Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Brian O'Keefe starting for Mariners on Saturday
Seattle Mariners catcher Brian O'Keefe is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. O'Keefe is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting ninth in the order versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. Our models project O'Keefe for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 RBI and 5.9 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Paul DeJong heads to Cardinals' bench on Friday night
St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong is not starting in Friday's contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates. DeJong will head to the bench after Tommy Edman was chosen as Friday's starting shortstop. Per Baseball Savant on 122 batted balls this season, DeJong has produced a 9.8% barrel rate and a .271...
numberfire.com
Stone Garrett not in Diamondbacks' Sunday lineup
The Arizona Diamondbacks did not list Stone Garrett as a starter in their lineup for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Garrett will start Sunday's game on the sidelines while Pavin Smith takes over at designated hitter and bats sixth. Garrett is batting .288 with a .882 OPS through...
numberfire.com
Luis Guillorme starting for Mets on Sunday
New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Guillorme is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Braves starter Charlie Morton. Our models project Guillorme for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.3...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Alec Burleson hitting sixth in Cardinals' Saturday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Alec Burleson is starting in Saturday's contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Burleson will occupy right field after Lars Nootbaar was shifted to center and Dylan Carlson was benched. numberFire's models project Burleson to score 6.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
numberfire.com
Evan Longoria in Giants' Sunday afternoon lineup
San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Longoria is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. Our models project Longoria for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Diamondbacks leave Jordan Luplow off Sunday lineup
The Arizona Diamondbacks did not list Jordan Luplow in their lineup for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Luplow will sit out Sunday's game against the Giants while Corbin Carroll covers left field and Daulton Varsho bats leadoff as the team's centerfielder. Luplow has made 229 plate appearances this...
numberfire.com
Jose Abreu batting third for White Sox on Sunday
Chicago White Sox infielder Jose Abreu is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Abreu will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat third versus left-hander Blake Snell and the Padres. Eloy Jimenez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Abreu for 9.0 FanDuel...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Max Muncy in Dodgers' Sunday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Muncy is getting the nod at third base, batting fourth in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Muncy for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Geraldo Perdomo batting last for Arizona Sunday
The Arizona Diamondbacks will start Geraldo Perdomo at shortstop for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Perdomo will bat ninth and handle shortstop in Sunday's game while Sergio Alcantara moves to third base and Buddy Kennedy takes a seat. Perdomo has a $2,600 salary on FanDuel and is projected...
numberfire.com
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa batting seventh on Sunday
New York Yankees infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Kiner-Falefa will start at shortstop on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Kyle Bradish and Baltimore. Oswald Peraza returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Kiner-Falefa for 10.1 FanDuel points on Sunday....
numberfire.com
J.P. Crawford leading off for Seattle on Sunday
Seattle Mariners infielder J.P. Crawford is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Crawford will start at shortstop on Sunday and bat first versus right-hander James Kaprielian and Oakland. Dylan Moore returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Crawford for 10.0 FanDuel points on Sunday. His...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Ben Gamel starting for Pittsburgh Sunday
The Pittsburgh Pirates listed Ben Gamel as their starting first baseman for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Gamel will bat seventh and start at first base Sunday while Diego Castillo moves to the bench. Gamel has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 7.5 fantasy...
numberfire.com
Joey Wendle in Marlins' Sunday lineup
Miami Marlins infielder Joey Wendle is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Wendle is getting the nod at shortstop, batting leadoff versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. Our models project Wendle for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 10.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Christian Vazquez catching for Houston on Sunday
Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Vazquez will catch for right-hander Luis Garcia on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Corey Kluber and the Rays. Martin Maldonado moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Vazquez for 7.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Michael Toglia in Rockies' lineup on Sunday
Colorado Rockies Michael Toglia is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Toglia is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson. Our models project Toglia for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.3 RBI and 7.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Eugenio Suarez batting third for Mariners on Sunday
Seattle Mariners infielder Eugenio Suarez is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Suarez will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat third versus right-hander James Kaprielian and Oakland. Brian O'Keefe returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Suarez for 11.0 FanDuel points on Sunday....
numberfire.com
Sam Huff in Rangers' Sunday lineup
Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Huff is getting the nod in center field, batting sixth in the order versus Angels starter Tucker Davidson. Our models project Huff for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Logan O'Hoppe catching for Los Angeles Sunday
The Los Angeles Angels will start Logan O'Hoppe at catcher in Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. O'Hoppe will bat sixth and start at catcher Sunday while Kurt Suzuki takes a seat. Our models project O'Hoppe, who has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel, to score 6.6 fantasy points against the...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Jose Iglesias not in Rockies' Sunday afternoon lineup
Colorado Rockies infielder Jose Iglesias is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Iglesias is being replaced at shortstop by Ezequiel Tovar versus Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson. In 463 plate appearances this season, Iglesias has a .294 batting average with a .714 OPS, 3 home runs,...
Comments / 0