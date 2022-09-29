Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's Week 4 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Williams went down with a knee injury. While the UNC product was able to make it off the field under his own power, he was clearly limping. With Melvin Gordon's fumble issues presenting once again, that makes for a tricky situation in the backfield. Mike Boone will likely see work as long as Williams is out.

DENVER, CO ・ 4 HOURS AGO