Read full article on original website
Related
5 Spooky Places in Virginia That Are Considered Haunted and Where To Find Them
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Virginia.
3 Great Steakhouse in Virginia
What's you favorite thing to order when you go out with your close friends or family members? If the answer is a nice steak and some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because I have gathered three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that have outstanding online reviews.
Ian brings minor damage to Central Virginia, but Red Cross is bracing for more
With a suitcase in hand, Jerry Silva of the Virginia Red Cross is headed down to Florida to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
Siblings who play lottery together win huge prize in Virginia. ‘Couldn’t believe it’
“He told me we won, and I said, ‘Come on, it’s not April Fools’ Day’!”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
In aftermath of Ian, Virginia rescuers arrive
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — State task force teams from around the country are now assembling in Florida under the direction of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to assist with the search-and-rescue efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Virginia's Task Force 1 may have been positioned in the...
NBC12
Virginia tried to crack down on unlicensed poker. It’s still happening in the open.
When a Hampton Roads-area kitten rescue lost its lawsuit challenging a new state law cracking down on unlicensed charitable poker, it seemed like the end for the handful of poker rooms that recently opened in Virginia. But a poker room in Virginia Beach is back up and running, advertising on...
visitshenandoah.org
Raise a Glass to Virginia Wine Month
October is Virginia Wine Month and the wineries of the Shenandoah Valley are glorious destinations for award-winning flavors and breathtaking scenery. Raise a glass and travel well this fall. CrossKeys Vineyard | Mt. Crawford. Bringing a bit of Tuscany to the Shenandoah Valley, CrossKeys Vineyard is an expansive 125 acres...
cardinalnews.org
Ian not what it once was, still could be a little troublesome for Virginia
Weather journalist Kevin Myatt will begin writing a weekly weather column for Cardinal News in mid-October. Sign up for our Cardinal Weather newsletter to be the first to see Kevin’s weather columns, or subscribe to the daily to see everything Cardinal News publishes each morning. Hurricane Ian will stumble...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Spirits Month continues: Silverback Distillery
(WDBJ) - Kate and Natalie head to Nelson County to visit Silverback Distillery, which is the only mother-daughter distilling duo in the nation, crafting award-winning spirits. Watch the video for the tour.
Schools close, cities prepare for potential major tidal flooding
As residents get ready, here is what you can expect from the storm and how cities are preparing.
2 Henrico communities named among top-50 places to live in U.S.
Two Henrico County communities have been named to a list of the top-50 places to live in the United States by the news website Stacker. Both Innsbrook (No. 42) and Short Pump (No. 49) made the list, which was based upon a number of factors, including the cost of living, educational level of residents, housing and quality of public schools.
Genealogy tests give answers to family of Virginia missing woman
Veronique Duperly spent most of 1975 plastering posters of her younger sister’s high school yearbook picture onto street corners all around Fairfax County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ian knocks out power for thousands in Virginia
Thousands are without power across Virginia Friday night as Ian continues moving northwestward through the Carolinas with the remnants near Roanoke by Saturday evening.
WTOP
Bike groups sue to block demolition of bridge linking Maryland with Virginia
Bicycle trail advocacy groups have filed a federal lawsuit, trying to prevent Maryland transportation officials from demolishing a bridge across the Potomac River that cyclists say could link bike routes in the southern part of the state to Virginia. The Maryland Transportation Authority is in the final stages of building...
Hour-by-hour look at Ian's impact in Virginia
Ian is expected to drop between 2" - 4" of rain on the Richmond area with higher totals south of the city.
CDC Map: Masks recommended for just 5 Virginia localities
Universal masking is now recommended for just five localities in Virginia, according to this week's updated COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
WSLS
Snow, sleet reportedly mixed with rain during Ian in higher elevations of Virginia, North Carolina
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a combination that doesn’t sound right. A hurricane one minute, and snowflakes falling the next. The weather world in our corner of the world started buzzing Friday evening with reports of snow and sleet mixing in with the rain associated with Ian. How...
WSET
100,000 Virginia customers lose power due to Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Strong winds from the remains of Ian contributed to thousands of Virginians losing power. The ABC13 area has been battered with tropical storm force wind from Ian. Wind gusts were up to 40-50 mph overnight. Currently, 100,000 Virginians are without electricity. Specifically, Danville and Pittsylvania...
Thousands without power in Virginia due to severe weather
With the arrival of stormy weather -- and the expected arrival of Post-tropical cyclone Ian from the South -- customers all across Virginia are experiencing power outages.
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: Acorn collection in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — In this edition of “All the Dirt” WFXR’s Amanda Kenney is getting all the dirt on The Virginia Department of Forestry’s acorn and nut collection. Dennis McCarthy from the department’s Blue Ridge Team joins “WFXR News At Noon” to explain why...
Comments / 0