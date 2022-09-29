ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

Related
inlander.com

Iron Maiden at the Spokane Arena

1988 - The year that I purchased my first Iron Maiden record and, as it turns out, the last time Iron Maiden played in Spokane. A few songs into their set, lead singer Bruce Dickinson pointed this date out while playing a game he called “who’s your daddy?”. By a show of hands, the age-eclectic crowd responded to Bruce’s survey with delight as he joked about his own age and established how a few of those in attendance were most likely a by-product of Iron Maiden’s last performance in Spokane.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Local business jumps in on TV dinner trend

SPOKANE, Wash. - In 1925 TV dinners became an overwhelming success among Americans. Recently, due to a Tiktok trend, Artesian TV dinners have made a big comeback. A tiktoker posted a video of their homemade TV dinner that got over 500,000 likes. But you don't have to be on Tiktok...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Traffic clear on I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are driving west on I-90, you may have seen delays in the area. Traffic was backed up all the way to Broadway. There was also a lot of heavy traffic near I-90 and Sprague Avenue. The cause of the delay is unknown. COPYRIGHT 2022...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
City
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Spokane, WA
Pets & Animals
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

New Spanish tapas restaurant opens in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new restaurant is offering some great Spanish cuisine in downtown Spokane. De España just opened in the old Incrediburger and Eggs building. They say the cuisine is Spanish with a Pacific Northwest flare. They specialize in small plates so you can try out what’s on the menu. “It’s going to be kind of family style, you...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Country Radio#Murphy Radio#Radio Broadcasters#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Spokane Radio#Kxly Fm#Morgan Murphy Radio Vp#Radio Tery Garas
Coeur d'Alene Press

Return Idaho to our true values

Last weekend was to me one of the best weekends in Kootenai County. It truly was a countywide effort to peacefully fight back against hate and some distorted views about what democracy means. No national headlines about white supremacists, extreme right-wing groups and such occupying our community after an absolutely...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KHQ Right Now

Structure fire visible near Spokane International Airport

SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews from the Spokane County Fire District 10 are responding to a structure fire near the Spokane International Airport. Smoke could be seen Saturday morning from areas south of I-90 and southeast of the Airport. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
theshelbyreport.com

Remodel, New Owner Helps Gittel’s Grocery Serve Coeur d’Alene

Coeur d’Alene sits in the northwestern corner of Idaho, not far from Spokane, Washington. The city is known for water sports on the lake that shares its name, as well as outdoor activities along the vast trails and woods of the Canfield Mountain Natural Area. Near the intersection of...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Time for a new home

A new building for Anthem Pacific Homes is being constructed at Highway 41 and 16th in Post Falls. Three of the four suites of 1,800 to 2,000 square feet are available for office warehouse flex lease through owner Jeremy Voeller at www.anthempacific.com. Phone 208-981-0448. Email Stacey@anthempacific.com. Back Pocket Bakery opens...
POST FALLS, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Russells celebrating golden anniversary

Kenneth and Rochelle (Everhart) Russell are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary Friday, Sept. 30. The couple were married in Gretna, Neb., in 1972. In 1974, the couple moved to the Northwest. They ran the stove Corral for several years. Ken has since retired. Shelly is currently employed by Kaniksu Health and has been a licensed practical nurse for 45 years.
SANDPOINT, ID
KREM2

Flett Middle School sorts students into four houses

SPOKANE, Wash. — Like a page out of Harry Potter, Flett Middle School sorted its students into one of four houses on Friday. As one of Spokane Public School's newest middle schools, it's using a Housing System as a new approach to build relationships and a sense of community within its halls.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Post Falls to close three urban renewal districts this year

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Post Falls Urban Renewal Agency was created in 1991, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Its stated mission is to foster sound economic and community improvement that enhances the overall quality of life in Post Falls by:. • Providing and improving infrastructure.
POST FALLS, ID
KREM2

WSDOT begins putting up fence at Spokane homeless camp near I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — Workers started Friday morning, putting up a fence around a Spokane homeless camp near I-90 and Freya. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said it would take about 24 hours to get the fence fully constructed around the camp. "Fencing is an important first step to...
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy