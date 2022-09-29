Read full article on original website
President Biden to visit N.J. for fundraiser at Gov. Murphy’s house
President Joe Biden is scheduled to be in New Jersey on Thursday to appear at private fundraiser at Gov. Phil Murphy’s home to help national Democrats about a month before the closely watched midterm elections, NJ Advance Media has confirmed. The event at Murphy’s mansion along the Navesink River...
N.J. House members get $1M a year to spend on their offices. Here’s where it went.
New Jersey’s House members get more than $1 million a year to fund their congressional offices in addition to their $174,000 salaries. We’re here to tell you how they spent it. NJ Advance Media took a year’s worth of disclosure reports — lawmakers file their spending quarterly with...
Garden State Equality endorses Democratic House candidates, 33 aspirants for county and local office
Garden State Equality, New Jersey’s largest LGBTQ+ advocacy group, has endorsed Democratic candidates for Congress in 11 districts, including incumbents Tom Malinowski, Andy Kim, Josh Gottheimer and Mikie Sherrill and Robert J. Menendez, who is seeking an open seat in the 8th district. But in the strongly Republican 4th...
National Black Political Convention in N.J. postponed by water crisis in Mississippi
A 50th anniversary reprise of the National Black Political Conventional scheduled for this month in Newark has been postponed until next year due to the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, organizers announced. “The situation does not allow for our beloved Brother Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba to be with us in...
N.J. laws prompt public intoxication quandary | Opinion
I’ve always maintained that the hardest governing is what gets done at the municipal level, because there is no layer between local government and what happens on the street. County and state governments operate buffered by municipal ones. You can govern from the state capitol and blame local officials. As for the feds, we might as well be talking about the dark side of the moon.
Top Murphy adviser approved as N.J. attorney general over Republican objections
One of Gov. Phil Murphy’s closest advisers was confirmed Thursday to New Jersey’s top law enforcement post despite objections from Republican lawmakers over the appointment. The state Senate gave final approval for Matthew Platkin to officially become the state’s 56th attorney general by a vote of 24-10 at...
Dr. Mehmet Oz’s opponents have harped on him being a New Jersey guy running for Senate in Pennsylvania. But is it true? And does it matter?
Bruce Springsteen. Jon Bon Jovi. Whitney Houston. Danny DeVito. Chris Christie. The list of famous people to grace New Jersey’s ZIP codes — whether they be native-born or transplants — is a lengthy one. Maybe you didn’t know that Mehmet Oz, the doctor who long hosted a medical TV show bearing his name, is on it. Though he didn’t grow up in the state, Oz has owned a mansion overlooking the Hudson River from high upon the Palisades hills in Cliffside Park for two decades.
Lawmakers move to tighten N.J. pension law to exclude officials convicted of crimes in office
New Jersey would make it harder for public employees who commit crimes to collect their pensions under a bill legislators are fast-tracking through the state Assembly. The proposed reforms to the state’s pension law were recommended without discussion Thursday by the Assembly Judiciary Committee, just one week after they were introduced. That allows the measure to move to the Assembly floor for a vote expected on Monday.
Your conservative or traditional opinion is NOT welcome in New Jersey (Opinion)
Politics, the media and education are all controlled by the left in this state and in most of the Northeastern part of our country. If you have a conservative opinion or a traditional point of view you are deemed evil and not worthy of being heard in the public square whether it's about social or political issues.
N.J.’s new ANCHOR property tax program: Your questions answered
New Jersey has launched a new program to help homeowners and renters save on property taxes. The ANCHOR program, short for the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters, replaces the Homestead Rebate. The new program’s income limits and other qualifications are different from the Homestead Rebate, so more...
You’re not from New Jersey unless …
On Monday's show we took stories from people who had seen a bear in New Jersey. This might not seem a big thing, especially if you live in a county like Warren. But for some of us, it feels like a missing checkbox. With bears spotted in all 21 counties...
N.J. gets more good news from Wall Street in response to Murphy budget
New Jersey continues to rack up credit upgrades from Wall Street’s major rating agencies, giving Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy plenty of fuel to tout his administration’s record on fiscal issues. Moody’s Investors Service on Friday upgraded New Jersey’s credit outlook from stable to positive, noting improvements in the...
New Jersey bill would keep people with mental illnesses out of court system
Legislators advanced a bill Thursday that would divert nonviolent criminal offenders from the court system into community-based mental health treatment. Supporters say more than a quarter of people now incarcerated have mental health disorders. Connecting them with medical treatment instead of jailing them would save the state money while reducing recidivism by better addressing their needs, said Adam Sagot, a psychiatrist with Hackensack Meridien Health.
N.J. scrapped plan to send National Guard to Florida because need wasn’t there, Murphy’s office says
New Jersey ended up scrapping plans to deploy National Guard troops to help Florida amid Hurricane Ian’s destruction because those services were not needed, but the state did send a search and rescue team, Gov. Phil Murphy’s office said. Murphy announced Thursday that New Jersey was sending 135...
NJ lawmakers ready to vote on some changes to grocery bag ban
TRENTON – New legislation scheduled to be voted on by a Senate committee next week would tweak New Jersey’s single-use bag ban so that reusable bags used in grocery deliveries don’t keep piling up in people’s homes. Under the proposed bill, S3114, grocery delivery services and...
$50 to drive to Manhattan. $100 to come into N.J. How a fight over traffic cameras could prove costly.
A war of words between New York and New Jersey legislators over red light cameras could prove costly to commuters who could be slapped with hefty fees to travel between New York City and the Garden State. New York lawmakers want to slap Jersey drivers with a $50 “non-cooperation fee”...
Jewish Gun Club challenging firearms ban in places of worship
The New York State Jewish Gun Club filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, on September 29 against Gov. Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James and other officials to overturn the state’s new concealed carry laws. The organization — a gun club based...
Muslim police chief intends to sue N.J. town over racially charged comments, lawyer says
A Muslim police chief in Morris County intends to sue the township where he works, claiming elected officials and municipal employees allegedly made insensitive jokes about his race and religion, creating a hostile work environment. Ahmed Naga, the first Muslim chief of the Long Hill Township Police Department, says he’s...
Gov. Murphy in Germany for quick family getaway, office says
Gov. Phil Murphy departed New Jersey on Thursday afternoon for a quick trip with his family to Germany, where he owns a home in Berlin, his office said. The governor is scheduled to return to the Garden State on Sunday afternoon. Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver will serve as acting governor while he is away.
Fixing New Jersey’s plastic bag troubles gets even messier. And maybe costlier (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – New Jersey’s self-made predicament with its ban on single-use plastic and paper bags continues to get sillier. The ban went into effect in May and has had a major unintended consequence: Grocery delivery services have buried their customers under a mountain of re-usable bags, bringing new bags with every new food delivery. One resident complained that she already had about 100 of the bags cluttering up her basement.
