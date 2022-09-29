Read full article on original website
Related
inlander.com
Iron Maiden at the Spokane Arena
1988 - The year that I purchased my first Iron Maiden record and, as it turns out, the last time Iron Maiden played in Spokane. A few songs into their set, lead singer Bruce Dickinson pointed this date out while playing a game he called “who’s your daddy?”. By a show of hands, the age-eclectic crowd responded to Bruce’s survey with delight as he joked about his own age and established how a few of those in attendance were most likely a by-product of Iron Maiden’s last performance in Spokane.
KHQ Right Now
Local business jumps in on TV dinner trend
SPOKANE, Wash. - In 1925 TV dinners became an overwhelming success among Americans. Recently, due to a Tiktok trend, Artesian TV dinners have made a big comeback. A tiktoker posted a video of their homemade TV dinner that got over 500,000 likes. But you don't have to be on Tiktok...
Nieman Lab
A bakery, a brewery, and a local news site: There’s a new type of collective growing in Spokane, Washington
I’ve never been to Spokane, Washington. I know it’s home to Gonzaga University and that it’s closer to Idaho than the Pacific Ocean and that’s about it. So when I spoke to the Spokane-based Range Media, the first thing I asked was to hear more about the place they call home.
Traffic clear on I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are driving west on I-90, you may have seen delays in the area. Traffic was backed up all the way to Broadway. There was also a lot of heavy traffic near I-90 and Sprague Avenue. The cause of the delay is unknown. COPYRIGHT 2022...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tri-City Herald
Beer, bratwurst and pretzels, Oktoberfest is back! Where you can celebrate across WA
Oktoberfest is here, and although some cities have already celebrated in Sept., you haven’t missed your chance to enjoy the beer, bratwurst and music that come with the celebration. Here are a few Oktoberfest festivals and events taking place around Washington state in 2022. Oktoberfest events this weekend have...
California cat missing for nearly a decade, found 1,000 miles away in North Idaho
HAYDEN, Idaho — It was your typical Monday afternoon in Sanger, Calif., when the phone rang at Susan Moore’s home. It was a conversation she remembers well. “We found your cat,” the caller said. “My cat?” Moore answered. "We found Harriet.”. Moore wasn’t sure what this...
KHQ Right Now
Bike gets anchored to former bridge post on Spokane River
A bike mysteriously appeared on a former bridge post on the Spokane River. You can see the bike from High Bridge Park.
New Spanish tapas restaurant opens in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new restaurant is offering some great Spanish cuisine in downtown Spokane. De España just opened in the old Incrediburger and Eggs building. They say the cuisine is Spanish with a Pacific Northwest flare. They specialize in small plates so you can try out what’s on the menu. “It’s going to be kind of family style, you...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Once A Year Amazing Nature Event Happens Soon Near Tri-Cities
I grew up in the northwest. One of the coolest things my dad used to bring us to go see only happens once a year for month or two. If you want to see what I'm talking about, it is about to start but will be over before you know it.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Return Idaho to our true values
Last weekend was to me one of the best weekends in Kootenai County. It truly was a countywide effort to peacefully fight back against hate and some distorted views about what democracy means. No national headlines about white supremacists, extreme right-wing groups and such occupying our community after an absolutely...
Fencing now up at Camp Hope, curfew goes into effect Friday night
SPOKANE, Wash. — People living at Camp hope could see more changes in the coming weeks, and new fencing is just the start. “So we moved the perimeter in three feet all around the entire camp, that meant moving RVs, and rows of tents,” said Julie Garcia, Executive Director of Jewels Helping Hands.
KHQ Right Now
Structure fire visible near Spokane International Airport
SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews from the Spokane County Fire District 10 are responding to a structure fire near the Spokane International Airport. Smoke could be seen Saturday morning from areas south of I-90 and southeast of the Airport. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theshelbyreport.com
Remodel, New Owner Helps Gittel’s Grocery Serve Coeur d’Alene
Coeur d’Alene sits in the northwestern corner of Idaho, not far from Spokane, Washington. The city is known for water sports on the lake that shares its name, as well as outdoor activities along the vast trails and woods of the Canfield Mountain Natural Area. Near the intersection of...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Time for a new home
A new building for Anthem Pacific Homes is being constructed at Highway 41 and 16th in Post Falls. Three of the four suites of 1,800 to 2,000 square feet are available for office warehouse flex lease through owner Jeremy Voeller at www.anthempacific.com. Phone 208-981-0448. Email Stacey@anthempacific.com. Back Pocket Bakery opens...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Russells celebrating golden anniversary
Kenneth and Rochelle (Everhart) Russell are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary Friday, Sept. 30. The couple were married in Gretna, Neb., in 1972. In 1974, the couple moved to the Northwest. They ran the stove Corral for several years. Ken has since retired. Shelly is currently employed by Kaniksu Health and has been a licensed practical nurse for 45 years.
Flett Middle School sorts students into four houses
SPOKANE, Wash. — Like a page out of Harry Potter, Flett Middle School sorted its students into one of four houses on Friday. As one of Spokane Public School's newest middle schools, it's using a Housing System as a new approach to build relationships and a sense of community within its halls.
JELD-WEN hosting job fair, looking to hire more than 50 positions in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — JELD-WEN is hosting a hiring fair in Spokane on Saturday to fill more than 50 full-time, vacant positions. Pay ranges from $20 per hour to up to $24.50, depending on the shift. JELD-WEN is a leading global manufacturer of interior and exterior building products, offering a...
Post Falls to close three urban renewal districts this year
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Post Falls Urban Renewal Agency was created in 1991, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Its stated mission is to foster sound economic and community improvement that enhances the overall quality of life in Post Falls by:. • Providing and improving infrastructure.
Warnings of 'imminent damnation', armed board meeting attendees and harassment: Former Idaho library director to share experience
SPOKANE, Wash. — One month after she announced her resignation, former Boundary County Library Director Kimber Glidden will host an event to discuss the threats, extreme requests for censorship, and resistance that led to her resignation. The event "When Freedom of Expression is at Risk" will take place at...
WSDOT begins putting up fence at Spokane homeless camp near I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — Workers started Friday morning, putting up a fence around a Spokane homeless camp near I-90 and Freya. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said it would take about 24 hours to get the fence fully constructed around the camp. "Fencing is an important first step to...
Comments / 0