Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Poor officiating affects another Saints gameTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The National Fried Chicken Festival is back in NOLA this weekend!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The Brutal Madame Delphine and Her House of HorrorsSam H ArnoldNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasNew Orleans, LA
Only 4 weeks into the season and it is make or break time for the SaintsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
Undefeated Eagles spoil Pederson's return, top Jaguars 29-21
Miles Sanders ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns, Jalen Hurts threw for 204 yards and ran for a score and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 29-21
numberfire.com
Update: Brian Hoyer (head) won't return in Week 4 for Patriots
New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer will not return Sunday in the team's Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers. Only in because starter Mac Jones suffered a high-ankle sprain and will miss a few weeks, the veteran backup Hoyer has now been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon with a head injury - which is likely a concussion. Bailey Zappe, making his NFL regular season debut, is now the only quarterback left for the Pats.
numberfire.com
Javonte Williams (knee) questionable to return in Week 4 for Denver
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's Week 4 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Williams went down with a knee injury. While the UNC product was able to make it off the field under his own power, he was clearly limping. With Melvin Gordon's fumble issues presenting once again, that makes for a tricky situation in the backfield. Mike Boone will likely see work as long as Williams is out.
numberfire.com
Julio Jones (knee) game-time decision for Buccaneers in Week 4
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) was a limited participant on Friday. After three limited sessions, Jones' Week Four status will be determined on Sunday night. In a potential matchup against a Kansas City unit rated 12th in pass defense per numberFire's power rankings, our models project Jones to score 8.4 FanDuel points.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Jarvis Landry (ankle) will play in Saints' Week 4 contest
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) is active for the team's Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings. Landry suffered an ankle injury in Week 3 that kept him out of most of that week's tough loss to the Carolina Panthers, but he'll suit up in Week 4 after some limited practices this week. With starting quarterback Jameis Winston (back) sidelined, the Landry will be catching passes from Andy Dalton in today's game.
numberfire.com
Michael Thomas (foot) officially out for Saints on Sunday
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot) is out for Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings in London on Sunday. Thomas sat out practice all week after injuring his foot in Week 3. Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry (ankle) should have larger target shares in London on Sunday, and there will also be more snaps available for Tre'Quan Smith (concussion). Alvin Kamara (ribs) is another potential beneficiary from Thomas' absence.
numberfire.com
Laviska Shenault (hamstring) questionable to return for Panthers in Week 4
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Laviska Shenault is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's Week 4 game against the Carolina Panthers. Coming out of the halftime break, Shenault has been deemed questionable to come back to the field due to a hamstring injury. Rashard Higgins should see more work while Shenault is out.
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams ‘feared’ to have a significant knee injury
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams left Sunday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders with a knee injury and there
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Giants' Tyrod Taylor being evaluated for concussion; Daniel Jones (leg) returns in Week 4
New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor is being evaluated for a concussion in the team's Week 4 game against the Chicago Bears. Taylor took a big hit and was brought to the sidelines to be evaluated for a concussion. Starter Daniel Jones came back into the lineup to replace Taylor as the Giants have no other quarterbacks, but it is clear the Jones is also dealing with a significant injury.
numberfire.com
Steelers bench Mitchell Trubisky in Week 4; Kenny Pickett in at quarterback
The Pittsburgh Steelers have benched quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in their Week 4 game against the New York Jets. Trubisky was having a truly awful day against a weak Jets defense, guiding the Steelers to just six points in over a half of play. The Steelers had evidently finally seen enough, and have replaced him with 2022 first-round Kenny Pickett.
numberfire.com
Marquez Valdes-Scantling (abdomen) active for Chiefs in Week 4
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling will play Sunday in the team's Week 4 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Valdes-Scantling was expected to play, so this doesn't come as any real surprise. Still, it's nice to see an official confirmation that the speedy wideout will suit up. Our...
J.J. Watt thankful to be playing after atrial fibrillation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — J.J. Watt and his wife Kealia have spent the past few months looking at ultrasounds of their unborn son and wishing for the best. They never thought they’d be looking at pictures of Watt's own heart. “It’s been a week. I’m happy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 Observations: Poyer, picks, poise lead to Bills Week 4 win
BALTIMORE, Md. (WIVB) — The Bills were sleepwalking for most of the first half as the Ravens built a 20-3 lead but they came to life right before halftime and were able to rally in the second half for a big road win. It’s the first time since 2011 that the Bills have trailed by 17 points […]
numberfire.com
Chris Godwin (hamstring) active for Buccaneers in Week 4
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin will play Sunday in the team's Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Godwin was limited in practice late in the week, and he entered game day as a game-time decision as he recovers from a hamstring strain. Despite the uncertainty, he has officially received the green light to suit up versus Patrick Mahomes and Co.
numberfire.com
Ben Gamel starting for Pittsburgh Sunday
The Pittsburgh Pirates listed Ben Gamel as their starting first baseman for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Gamel will bat seventh and start at first base Sunday while Diego Castillo moves to the bench. Gamel has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 7.5 fantasy...
numberfire.com
Tampa Bay's David Peralta leading off on Saturday night
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder David Peralta is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Peralta will man left field after Randy Arozarena was shifted to right and Manuel Margot was rested. In a matchup against right-hander Cristian Javier, our models project Peralta to score 11.2 FanDuel points at the...
Comments / 0