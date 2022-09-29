Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Nova
Arlington jobless rate ticks up, but remains lowest in state
Want the good news or the bad news when it comes to Arlington’s latest employment/unemployment data?. Start with the good news: The county retained its position as having the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth in August and did so solo, having had to share the distinction a month before with Madison and Highland counties.
Inside Nova
Va. home buyers, sellers may be sitting out market, awaiting developments
With the real-estate market cooling along with the temperatures, it may be a case of both buyers AND sellers across the state taking a breather for a few months. With some prospective buyers being priced out by the double-whammy of record (and perhaps peaked) sales prices and interest rates that have now doubled over the year, “fewer would-be sellers are opting to list their homes on the market across Virginia for the past year,” said Ryan Price, chief economist of the Virginia Realtors trade group.
Inside Nova
Inflation rate hikes could affect Virginia bonds, economy
(The Center Square) – The Federal Reserve intends to keep raising interest rates, which could have a negative effect on future state and local bonds in Virginia and a mixture of positive and negative effects on businesses, according to scholars and interest groups. As inflation continues to be a...
Inside Nova
Hundreds of Virginians have had firearms confiscated through red-flag laws
(The Center Square) – Hundreds of Virginians have had their guns confiscated from them through red-flag laws since those rules went into effect more than two years ago, according to data in the Virginia Firearms Transaction Center. Red-flag laws allow police to seize firearms from a person if a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inside Nova
InFive: Jug handle intersection, hair extension robbery and latest on Ian
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Prince William County transportation officials broke ground Tuesday on a new $24 million “quadrant” intersection at University Boulevard and Prince William Parkway, promising that the new “jug handle” would speed up the flow of traffic through the intersection.
Inside Nova
Storm cancellations and delays around Northern Virginia
The remnants of Hurricane Ian are expected to bring heavy rain and high winds to Northern Virginia this weekend, resulting in fall events being postponed or canceled. Here's a list of what we know so far. Have a cancellation you'd like published? Email karipugh@insidenova.com. -- The 39th Manassas Fall Jubilee...
Inside Nova
Heavy rain, gusty winds from Hurricane Ian expected later today
Northern Virginia is expected to start seeing impacts from the remnants of Hurricane Ian by late this afternoon, with heavy rain and high winds in the forecast. Rainfall will be heavy tonight, possibly accumulating more than 3 inches in some areas, according to the National Weather Service. A lull in...
Comments / 0