charged with unemployment compensation fraud
Three Culpeper residents were indicted Friday by the Commonwealth of Virginia Attorney General's office with seven total charges of unemployment compensation fraud. Susan Banks was charged with one count of felony obtaining money by false pretense, one count of felony conspiracy to commit larceny and and one count of misdemeanor computer fraud.
Inside Nova
Warrior Challenge Course Offers ‘Ninja Warrior” Style Obstacles for Marines
When Prince William County Parks, Recreation and Tourism learned of grants available from the Department of Defense to add amenities close to military bases, the idea of a ‘Ninja Warrior’ type-course was born. The County’s Locust Shade Park, located near Marine Corps Base Quantico was the ideal location for the project, now known as the Warrior Challenge Course, adding to recreation options for Marines and their families in the area when it opened in August 2021.
Inside Nova
Runners look forward to Arlington county meet
For decades, the only constant Arlington County championship sporting event among the jurisdiction’s four high schools is the annual girls and boys varsity cross country meet, run each fall at Bluemont Park. This year’s meet is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 3, weather permitting, beginning at 5 p.m., and will...
Inside Nova
Herndon man charged in death of 62-year-old Leesburg resident
A 19-year-old Herndon man faces charges of second-degree murder and grand larceny following the death of a Leesburg man. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 21000 block of Evergreen Mills Road Friday after receiving a check the welfare call. There they found a man dead inside the home, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Inside Nova
Potomac School ranked third in first state football poll
The undefeated Potomac School Panthers (3-0) of McLean earned a No. 3 ranking in the initial Division I private-school state poll for the 2022 high-school football season. Trinity Episcopal and St. Christopher’s, each 4-0 and of Richmond, were ranked No. 1 and 2, respectively. Benedictine (3-1), also of Richmond, was ranked fourth, St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes (2-1) of Alexandria fifth and Norfolk Academy (1-3) sixth.
Inside Nova
W-L golfer, Yorktown team finish second in region tourney
Golfers from Arlington carded strong performances at this year’s region tournament with two runner-up finishes. Individually, Washington-Liberty High School freshman Finn Watson shot two par rounds of 72-72–144 to finish second in the two-day, 36-hole 6D North Region event played on the Algonkian Region Park course in Sterling.
Inside Nova
Local briefs: Hylton graduate Jordan Davis, Gar-Field graduate Bishop Fitzgerald recognized for college football performances
Hylton graduate Jordan Davis was selected to the DC Touchdown Club Washington Metro College Football Players of the Week Honor Roll. On Sept. 24, he ran for two touchdowns and threw for one in a 37-7 win over Livingstone. He completed 18 of 30 passes for 251 yards and ran 10 times for 50 yards as the Trojans improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association.
Inside Nova
Yorktown wins big; Wakefield, O'Connell lose
The three high-school football games involving Arlington County teams this past weekend resulted in blowout scores – one in favor of the Yorktown Patriots, with the Bishop O’Connell Knights and Wakefield Warriors on the losing end. The Washington-Liberty Generals (2-3, 2-0) had a bye week and did not...
