Citrus County, FL

Comments / 2

Sandra Watkins
3d ago

yes we are so very blessed my brother and them and Nokomis water are not so lucky most his neighborhood is just gone but at least he's alive and everybody seems to be alive that we know so yes we are so blessed

Reply
2
Citrus County Chronicle

Tropical Storm watch, flood warning for Citrus has been lifted

Citrus County is no longer under a storm surge and areal flood warning as Hurricane Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm, per a news release from a CCSO spokeswoman. The Citrus County Sheriff's Office Emergency Operations Center is now downgrading to a partial activation, level 2 status. From...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Local crews begin debris removal and other storm cleanup

Some minor tree damage, a few frayed nerves and a lot of good fortune. That’s what residents of The Villages experienced in a glancing blow as Hurricane Ian knifed through the peninsula on its way to South Carolina. SECO Energy reported 112 active outages Friday that affected about 3,000...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Seeing Beyond l Citrus County has been spared yet again

Hallelujah! Despite dire predictions of catastrophic damage to come to the county’s doorstep, Hurricane Ian decided to make its landing much farther to the south, devastating the Fort Meyers area and leaving Citrus County with just a little wind and rain. This is reminiscent of the many times when...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Hurricane Ian Damage In The Villages

The rain and wind from Hurricane Ian snapped this oak tree on Espana Street in half. Thanks to Sande Metzger for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
THE VILLAGES, FL
WESH

Lake County facing historic flooding following Hurricane Ian

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has caused historic flooding across Central Florida. That includes Lake County, where the storm broke records set nearly a century ago. The team at Lake County's Emergency Operations Center has been monitoring the water levels at the St. Johns River near Astor. WESH...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus County Fire Rescue deploys to support Hurricane Ian recovery efforts

It was a call for help Citrus County Fire Rescue knew it had to answer – the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Four county firefighters on a reserve engine deployed at around 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, to rally at the Orange County Convention Center and receive their assignments in southwest Florida, where Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon as a deadly Category 4 storm.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Citrus County expects ‘long duration’ of rain from Hurricane Ian

Storm surge is no longer the big Citrus County worry from Hurricane Ian. “We’re going to get some major rain behind this,” Citrus County Sheriff’s Capt. Troy Hess, acting Director of Emergency Management, said. With Ian expected to make landfall near Venice, that takes Citrus away from...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Citrus County relieved as Ian passes by with little problem

'You play the cards you’re dealt and make the best decisions you can make.'. Citrus County residents awoke knowing they’d been spared yet again from the worst end of tropical weather. Days after forecasts called for a near direct hit from Hurricane Ian, the tropical storm that glided...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus County not out of the woods yet

When Dondi Squires opened Beyond the Stitches four years ago in the Airport Plaza of Crystal River, she was told properties east of U.S. 19, like her sewing business, wouldn’t flood. However, Hurricane Ian’s impacts coupled with the ongoing highway work elevating the roadway next door to her shop...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Lake County residents survey Ian's flood damage

In Lake County, the community of Astor right on the St. Johns River is still seeing dangerous water levels. In fact, ten families had to seek other shelter. As Spectrum News 13’s Katie Streit reports, residents don’t know what to make of the flooding. Kim Blair is no stranger to Florida storms.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Electric Utility crews encounter downed trees, power lines

As Ocala Electric Utility’s crew members continue to work diligently to restore power in the area, they have encountered trees and power lines that were toppled by Hurricane Ian. Earlier this morning, Ocala Electric Utility reported that over 1,000 customers were without power due to damage that was caused...
OCALA, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Power outages now occurring in Pasco County

Per WREC: As of 9:30 am 9/29. At this time we have 20,936 Members without power. Our lobbies are closed however WREC's call center is open if you need to speak to a representative about an emergency outage. You can also report your outage on SmartHub or our website at wrec.net. You can also follow the number of outages on our outage map on our website just go to wrec.net / outage center / outage map.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Duke Energy trucks leave The Villages to restore power across the state

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WCJB) - Duke Energy’s fleet left a staging ground in The Villages on Friday morning to help restore power in Central Florida. Officials say hundreds of trucks were stationed at The Villages since Tuesday. Linemen were bussed from hotels across North Central Florida back to the site at 5 a.m. They were stationed in The Villages because of its proximity to Interstate 75, the Florida Turnpike, and U.S. Highway 301.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

12 families saved from flooding in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Emergency crews rescued 12 families from Astor in Lake County, an area prone to flooding, amid Hurricane Ian, Channel 9 has confirmed. Channel 9 has learned that rescue crews are facing a challenge reaching additional families at this time because of rising flood waters. Ten families are still there.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Hernando County dodges bullet that is disaster for other areas

The dire wind and rain predictions in Hernando County never came true, to the relief of county residents and officials. It’s a cliché to say it, but the area dodged a bullet. “We were very blessed here,” said Hernando County Administrator Jeff Rogers. “Fortunately, the storm did make...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness parks work to draw visitors, market city

Part of Inverness’ strategy in hosting events is to draw visitors to the city, where they will spend money and Inverness can market itself. The city’s parks and recreation department is no exception when it comes to using its parks both as a venue for local residents, but also people from around Florida.
INVERNESS, FL

