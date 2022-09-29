ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
NJ.com

N.J. laws prompt public intoxication quandary | Opinion

I’ve always maintained that the hardest governing is what gets done at the municipal level, because there is no layer between local government and what happens on the street. County and state governments operate buffered by municipal ones. You can govern from the state capitol and blame local officials. As for the feds, we might as well be talking about the dark side of the moon.
POLITICS
NJ.com

Dr. Mehmet Oz’s opponents have harped on him being a New Jersey guy running for Senate in Pennsylvania. But is it true? And does it matter?

Bruce Springsteen. Jon Bon Jovi. Whitney Houston. Danny DeVito. Chris Christie. The list of famous people to grace New Jersey’s ZIP codes — whether they be native-born or transplants — is a lengthy one. Maybe you didn’t know that Mehmet Oz, the doctor who long hosted a medical TV show bearing his name, is on it. Though he didn’t grow up in the state, Oz has owned a mansion overlooking the Hudson River from high upon the Palisades hills in Cliffside Park for two decades.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NJ.com

Lawmakers move to tighten N.J. pension law to exclude officials convicted of crimes in office

New Jersey would make it harder for public employees who commit crimes to collect their pensions under a bill legislators are fast-tracking through the state Assembly. The proposed reforms to the state’s pension law were recommended without discussion Thursday by the Assembly Judiciary Committee, just one week after they were introduced. That allows the measure to move to the Assembly floor for a vote expected on Monday.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Richard Codey
Person
Nia Gill
Person
Jon Bramnick
Person
Katie Brennan
Person
Sheila Oliver
NJ.com

N.J.’s new ANCHOR property tax program: Your questions answered

New Jersey has launched a new program to help homeowners and renters save on property taxes. The ANCHOR program, short for the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters, replaces the Homestead Rebate. The new program’s income limits and other qualifications are different from the Homestead Rebate, so more...
INCOME TAX
94.5 PST

You’re not from New Jersey unless …

On Monday's show we took stories from people who had seen a bear in New Jersey. This might not seem a big thing, especially if you live in a county like Warren. But for some of us, it feels like a missing checkbox. With bears spotted in all 21 counties...
TRAVEL
NJ.com

N.J. gets more good news from Wall Street in response to Murphy budget

New Jersey continues to rack up credit upgrades from Wall Street’s major rating agencies, giving Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy plenty of fuel to tout his administration’s record on fiscal issues. Moody’s Investors Service on Friday upgraded New Jersey’s credit outlook from stable to positive, noting improvements in the...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorney General#Politics State#The State Senate#Republican
phillyvoice.com

New Jersey bill would keep people with mental illnesses out of court system

Legislators advanced a bill Thursday that would divert nonviolent criminal offenders from the court system into community-based mental health treatment. Supporters say more than a quarter of people now incarcerated have mental health disorders. Connecting them with medical treatment instead of jailing them would save the state money while reducing recidivism by better addressing their needs, said Adam Sagot, a psychiatrist with Hackensack Meridien Health.
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Legislative Gazette

Jewish Gun Club challenging firearms ban in places of worship

The New York State Jewish Gun Club filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, on September 29 against Gov. Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James and other officials to overturn the state’s new concealed carry laws. The organization — a gun club based...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
NJ.com

Gov. Murphy in Germany for quick family getaway, office says

Gov. Phil Murphy departed New Jersey on Thursday afternoon for a quick trip with his family to Germany, where he owns a home in Berlin, his office said. The governor is scheduled to return to the Garden State on Sunday afternoon. Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver will serve as acting governor while he is away.
IMMIGRATION
The Staten Island Advance

Fixing New Jersey’s plastic bag troubles gets even messier. And maybe costlier (opinion)

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – New Jersey’s self-made predicament with its ban on single-use plastic and paper bags continues to get sillier. The ban went into effect in May and has had a major unintended consequence: Grocery delivery services have buried their customers under a mountain of re-usable bags, bringing new bags with every new food delivery. One resident complained that she already had about 100 of the bags cluttering up her basement.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy