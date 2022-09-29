With the real-estate market cooling along with the temperatures, it may be a case of both buyers AND sellers across the state taking a breather for a few months. With some prospective buyers being priced out by the double-whammy of record (and perhaps peaked) sales prices and interest rates that have now doubled over the year, “fewer would-be sellers are opting to list their homes on the market across Virginia for the past year,” said Ryan Price, chief economist of the Virginia Realtors trade group.

