Cleveland, OH

The Independent

Chancellor expected to U-turn on scrapping 45p tax rate

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is expected to make an astonishing U-turn over the abolition of the top rate of income tax for the highest earners.Mr Kwarteng is believed to be preparing to issue a statement on Monday, climbing down over the plan to axe the 45% rate for earnings over £150,000 and pay for it by borrowing.Liz Truss and Mr Kwarteng had been under pressure, including from senior Tory MPs, to back down on the measure announced in the mini-budget on September 23.But instead they doubled down on it despite the financial turmoil triggered by the package, with the Prime Minister...
The Independent

Kwarteng abandons 45p tax rate cut after Tory revolt and markets turmoil

Kwasi Kwarteng has abandoned his plan to axe the 45p tax rate for top-earners after a Tory revolt, in a humiliating U-turn at the Conservative conference.Just 24 hours after Liz Truss insisted the cut – for Britain’s richest people, earning more than £150,000 – would go ahead, the chancellor has backtracked under fierce pressure.“We get it and we have listened,” Mr Kwarteng said, calling the 45p rate cut “a distraction from our overriding mission to tackle the challenges facing the country”.The U-turn comes after Conservative big-hitters Michael Gove and Grant Shapps spoke out against handing huge rewards to the...
The Independent

Cost-of-living crisis sparking demand for higher paid jobs, says recruiter

One in two workers plan to look for a new job in response to the cost-of-living crisis, research has suggested.A survey of 2,300 adults in professional jobs by CV-Library found that more than one in four is already trying to get better paid work, while one in 10 said the state of the economy made them want to sit tight and stay where they are.The jobs site said three out of four respondents felt the reversal of the 1.25% national insurance increase in November was not a big enough step to make a difference to their income compared to the...
