Sandra Watkins
3d ago
yes we are so very blessed my brother and them and Nokomis water are not so lucky most his neighborhood is just gone but at least he's alive and everybody seems to be alive that we know so yes we are so blessed
Citrus County Chronicle
Tropical Storm watch, flood warning for Citrus has been lifted
Citrus County is no longer under a storm surge and areal flood warning as Hurricane Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm, per a news release from a CCSO spokeswoman. The Citrus County Sheriff's Office Emergency Operations Center is now downgrading to a partial activation, level 2 status. From...
villages-news.com
Sumter County to begin collecting storm debris in areas outside The Villages
Sumter County will begin the process of debris removal on Monday throughout the unincorporated areas of the county excluding The Villages since the District governments will provide that service. Residents are asked to place all storm damage debris on the edge of your property before the curb. Residents are advised...
Villages Daily Sun
Local crews begin debris removal and other storm cleanup
Some minor tree damage, a few frayed nerves and a lot of good fortune. That’s what residents of The Villages experienced in a glancing blow as Hurricane Ian knifed through the peninsula on its way to South Carolina. SECO Energy reported 112 active outages Friday that affected about 3,000...
Citrus County Chronicle
Seeing Beyond l Citrus County has been spared yet again
Hallelujah! Despite dire predictions of catastrophic damage to come to the county’s doorstep, Hurricane Ian decided to make its landing much farther to the south, devastating the Fort Meyers area and leaving Citrus County with just a little wind and rain. This is reminiscent of the many times when...
villages-news.com
Hurricane Ian Damage In The Villages
The rain and wind from Hurricane Ian snapped this oak tree on Espana Street in half. Thanks to Sande Metzger for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
WESH
Lake County facing historic flooding following Hurricane Ian
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has caused historic flooding across Central Florida. That includes Lake County, where the storm broke records set nearly a century ago. The team at Lake County's Emergency Operations Center has been monitoring the water levels at the St. Johns River near Astor. WESH...
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County Fire Rescue deploys to support Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
It was a call for help Citrus County Fire Rescue knew it had to answer – the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Four county firefighters on a reserve engine deployed at around 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, to rally at the Orange County Convention Center and receive their assignments in southwest Florida, where Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon as a deadly Category 4 storm.
floridapolitics.com
Citrus County expects ‘long duration’ of rain from Hurricane Ian
Storm surge is no longer the big Citrus County worry from Hurricane Ian. “We’re going to get some major rain behind this,” Citrus County Sheriff’s Capt. Troy Hess, acting Director of Emergency Management, said. With Ian expected to make landfall near Venice, that takes Citrus away from...
floridapolitics.com
Citrus County relieved as Ian passes by with little problem
'You play the cards you’re dealt and make the best decisions you can make.'. Citrus County residents awoke knowing they’d been spared yet again from the worst end of tropical weather. Days after forecasts called for a near direct hit from Hurricane Ian, the tropical storm that glided...
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County not out of the woods yet
When Dondi Squires opened Beyond the Stitches four years ago in the Airport Plaza of Crystal River, she was told properties east of U.S. 19, like her sewing business, wouldn’t flood. However, Hurricane Ian’s impacts coupled with the ongoing highway work elevating the roadway next door to her shop...
Bay News 9
Lake County residents survey Ian's flood damage
In Lake County, the community of Astor right on the St. Johns River is still seeing dangerous water levels. In fact, ten families had to seek other shelter. As Spectrum News 13’s Katie Streit reports, residents don’t know what to make of the flooding. Kim Blair is no stranger to Florida storms.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Electric Utility crews encounter downed trees, power lines
As Ocala Electric Utility’s crew members continue to work diligently to restore power in the area, they have encountered trees and power lines that were toppled by Hurricane Ian. Earlier this morning, Ocala Electric Utility reported that over 1,000 customers were without power due to damage that was caused...
pasconewsonline.com
Power outages now occurring in Pasco County
Per WREC: As of 9:30 am 9/29. At this time we have 20,936 Members without power. Our lobbies are closed however WREC's call center is open if you need to speak to a representative about an emergency outage. You can also report your outage on SmartHub or our website at wrec.net. You can also follow the number of outages on our outage map on our website just go to wrec.net / outage center / outage map.
villages-news.com
Rapidly growing Lady Lake to consider freezing annexations for six months
The Town of Lady Lake is considering a freeze on annexations for six months to allow for a comprehensive analysis of the hundreds of acres it has recently annexed. The Lady Lake Commission will discuss the six-month suspension during its meeting set for 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3 at Lady Lake Town Hall.
WESH
Central Florida counties working to clean up debris after Hurricane Ian
Counties across Central Florida have started the process of cleaning up debris after Hurricane Ian. Find information on the cleanup in different counties below:. According to Sumter County officials, the county plans to start debris removal on Oct. 3 and conclude on Friday, Oct. 14. They ask that residents place...
WCJB
Duke Energy trucks leave The Villages to restore power across the state
THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WCJB) - Duke Energy’s fleet left a staging ground in The Villages on Friday morning to help restore power in Central Florida. Officials say hundreds of trucks were stationed at The Villages since Tuesday. Linemen were bussed from hotels across North Central Florida back to the site at 5 a.m. They were stationed in The Villages because of its proximity to Interstate 75, the Florida Turnpike, and U.S. Highway 301.
12 families saved from flooding in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Emergency crews rescued 12 families from Astor in Lake County, an area prone to flooding, amid Hurricane Ian, Channel 9 has confirmed. Channel 9 has learned that rescue crews are facing a challenge reaching additional families at this time because of rising flood waters. Ten families are still there.
suncoastnews.com
Hernando County dodges bullet that is disaster for other areas
The dire wind and rain predictions in Hernando County never came true, to the relief of county residents and officials. It’s a cliché to say it, but the area dodged a bullet. “We were very blessed here,” said Hernando County Administrator Jeff Rogers. “Fortunately, the storm did make...
Early Morning Commerical Fire In Hernando County Results In Only Minor Damage
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – An early morning commercial fire resulted in minor damage to a business, according to fire officials. At 4:12 a.m. Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services (HCFES) responded to a reported commercial fire in the 15,000 block of Spring Hill Dr. The
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness parks work to draw visitors, market city
Part of Inverness’ strategy in hosting events is to draw visitors to the city, where they will spend money and Inverness can market itself. The city’s parks and recreation department is no exception when it comes to using its parks both as a venue for local residents, but also people from around Florida.
